Northwestern football continues to struggle, but its Class of 2024 commits continue to star in their senior seasons. We have a QB/DE whose team is yet to allow a point, a running back who won by one when their opponent missed two PATs, and a intraclass matchup on the horizon. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.

Campbell dominates both sides of the ball in second straight win

DE Callen Campbell was a two-way menace yet again, propelling Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area to a 26-0 victory over Cheboygan. At quarterback, Campbell finished with three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, including the crazy scramble below.

Even as he leads the Blue Devils offense to back-to-back wins, Northwestern still wants him on the defensive side of the ball. And he's no slouch there either. Sault Area hasn't allowed a point through two games, something Campbell took a personal hand in last week when he stuffed Cheboygan on 4th and Goal from the 1. Campbell finished last week's game against Cheboygan with two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Sault Area (2-0) plays at Cadillac this week.

Hudkins scores on pick six, shuts down Portage Central

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Forest Hills Central held their opponent to single-digit scoring for the second straight week in a 26-6 win over Portage Central. Key to that effort was safety Ty Hudkins, who tied the opposing offense's scoring effort when he picked off their quarterback and returned it for a touchdown.

Forest Hills Central (2-0) plays at Grand Rapids Christian this week.

Pair of PAT miscues by Asheville School lead Reeder and Christ Church to one-point win

It was a nail biter for Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal and running back Dashun Reeder, but they eked out a narrow 27-26 win against Asheville School. Reeder was a workhorse with 25 carries for 111 yards to lead the Cavaliers to their second win of the season. It was a back and forth battle. Reeder and the Cavs opened up a 13-0 lead, fell behind 14-13, then got back in front 20-14 at the half. When Asheville School scored to tie the game with less than six minutes remaining, their extra point attempt was blocked. The Cavs struck back within a minute of game time as wide receiver Jackson Repp caught a 70-yard touchdown to reinstate Christ Church's lead at 27-20. When Asheville School made a final push and scored with 3:32 left, fortune favored Reeder and Co. again. The Blues had another miscue on a PAT, this time they botched the snap, and the Cavs' lead stood at 27-26, which ended up the final score. Christ Church (2-1) hosts Riverside this week.

Grove and Hersey continue to cruise

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey and wide receiver Carson Grove continued their smooth start to the season with a 49-14 win over Fremd. The Huskies have won their two openers comfortably, this 35-point win over the Vikings on the road comes on the heels of an 18-point win over New Trier at home. The key to Hersey's success has been the battery of 2025 quarterback Colton Gumino and Grove, who connected on a 45-yard touchdown. "Nothing goes toward me, it's all O-line. I mean if the O-line didn't do their job tonight I probably wouldn't have thrown as good," said Gumino to the Daily Herald. "I think we have the best coaches in Illinois, Carson Grove is the best receiver in the state, and we executed our plays." Hersey (2-0) travels to Glenbrook North this week for an intra-class rivalry between Grove and fellow Northwestern commit, tight end Patrick Schaller.

Schaller and GBN drop non-conference matchup in Week 2

After an opening week shutout of Lane Tech, tight end Patrick Schaller and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North came up short against Grant, 21-14. Schaller was kept out of the end zone and the Spartans struggled to make much headway against their non-conference foe. Grant leapt out to a 14-0 lead, and although Glenbrook North stormed back to knot the game at 14, the Bulldogs' sophomore running back Tyler Zdon was too much to stop. Zdon finished with 33 carries for 168 yards and punched in the go-ahead touchdown to give Grant their final 21-14 lead. Glenbrook North (1-1) faces off against Hersey and Schaller's fellow commit Carson Grove this week.



Regovich misses game, but St. Ed's doesn't miss a beat

Troy Regovich and Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward's played their third straight out-state-opponent, this time facing off with Rosaryville (Md.) Rock Creek Christian. Just like the previous two weeks, the Eagles walked away victorious. Regovich unfortunately missed another game with a shin injury, but his teammates more than picked up the slack. St. Ed's scored early and often, breaking the seal with a 32-yard toss from quarterback Casey Bullock to Kyan Mason. That was the first of four first-half scores for the Eagles who took a 28-0 lead into the break. In the end, St. Ed's ran away from Rock Creek Christian 42-14 to move to 3-0 on the 2023 campaign. Regovich's next chance to get back into action comes next Saturday against Elder (Ohio), who is coached by Doug Ramsey, the father of former Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

Coopersville rolls over Sparta

Gabe VanSickle and Coopersville asserted their dominance against Sparta last week, coming away with a 49-14 blowout victory. For the second straight week, Coopersville scored on one of their first two plays and went on to win by 35 or more points.

Coopersville (2-0) hosts Grand Rapids West Catholic this week.

Cotton and Plymouth's slow start continues

Idrys Cotton and his Canton (Mich.) Plymouth teammates went on the road to face Northville (Mich.) and returned home with a 50-14 loss. Nothing went Plymouth's way from the beginning. The first play from scrimmage for the Wildcats was a lost fumble, and Northville punched it in to go up 7-0 on the very next snap. The Wildcats turned the ball over two more times and fell behind 42-0 at halftime, leading to a running clock in the second half. Plymouth (0-2) will look to get into the win column for the first time in 2023 on Friday when they take on winless Hartland.

