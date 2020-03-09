@WildcatReport

Northwestern visit exceeds expectations for Johnson
William Johnson and his parents made the 12-hour trip from Leonardtown, Md., to Evanston, Ill., last Friday for an overnight visit to Northwestern.
It was a long drive, but the two-star athlete, who is being recruited as a defender for the Wildcats, said he was glad he and his family made the trip. Why?
"Everything exceeded my expectations," he said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news