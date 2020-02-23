@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Northwestern’s fans were screaming their lungs out when Minnesota’s Sam Freeman stepped to the line to shoot his second free throw, after making his first, with 22 seconds left.

Not because the game was in jeopardy – the Gophers were leading 83-57, which turned out to be the final score. It was because his eventual miss was the sixth for Minnesota and gave all fans a free Chik-Fil-A sandwich.

That’s the kind of day it was for the Wildcats.

They came into Sunday’s game desperate to stop a 10-game losing streak and avoid their longest losing streak in 20 years. But it was Minnesota that looked like the hungrier team as they fought to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive and earn just their second road win of the season.

The loss was the 11th in a row for Northwestern, the longest losing streak since Kevin O’Neill’s 1999-2000 squad lost 12 in a row during an 0-16 Big Ten season.

The Wildcats were led by Pete Nance’s 11 points and Ryan Young’s 10, as they were the only NU players to reach double figures.

The Gophers, meanwhile, rode a brilliant performance by big man Daniel Oturu, who had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Marcus Carr added 18 points for the Gophers, who came into the game having lost five of six.

Oturu held sway early in the game, scoring five of the Gophers’ first eight points, including a three-pointer. He added a one-handed dunk off of a missed shot and a two-handed dunk off of a feed, and, on the other end, an emphatic block of a Boo Buie layup as he dominated on both ends.

The Gophers used a heavy dose of Oturu and some blistering shooting from beyond the arc (they went 7 for 14 in the first half) to go into the locker room leading 44-28 after the first half. The outcome was never really in jeopardy after that.

The Gophers jumped out to a 20-12 lead after a Marcus Carr 3-pointer with 11:48 left in the half capped a 7-2 Minnesota run. Buie hit a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding momentarily, but the Gophers answered with a 7-0 run to push their lead to 27-15 at the 8:16 mark.

Pete Nance came alive with a 3-pointer and a layup, and after Miller Kopp hit two free throws, Northwestern was back to within eight, at 32-24, with 5:19 left. But Minnesota responded to the bell again with a 7-0 run to go into the locker room up 44-28 at the break.

Oturu finished the opening period with 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go along with a game-high eight rebounds.

Northwestern came out for the second half knowing it had to make a charge to cut into the Gophers’ lead. Instead, Oturu opened the scoring with a 3-pointer.

The Gophers pushed their lead past 20 after – what else? – a dunk by Oturu made it 55-34 with 13:21 left. An alley-oop from Spencer to Nance cut the deficit to 69-49 and got a rise from a half-full arena, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Payton Willis and Gabe Kalsheur gave the Gophers a 26-point edge with 5:15 left.

The remainder of the game looked a lot like YMCA ball, until Freeman’s missed free throw sent fans home happy.

Oturu was a man among boys: The 6-foot-10 center put on quite a show for Chicago Bulls executives John Paxson and Gar Heard, who were both in the stands at Welsh-Ryan.

Inside, he was just about unstoppable, registering several dunks and sending bodies flying under the basket on both ends. Outside, he went 3-for-5 beyond the arc and also hit a couple mid-range jumpers. On the glass, he pulled down 12 rebounds, and added three blocks, an assist and a steal.

The Wildcats had just no answer for the NBA-ready sophomore.





Minnesota outshot NU from long distance. Badly: Minnesota hit 14 of 30 (47%) shots from beyond the arc to account for 52 of its 83 points.

“When you hit 14 3s, and they're good ones, it's going to make for a good night,” said Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino.

Northwestern, meanwhile, managed to drain just 3 of 18 of its 3-point shots. Kopp went 0-for-5, Buie 1-for-4 and Nance 1-for-3.

Credit Minnesota’s defense for a lot of that, especially Kalscheur, who spent the afternoon hounding Kopp, from baseline to the 3-point line and beyond.





Will the Cats win again? This game may have been Northwestern’s last, best chance at a win this season. The Wildcats have home games against Illinois and Penn State, and road games at Nebraska and Wisconsin remaining.

The Wildcats’ lone Big Ten win – and last win, period – came against Nebraska on Jan. 11. But winning at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be no easy task for a Northwestern team that has yet to win a conference game away from home. They are just 1-9 on the road this season, with the W coming at Boston College way back on Dec. 3.

Nebraska is 5-9 on its home floor.