While Northwestern's football team restarted spring practice last week after a two-week break, it made a late addition to its Class of 2023 with a preferred walkon commitment from kicker Henry Helms.

"The opportunity that Northwestern offers on and off the field, academically they're second to none," Helms said about the reasons he chose to become a Wildcat. "Being a kid from Chicago, getting the chance to play football at the level that Northwestern offers, it's a huge opportunity for me."

Helms helped lead Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius, a school that just restarted its football program in 2005-06, to back-to-back seasons of nine or more wins. A jack-of-all-trades, he played wide receiver and defensive back to add on to his duties as punter and kicker for the Wolfpack.

