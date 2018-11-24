EVANSTON-Northwestern looked like it was coasting to a win in its final tune-up before the Big Ten championship game next Saturday. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald pulled starting quarterback Clayton Thorson to start the fourth quarter and leading rusher Isaiah Bowser didn’t get a carry in the second half.

But that’s when things got interesting. AJ Bush hit Ricky Smalling with a 10-yard touchdown to pull Illinois to within one score, 24-16, with 7:57 left.

Fitzgerald then stuck to his guns and re-inserted TJ Green at quarterback. After a three-and-out, Illinois had the ball with 6:04 left and a chance to tie the game. The Illini drove all the way to the NU 17-yard line when linebacker Paddy Fisher tipped and then picked off a Bush pass at the 8 to kill the threat.

Green and the offense then came back out and picked up two first downs – the second on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Illinois’ Del’Shawn Phillips – to seal and closer-than-expected win.

Still, it probably wasn’t the way the Wildcats wanted to go into the Big Ten championship game next Saturday in Indianapolis.

The win earned Northwestern possession of the Land of Lincoln Trophy for a fourth straight season and sixth time in the last seven years. The Wildcats now head into the title game against Ohio State on a three-game winning streak and with an 8-1 conference record, the program’s best since 1995.

The No. 10 Buckeyes wrapped up their invitation with a surprising 62-32 dismantling of No. 4 Michigan earlier in the day.

It may have been Senior Day at Ryan Field, but it was Bowser, a true freshman, who led Northwestern to the win. He ran for a career-high 166 yards on 18 carries – a 9.2-yard average – to lead the Wildcats, and all of his yards came in the first half.

There was no post-Thanksgiving Tryptophan hangover for Northwestern, which pretty much did everything they needed to do in the first two quarters, when they punched in three touchdowns and racked up 153 rushing yards.

Thorson finished 12 of 18 for 111 yards and two touchdowns, but it was the ground game, which finished with a season-high 261 yards, that did most of the damage.

Northwestern’s offense couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start as Bowser burst through the middle of line on an inside-zone play on the first snap and rumbled 55 yards, all the way down to Illinois 37-yard line. Eight plays later, the Wildcats had a 7-0 lead after Thorson hit Bennett Skowronek for an 8-yard touchdown pass.

But Illinois’ offense certainly came to play a week after getting blanked in an embarrassing 63-0 home loss to Iowa. The Illini racked up 168 yards on their first three drives and reached the Northwestern 3- and 5-yard lines. But that’s where their drives died as Northwestern’s defense stiffened near the goal line and forced Illinois to settle for chip-shot 21- and 29-yard field goals.

Northwestern, on the other hand, cashed in all of their opportunities in for touchdowns. After Illinois pulled to within 7-6, the Wildcats ran the ball down the Illini’s throats. Using a lot of double-tight end sets, they ran the ball on nine of 11 plays of a 75-yard drive to take a 14-6 lead with 3:43 left in the second quarter.

After forcing an Illinois punt, Northwestern took over on its own 20 with 1:47 left. That’s when the Wildcats’ two-minute offense kicked it into gear. Thorson went 5-for-6 for 68 yards on the drive, the last one a 5-yard TD pass to Riley Lees to give the Wildcats a commanding 21-6 lead going into the break. The highlight was a 25-yard connection to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, who made a leaping grab before summersaulting to the turf.

The numbers told the difference of the two teams in the first half. Illinois finished with 213 yards of offense but had just six points to show for it as one drive was sabotaged by penalties and two died inside the NU 10-yard line after double-digit plays.

Northwestern, on the other hand, had 235 yards in the first half – just 22 more than Illinois – but put 21 points on the board as their three trips into the Illinois red zone all resulted in touchdowns.

Bush finished 23 of 39 passing, for 281 yards, with one TD and one interception. Reggie Corbin paced the Illini with 78 yards on 13 rushes.

Northwestern had four rushers reach double digits in rushing, as Chad Hanaoka finished with 48 yards, John Moten IV 47 and Solomon Vault 11.