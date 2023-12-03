Presser notes: Braun talks bowl game, hiring processes
Northwestern's coaching staff will finish the job they started this season and coach the Wildcats through the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23.
That's what Northwestern head coach David Braun said during his bowl game press conference on Sunday. HIs entire staff will remain the same, including much-maligned offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian and the offensive assistants.
"We started this ride together as a staff and as a group with our players," Braun said. "We've been hard at work, we're two practices in and deep into recruiting.
"There have been some conversations that have been had about how we chart forward, but no decisions have been made on staffing. We starting this thing together and we fully anticipate that on December 23, we'll have this group together and finish this off together the right way."
Braun also addressed the state of his recruiting operation. The Director of Player Personnel position has been vacant since Jonny Kovach left the team to join the Houston Texans in August. Braun said that the position, and others, are in the process of being filled. But he expects hiring to take place after the early Signing Day on Dec. 20
"There's balance in the hiring process," Braun said. "Some of those conversations have been had, others need to continue to happen.
"What I can say about the people in our building right now is that the people in our building have worked their tails off to manage a unique recruiting cycle. We're going to continue to lean on those people. They've done a tremendous job."
Braun also announced his intentions to supplement, not supplant, the recruiting and scouting operations moving forward.
"The staffing within our recruiting and scouting will look very different," Braun said. "Not necessarily the people, but the amount of people that will be in this building will look very different this time next year. I think it's about being really intentional with what matters right now."
Braun isn't going to let the short-term deadlines of early Signing Day or the bowl game push him into a hasty, quick-fix hire at positions, on or off the field. He's looking longer term.
"There's positions to fill and models to evaluate," Braun said. "My philosophy is to get it right and that may not always align with getting it done fast.
"Alignment is so critical in terms of how you structure that recruiting and scouting department to ensure that everyone within this program understands the expectations for evaluation, scouting and how we recruit the types of young men we want to bring into Northwestern as student-athletes."
Portal positioning: The impact of waiting on some of those hires means that Northwestern will likely not be an immediate factor in the transfer portal. There are a lot of moving pieces to contend with right now.
"It's fluid and it's not easy," Braun said. "There's a lot going on referencing back to the staffing of this program...
"It starts with doing a great job with connecting with our current roster and understanding the intentions of our guys, short term and long term, and being here to support them while also identifying our needs."
Braun said building a sustainable program and system, like Utah's, will require patience and identifying overlooked or underrated players in the portal space.
"We'll have some transfers but this program will be built off of very thorough high school recruiting," he said. "We have to develop as good as anyone, if not better than anyone, in the country...
"There are a lot of programs around the country that view that very differently. They're very active, they're very aggressive, they're very NIL-based in their transfer recruiting. We're just different, our time line is going to look different."
He pointed to Ben Bryant and AJ Henning, two local products who transferred back to play near their hometowns, as well as Cam Johnson and Richie Hagarty as "incredible examples of going through that process, evaluating and getting the right people into the program."
He said they while might not have been regarded as "big splash" additions, they turned out to be perfect fits for the Northwestern program.
Expect the Wildcats to be a quieter transfer team at the end of 2023, with both entrances and exits, before trying to find some key veterans next year, in the spring transfer portal window, once they have their staff in place.
Deja vu in Sin City: Northwestern beat Utah in the 2018 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, and the two teams will clash once again in Las Vegas.
Braun had nothing but positive things to say about Utes' head coach Kyle Whittingham, who has in his job since 2005.
"It'll be a tremendous challenge," Braun said. "I don't think Coach Whittingham knows this, but I commonly will use the Utah program as a model that I really admire...
"I had a chance a couple years ago to go out to Utah and do some professional development around their defensive staff. Even just being around the facility and the way they operate, it's something to strive for and I certainly have a tremendous amount of respect for the way Coach Whittingham has built that program."
Braun's praise for Whittingham continued throughout the press conference. While the two coaches have never worked together directly, it became clear that Whittingham is someone that Braun uses as a role model in his career.
"I remember as a young coach in my GA days, walking the halls at a coaches convention and saying, 'Hey, that's Coach Whittingham!', you got big eyes," Braun said. "What they're doing at Utah, and you only get a chance to observe it from afar, but I just think what they've been able to do is built a foundation and a model of consistency."
To play against him in Las Vegas adds a layer of excitement for Braun and the coaches.
"The only thing I've seen is that some group chats absolutely buzzing when the news came out," Braun said about the bowl location. "You can tell our guys are excited and the staff is excited."
Braun does not expect anyone to sit out: Braun's ability to unite and communicate with his roster has been exemplary all year, and it seems that it will lead to full participation from his players in the bowl game.
"I don't [any players sitting out]," he said. "I know each individual has to navigate considerations long-term but the way we're embarking on that is with as much open communication and transparency as we can...
"Young men that have considerations about a football career beyond Northwestern and dreams of the NFL, our support staff have been really working diligently to collect good information from NFL organizations and scouts and making sure we pass that along to our players...this group is hungry to continue to improve and finish this thing together."