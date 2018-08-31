WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.-The big reveal didn’t come at 8:06 p.m. as head coach Pat Fitzgerald promised several times this week. Because Purdue got the ball first, quarterback Clayton Thorson didn’t trot out with the first-team offense until several minutes after that.

Less than eight months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Thorson made his 40th consecutive start for the Wildcats.

And man, did he look good.

On the first drive, Thorson went 4-for-4 for 34 yards as the Wildcats marched 64 yards for a touchdown. He eluded the rush and wisely ran out of bounds on one play. He even split out as a wide receiver as running back Jeremy Larkin came in to take a snap as a Wildcat QB near the goal line.

On the second drive, it was more of the same as the Wildcats used a 46-yard burst up the middle by Larkin to set up a John Moten touchdown run.

So after two drives, Thorson was 6-of-7 and the Wildcats were humming, with 129 yards and touchdowns on their first two possessions to break out to a commanding 14-0 lead.

That’s when Fitzgerald made the stunning decision that generated more questions than his call to go for it on fourth down at the end of the Music City Bowl last December: he put TJ Green in at quarterback on the third series.

To call the move baffling didn’t do it justice at the time. Thorson was not hurt. This was a predetermined decision by Northwestern’s coaching staff to replace a fifth-year senior with a third-year walkon. And it backfired almost immediately.

Purdue had pulled to within 14-7 on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Sindelar to Rondale Moore right before Green went in. Then, before Green even got a snap off, the Wildcats were charged with a delay of game penalty and then a false start. They went three-and-out and punted for the first time in the game.

Three plays later, Moore blazed 76 yards down the sideline off of a fly sweep and it was a tie game.

You can imagine the outcry on social media. The musical quarterbacks continued throughout the game, with mixed success. After starting the game hitting on all cylinders and scoring 31 points in the first half, Northwestern's offense ran out of gas in the second, failing to score as the Wildcats survived a 31-27 season-opening victory.

So why did Fitzgerald rotate his quarterbacks like he did? Will Thorson eventually be the full-time starter or will this QB 1 and 1A situation continue?

We’ll let the coach explain – or try to explain, anyway.

“We had a clear plan medically on how we were going to manage the quarterbacks,” he began.

He said that Thorson wasn’t on a pitch count, contrary to popular opinion, and that the playing rotation wasn’t solely a medical decision.

“We had kind of a series plan that we were going to go through, if that makes sense at all,” he said. “I’m being vague for a reason.”

Fitzgerald said that doctors, coaches, trainers and the Thorson family arrived at this plan some three weeks ago. They knew the two quarterbacks would share time, but they didn’t know how much either one would play. About a week ago they worked out the strategy that they employed against Purdue.

“We were gonna play two quarterbacks, have a series count, base it on things and factors and the way the game played out,” he said. “This was well choreographed, well thought out, well planned.”

But difficult to clearly explain, apparently.