Question: Who will be Northwestern's MVP?

Latest in a series of stories looking at some of the questions facing Northwestern heading into the 2022 season.



Michael FItzpatrick

The easy pick here is left tackle Peter Skoronski. He's one of the best players in the country and will handle his business regardless of what the rest of the team does. MVP isn't typically an award that goes to an offensive lineman, though. My pick for MVP is running back Evan Hull. In 2021, the poor guy had to do just about everything on offense. Teams knew Northwestern was going to feed No. 26 the ball, but Hull still found a way to thrive. He went over 1,000 yards on the ground while finding paydirt seven times. Hull was also a threat in the passing game, catching 22 balls for 205 yards and two scores. Overall, Hull averaged over 5.5 yards every time he got the ball in 2021. Hull's slashing running style will play well off of Cam Porter's more bruising approach, and getting Hull the ball in space with short passes will be an easy rhythm-builder for NU's QB, whoever it is. Northwestern will feature Hull early and often once again, especially because of his ability to create big plays. Hull's versatility, and his presence in the return game, will be key to getting Northwestern's offense out of neutral in 2022.



Matthew Shelton

Peter Skoronski is Northwestern’s most valuable player, from an in-season and big picture perspective. With uncertainty across all of Northwestern’s offensive skill positions, the Cats can set their time to Skoronski at left tackle. A developing quarterback’s best friend is his offensive line, and the ability of Skoronski and Co. to provide Ryan Hilinski or Brendan Sullivan time will be crucial. There aren’t many bad teams with a good offensive line, and Skoronski’s leadership as a junior of an experienced group will dictate what this offense, and this team is capable of. Looking big picture, Skoronski’s performance and value is paramount. The recruiting bump from NFL first-round picks Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome II is apparent, especially with Slater and the offensive line. Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson has been on a recruiting tear, if Skoronski delivers on expectations and is drafted highly, that recruiting momentum will only continue to snowball in Northwestern’s favor.



Louie Vaccher