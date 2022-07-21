Question: Who will be Northwestern's leading rusher?

Latest in a series of stories looking at some of the questions facing Northwestern heading into the 2022 season.



Michael FItzpatrick

I'll go with Evan Hull. Last year the Minnesota native carried Northwestern's offense for most of the year and he still managed to top 1,000 yards on over five yards per carry. This year he figures to have more help. The return of Cam Porter means a fresher Hull for most of the game. An improved passing game will help create more room for Hull, as teams will be less focused on the run, which was the only way NU could move the ball in 2021. Porter and Hull will both be heavily featured in Northwestern's offense, but I think Hull's home-run hitting ability will put him over the top.



Matthew Shelton

I think the leading rusher for the Cats will be Cam Porter. The 1,000-yard campaign from Evan Hull means we’ll have a battle in the backfield for snaps that might be more contentious than quarterback. Hull provides a great dual-threat running and receiving, and if this were yards from scrimmage, he might be my pick. However, when Porter was healthy, he was a bell cow back, even as a freshman. His size and skill to punish defenses on the ground will be integral to controlling the clock and controlling the game. If Porter is back to his freshman self, with the possibility for improvement on top of his rehab from injury, he’ll lead the way for the Cats this season. I will say that, unlike quarterback, it would be a mistake if Northwestern didn’t split time between their contenders. They should play Porter and Hull in some form of a committee or 60-40 type split.



Louie Vaccher