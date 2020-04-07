@WildcatReport

Like every other prospect in the nation, Jeremiah Pittman has seen his plans upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-star defensive lineman from Arlington Heights (Ill.) St. Viator has had to postpone several visits, and while he had once hoped to make a decision by early June, he now thinks mid-summer is probably more realistic. And that's subject to change, depending on when the NCAA-imposed dead period is lifted.

A lot is up in the air right now for Pittman as he waits for things to return to normal. But one thing he does know is that Northwestern will be among his favorites when he announces his top schools.

