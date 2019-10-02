Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick sophomore dual quarterback prospect Kaden Cobb (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) is looking to bounce back this week against Marmion Academy (4-1) after the Friars have lost three straight games after a 2-0 start to the season. Cobb checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news including a weekend game day visit to Northwestern.

"The season I still feel has been going pretty well," Cobb said. "We won our first two games but we've lost three in a row. We've also played three power programs and two state championship teams and we've played them all tough. We've made a lot of improvements and we are going to keep playing hard."

Cobb also made a Saturday game day visit to Northwestern.

"Saturday was my first game day visit to Northwestern but I had been there before for a few other visits including a junior day visit back in January. It was an 11AM kickoff so we got there early, had breakfast and had a chance to talk with several of the Northwestern coaches including Coach (Pat) Fitzgerald. I'm just really impressed with the new facilities and the practice fields at Northwestern. It was also just a great visit and take part in the Northwestern game day experience. The coaches at Northwestern want me to remain in touch with them this fall."

Cobb also has been in touch with a handful of schools recently.

"So far I've received game day invitations from the coaches at Northwestern, Cincinnati and a little bit with Notre Dame. I'm hoping to get out to visit Notre Dame soon along with possibly Michigan State and also Wisconsin."

So how has Cobb's overall game improved this season compared to a year ago?

"I'm definitely staying more in the pocket this season and trusting my line. I'm being more calm in the pocket and making my reads. I've also been a much more accurate passer so far this season."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today