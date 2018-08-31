Quarterback situation still ‘fluid’ for Northwestern
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.-The big reveal didn’t come at 8:06 p.m. as head coach Pat Fitzgerald promised several times this week. Because Purdue got the ball first, quarterback Clayton Thorson didn’t trot out with the first-team offense until several minutes after that.
Less than eight months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Thorson made his 40th consecutive start for the Wildcats.
And man, did he look good.
On the first drive, Thorson went 4-for-4 for 34 yards as the Wildcats marched 64 yards for a touchdown. He eluded the rush and wisely ran out of bounds on one play. He even split out as a wide receiver as running back Jeremy Larkin came in to take a snap as a Wildcat QB near the goal line.
On the second drive, it was more of the same as the Wildcats used a 46-yard burst up the middle by Larkin to set up a John Moten touchdown run.
So after two drives, Thorson was 6-of-7 and the Wildcats were humming, with 129 yards and touchdowns on their first two possessions to break out to a commanding 14-0 lead.
That’s when Fitzgerald made the stunning decision that generated more questions than his call to go for it on fourth down at the end of the Music City Bowl last December: he put TJ Green in at quarterback on the third series.
To call the move baffling didn’t do it justice at the time. Thorson was not hurt. This was a predetermined decision by Northwestern’s coaching staff to replace a fifth-year senior with a third-year walkon. And it backfired almost immediately.
Purdue had pulled to within 14-7 on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Sindelar to Rondale Moore right before Green went in. Then, before Green even got a snap off, the Wildcats were charged with a delay of game penalty and then a false start. They went three-and-out and punted for the first time in the game.
Three plays later, Moore blazed 76 yards down the sideline off of a fly sweep and it was a tie game.
You can imagine the outcry on social media. The musical quarterbacks continued throughout the game, with mixed success. After starting the game hitting on all cylinders and scoring 31 points in the first half, Northwestern's offense ran out of gas in the second, failing to score as the Wildcats survived a 31-27 season-opening victory.
So why did Fitzgerald rotate his quarterbacks like he did? Will Thorson eventually be the full-time starter or will this QB 1 and 1A situation continue?
We’ll let the coach explain – or try to explain, anyway.
“We had a clear plan medically on how we were going to manage the quarterbacks,” he began.
He said that Thorson wasn’t on a pitch count, contrary to popular opinion, and that the playing rotation wasn’t solely a medical decision.
“We had kind of a series plan that we were going to go through, if that makes sense at all,” he said. “I’m being vague for a reason.”
Fitzgerald said that doctors, coaches, trainers and the Thorson family arrived at this plan some three weeks ago. They knew the two quarterbacks would share time, but they didn’t know how much either one would play. About a week ago they worked out the strategy that they employed against Purdue.
“We were gonna play two quarterbacks, have a series count, base it on things and factors and the way the game played out,” he said. “This was well choreographed, well thought out, well planned.”
But difficult to clearly explain, apparently.
Fitzgerald congratulated offensive coordinator Mick McCall for managing the plan so well and even the trainers for keeping both signal callers loose on the sideline.
Will this be the plan going forward? he was asked.
“It’s fluid,” he said. “I guess I’ll find out tomorrow. We said we would reassess after the game and make a plan for next week.”
Thorson was asked many of the same questions by the media during his turn on the dais.
“We did what doctors ordered and Coach Fitz wanted, so I thought it was a good plan,” he said.
Was the purpose of the switching to reduce the wear and tear on his knee? “Something like that. Try to ease me back in.”
Thorson finished 16 of 26 passing for 172 yards. He started off red hot but then cooled off in the second half, going just 7-for-14 for 63 yards as the Wildcats’ offense sputtered and failed to score.
Green overcame his slow start – “it got kinda loud” after the two penalties in front of the Purdue student section, he said – to wind up 7-for-11 for 63 yards in the game. He led NU to a field goal and scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak in the second quarter to finish a drive that Thorson started.
Green also made maybe the best pass of the night, an 11-yard completion to Flynn Nagel on third-and-8 in the third quarter. That was when he realized “I could do this,” he said.
Together, Thorson and Green put up respectable numbers, completing 13 of 18 passes for 151 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks.
Purdue’s pair of quarterbacks, Sindelar and David Blough, fared better yardage-wise, combining for 20 completions and 226 yards and a touchdown. But Sindelar also threw three first-half interceptions that Northwestern turned into 21 points, so Purdue coach Jeff Brohm went with Blough in the second half.
The bottom line was that Thorson and Green won the game.
“They both did some really good things,” said Fitzgerald. “I thought that third-down throw by TJ was a dart. That was a great throw.”
Fitzgerald praised Thorson for sliding rather than taking a hit on a scramble and, on a third-and-8 play in the fourth quarter, for going out of bounds rather than trying to gain the first down and absorbing a hit.
“I knew if I took that guy on I probably would’ve gotten it,” said Thorson. “But there was another guy behind him so it didn’t seem like a smart thing.”
He added that he probably would have gone for the first-down marker in any of his three previous years as a starter.
“He’s a veteran,” said Fitzgerald, who would rather punt in that situation than potentially lose his captain for the season.
All in all, Fitzgerald was happy with how things worked out. Still, he knows that his team won’t be able to survive many more games getting shut out in a half.
“Do we have to be better? Yeah, absolutely.”