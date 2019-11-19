@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Head coach Pat Fitzgerald hasn't been shy this year when talking about Northwestern's problems on offense, in general, and at quarterback, specifically.

Even after Saturday's 45-6 rout of UMass, the Wildcats' first win after seven straight losses, Fitzgerald came right out and said that his team looked like "dog you-know-what" on the offensive side of the ball. And that was after they put up more points than they had in the previous five games combined.

On Monday, Fitzgerald followed that up by talking extensively about the quarterback issues that have plagued his team all season. He blamed himself and his coaching staff, but the root cause in his mind is the preparation that his quarterbacks didn't put in before the season.

"It’s obvious that some of our guys didn’t do the things they needed to do to prepare for the season," said Fitzgerald. "That showed and manifested itself pretty quickly.

"Roles change quickly. Roles changed dramatically for some guys and obviously the production – lack thereof – is a statement to preparation. I think it starts there."

The Wildcats opened the season with a quarterback competition that carried over from spring ball between fifth-year senior walkon TJ Green and hotshot Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson. No one was sure who was going to be the starter until Johnson trotted out with the first team at Stanford Stadium.

But Johnson struggled right out of the gate and Fitzgerald turned to Green to give his team a spark. He did, briefly, but then broke his foot in the third quarter of the loss to the Cardinal.

That injury to Green turned out to be much more significant than anyone could have imagined. While many thought that Green's misfortune opened the door for Johnson to take charge, in reality, it sent the position into a tailspin. Looking back, Fitzgerald thinks that Green was the only signal caller who was ready to lead the team at that point.

You don't have to be an offensive coordinator to diagnose the Wildcats' quarterback problems. On Saturday, for example, the Wildcats gained a whopping 363 yards on the ground against UMass, but just 76 through the air. Quarterback Aidan Smith was just 7 of 13 passing -- with all seven completions going to Riley Lees -- and he threw two interceptions in UMass territory in the first quarter. So, he connected with more Minutemen defenders than he did Wildcat receivers.

After that, Fitzgerald battened down the hatches and ran the ball a total of 52 times.

Fitzgerald sounds tired of the whole quarterback ordeal, and he has been more and more willing to call out the lack of production at the position in recent weeks. If you don't take him at his word, just look at the statistics: Northwestern ranks 130th (dead-last) in passing efficiency in the nation, 124th in total offense (290.2 ypg), 126th in passing (125.4) and 129th in scoring (14.5 ppg). In all, the Wildcats have thrown for just four touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 10 games.

Fitzgerald said that he expected the Wildcats to experience some problems at QB this year, but there's no way he envisioned this.

"We knew we were going to go through some growing pains with a four-year starter [Clayton Thorson] being graduated," said Fitzgerald, who has already matched his single-season high of eight losses, with two games still to go. "Should I have anticipated that our play would have been this inconsistent? Nah, not really.

"But then once we saw that it was, we tried to do some things a little bit differently. But we can’t have quarterback play the way that it is right now and expect to compete to win games consistently and compete to win championships."