EVANSTON-There were a lot of questions about Northwestern going into Saturday’s Big Ten West division showdown with Wisconsin at Ryan Field.

Could the Wildcats win with such an anemic running game?

Could they withstand the No. 1 rushing offense in the Big Ten?

Could a team that lost to Akron – Akron! – earlier in the season rebound to take a huge step toward the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis?

The Wildcats answered all those questions, and more, emphatically in a resounding 31-17 win over No. 20 Wisconsin at Ryan Field. Suddenly, the Wildcats are 5-1 in the Big Ten with three games remaining and have a clear path to the West division title.

Here are our six points on Northwestern’s fourth straight win:





Northwestern found its running game, and maybe a feature back: A week after running for 108 yards against Rutgers, true freshman Isaiah Bowser may have grabbed the starting job with a headlock, rushing for a game- and career-high 117 yards on 34 carries. More than the numbers, however, it was the way that Bowser gained those yards. He hit holes hard – whether one was there or not – and moved the pile forward by running behind his pads. Bowser piled up many of those yards after contact and seemed to get stronger as the game went on, rushing for 72 yards in the second half. Since Jeremy Larkin was forced to retire after Week 3, there has been a revolving door of starters, as John Moten IV, Solomon Vault and Drake Anderson all got starts. Bowser is doing what he can to put his foot in that door.





The defense bottled up Jonathan Taylor and the Badgers: The Big Ten’s leading rusher was limited to just 46 yards on 11 carries by a swarming Northwestern defense that wasn’t going to let Taylor beat them. What’s more, Taylor lost two fumbles that led directly to 10 Northwestern points. Taylor wasn’t much of a factor and was the third-leading rusher in the game, behind Bowser and fellow Badger Garrett Groshek, who had 68 yards on 11 carries. Linebackers Blake Gallagher and Paddy Fisher, as usual, spearheaded NU’s defense with 10 and 7 tackles, respectively. Maybe the most surprising number in this surprising contest was this one: Northwestern outrushed Wisconsin 182-165, meaning the Big Ten’s worst-rushing offense outgained its best.





The Cats made some big plays on offense: Northwestern couldn’t any big plays early in the season when the team started 1-3. But on Saturday, they got several, mostly from wide receivers. There was a 32-yard pass from Clayton Thorson to Bennett Skowronek that was initially ruled incomplete but reversed after an official review. On the very next play, Kyric McGowan sprang free on a reverse for 21 yards. There was another big one to Skowronek for 27 yards in the third quarter, and then, the biggest and most important one, a 24-yard touchdown pass to McGowan in the back of the end zone. McGowan leaped for the high throw and somehow got his foot down for the touchdown that gave Northwestern a 21-10 third-quarter lead. Those big-chunk plays helped a Northwestern offense that produced 349 yards, 26 more than Wisconsin.





Big miscues by the Badgers set up four NU scores: Wisconsin did its part to help Northwestern’s offense find its rhythm with mistakes at critical times. Taylor’s first fumble gave Northwestern a short field. Yet Wisconsin had Northwestern stopped when an errant fourth-and-2 throw to Charlie Fessler in the end zone fell incomplete. But a pass interference call against Faison Hicks gave Northwestern a second chance and Thorson scored on a five-yard run. In the third, Wisconsin forced a three-and-out but a roughing the kicker call on Jack Sanborn gave NU a new set of downs and set up McGowan’s TD grab. Another fumble by Taylor at the Wisconsin 42 set up a 26-yard Charlie Kuhbander field goal. Finally, the last one of the day was a fumble by first-time starter Jack Coan gave the Wildcats the ball at the Wisconsin 13-yard-line, enabling Bowser to score NU’s final TD with 12:50 left.





The Badgers were dinged up, but… Everyone is hurt at this point of the year. The Badgers, of course, were without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook. Coan played fairly well in his absence, completing 20 of 31 passes for 158 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions – though he had that one costly fumble, a mistake that everyone was expecting from a first-time starter. The Badgers were also missing both starting safeties, as both D’Cota Dixon and Scott Nelson did not play. Still, Northwestern played without starting corner Greg Newsome II once again, and running backs John Moten IV and Solomon Vault didn’t play, either. The bottom line is that the Wildcats outplayed Wisconsin in all three phases, no matter who was on the field.





The West can be won: Just four weeks ago, the Wildcats were 1-3 and looked to be going nowhere. Now, they control their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Northwestern has a BIG non-conference matchup against Notre Dame next week, but that one is mostly for the fans and won’t have a fraction of the importance as the remainder of the Big Ten West games. With Saturday’s win over division-favorite Wisconsin, the Wildcats are 5-1 in the Big Ten. The pivotal game looks like a Nov. 10 matchup with 3-1 Iowa (pending today’s outcome). After that, the Wildcats have games at Minnesota and home against Illinois. Win out, and the Wildcats will take on the East division winner at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 1.