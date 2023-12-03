Northwestern's coaching staff will finish the job they started this season and coach the Wildcats through the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23.

That's what Northwestern head coach David Braun said during his bowl game press conference on Sunday. HIs entire staff will remain the same, including much-maligned offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian and the offensive assistants.

"We started this ride together as a staff and as a group with our players," Braun said. "We've been hard at work, we're two practices in and deep into recruiting.

"There have been some conversations that have been had about how we chart forward, but no decisions have been made on staffing. We starting this thing together and we fully anticipate that on December 23, we'll have this group together and finish this off together the right way."

Braun also addressed the state of his recruiting operation. The Director of Player Personnel position has been vacant since Jonny Kovach left the team to join the Houston Texans in August. Braun said that the position, and others, are in the process of being filled. But he expects hiring to take place after the early Signing Day on Dec. 20

"There's balance in the hiring process," Braun said. "Some of those conversations have been had, others need to continue to happen.

"What I can say about the people in our building right now is that the people in our building have worked their tails off to manage a unique recruiting cycle. We're going to continue to lean on those people. They've done a tremendous job."

Braun also announced his intentions to supplement, not supplant, the recruiting and scouting operations moving forward.

"The staffing within our recruiting and scouting will look very different," Braun said. "Not necessarily the people, but the amount of people that will be in this building will look very different this time next year. I think it's about being really intentional with what matters right now."

Braun isn't going to let the short-term deadlines of early Signing Day or the bowl game push him into a hasty, quick-fix hire at positions, on or off the field. He's looking longer term.

"There's positions to fill and models to evaluate," Braun said. "My philosophy is to get it right and that may not always align with getting it done fast.

"Alignment is so critical in terms of how you structure that recruiting and scouting department to ensure that everyone within this program understands the expectations for evaluation, scouting and how we recruit the types of young men we want to bring into Northwestern as student-athletes."