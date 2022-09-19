It was a mixed bag last week for Northwestern's Class of 2023. Frank Covey IV injured his ankle, six commits lost and three commits had a bye. There were still several bright spots to console the Wildcat faithful, however, as five of the future Cats kept their undefeated records intact with wins. One commit extended a winning streak to 24 games by scoring 21 straight points, two different commits won games by one point, and another is leading his program to its best start in more than a decade. Read about all of that and more in this week's recruit roundup:



Cryer leads Royal to first 4-0 start since 2010

Justin Cryer and Pattison (Tex.) Royal got a 34-28 win over Fort Bend Willowridge, their second straight win by a one-score margin. This is a monumental start for the Royal program. With their fourth win, they have already tied last year's tally. It is the first 4-0 start for the Falcons since 2010, and if they win their fifth game over the next five weeks, it would be the most wins for Royal since that same 2010 campaign, when they finished 9-4.

Royal (4-0) has a bye week this week. They will look to keep their undefeated start going when they start district play against Sealy on Sept. 30.



Saguaro gets its mojo back against O'Connor

After a narrow win over Queen Creek last week, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro opened up the throttle against O'Connor in a 47-3 win. Cole Shivers and the Sabercat defense shut down the O'Connor offense, holding the Eagles to less than 200 yards on the game. Head coach Jason Mohns thought that it was a great game for Saguaro to reestablish who they were, and how they wanted to play. "We felt like we needed our swagger back. It was like Austin Powers losing his mojo. You knew it was there you just had to find it. It felt like we found our mojo. Its special," Mohns told AZCentral. Saguaro (2-1) plays at Chandler this week.



JCA comes from behind to preserve 24-game winning streak

The reigning Class 4A state champions almost had an upset on their hands. Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy and Anthony Birsa were down 41-28 to Providence Catholic late in the third quarter. Then, Birsa and the Hilltoppers reminded the Celtics why they were the champs and why JCA has the longest winning streak in Illinois. They rallied for an epic 49-41 win. The Hilltoppers rattled off a 21-0 run to seal the game and push their streak to 24 straight. This was the first ESCC/CCL matchup for JCA, and they started conference with a win over a Providence Catholic program that looks to be on the rise.

Joliet Catholic (4-0) could have another tight matchup on their hands when they travel to Crete-Monee this week. Crete-Monee is 2-2, but have won two straight by a cumulative score of 86-0.



St. Edward's 11-game winning streak snapped by Washington

While Birsa and JCA extended their streak another week, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward and Michael Kilbane were not as lucky. St. Edward's 11-game winning streak, which included their 2021 state title, was broken in a 31-28 loss to Massillon Washington. It was a major upset, enabled by a rapid turnaround within the final 20 seconds of the game. St. Edward fumbled with 16 seconds remaining and Massillon Washington pounced on the loose ball. Shortly thereafter, quarterback Jalen Slaughter threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Braylyn Toles and the upset was complete. It was a tough night for the Eagles, especially on special teams, where they had five field goals miss or get blocked, including a 42-yard attempt to tie the game. It was a frustrating night for St. Ed's head coach Tom Lombardo. “We gave up too many explosive plays and too many penalties,” Lombardo said to cleveland.com. “We can’t extend a drive against a good team, and we didn’t convert in the red zone, I think we left 26 points on the board.” St. Edward (4-1) plans to start their next streak this week against Rock Creek Christian Academy.



Divine Child wins third straight game by 24 or more points

Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child and Dylan Senda have earned a reputation as road warriors. With a 30-6 win over Southgate Anderson, they finished a 3-0 stretch on the road with a 30-point average margin of victory. The Falcons were in control of this game from the jump, with their lead getting as high as 27-0 before it settled to the 30-6 final score. This was a statement stretch from Senda and his squad, who have matched their 2021 win total in just four weeks of play. If the Falcons win two of their next six, they will have the program's first winning campaign since 2017. Divine Child (3-1) hosts Clarenceville this week.



Christian Brothers demolishes Chaminade, 56-7

Tyler Gant and the St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers' defense flexed their muscles in a dominant 56-7 win over Chaminade. The Cadets had an incredibly tough out of district schedule to start their season, but they have been dominant since the start of district play. They crushed Chaminade last week, and St. Louis University the week prior, by a collective score of 119-42 Christian Brothers (3-1) have another district matchup this week when they travel to De Smet Jesuit.



Bolingbrook crushes Sandburg in the second half

The Class of 2023 has been merciless to Pat Fitzgerald's alma mater, Orland Park (Ill.) Sandburg. First, it was Prospect and Frank Covey IV beating Sandburg, 52-20, in Week 1. Now, in Week 4, it was Damon Walters and Bolingbrook's turn. The Raiders beat Sandburg, 41-14, in Bolingbrook's first conference matchup of the season. The Raiders led just 12-7 at halftime, then left Sandburg in the dust with a 29-7 second-half run. Outside of a 35-31 loss against Simeon, Walters and the Raiders have been in complete control all season. Bolingbrook (3-1) will face another serious test when they travel to play powerhouse Lincoln-Way East this week.



Edgewater blocks extra point to beat Jones

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater and Camp Magee's undefeated season hung on a knife's edge last week. Edgewater scored the first two touchdowns of the game, and then held on to dear life for a 14-13 win over Orlando Jones. Jones scored the next two TDs to come back, and were poised to tie the game with 6:36 remaining. Enter junior defensive lineman Joshua Alexander-Felton. Alexander-Felton burst through the line and blocked the extra point, keeping the Eagles ahead by a single point. Edgewater recovered a fumbled punt down the stretch and ran out the clock for a one-point win, the Orlando Sentinel's No. 2 team triumphing over its No. 3. Edgewater (4-0) hosts Apopka this week.





Naperville North loses conference matchup with Neuqua Valley

Naperville North spoiled Neuqua Valley's undefeated season in Week 9 last year, Neuqua Valley returned the favor in Week 4 this year. Quarterback Aidan Gray struggled, finishing 17-for-28 for 146 yards. Gray's struggles were systemic, as Neuqua Valley outgained the Huskies 441-225. "They were more physical than us upfront," Naperville North coach Sean Drendel said to the Daily Herald. "And they wanted it more than we did. That's everybody. That's their (coaching) staff vs. our staff. That's their players vs. our players. Must've been more important to them tonight." Naperville North (3-1) will look to get back on track this week when they host Dekalb.



Northmont loses undefeated matchup with Centerville

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont and Centerville both came into this game at 4-0, and Centerville came away the clear winner in the battle of unbeaten teams, winning easily 37-6. The shoe was on the other foot for Nigel Glover and the Thunderbolts, who were used to delivering that kind of beat down to their opponents so far this season. The Thunderbolts had allowed just 13 points all season, Centerville, the alma mater of Ifeadi Odenigbo, nearly tripled that tally. Northmont (4-1) will travel to Miamisburg next week to try and rebuild their momentum.



Knox and Northwestern lose first game of season to Gaffney

Jordan Knox and Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern came into the game against Gaffney with a rocket ship of an offense, averaging more than 60 points per game. But Gaffney held them to seven points and 212 yards of offense. The loss was especially painful for Northwestern, as Gaffney eliminated them in last year's playoffs. Northwestern's head coach Page Wofford took a painful page out of NU head coach Pat Fitzgerald's postgame playbook. “(Tonight) was me. It all falls on me. I take full responsibility for it,” Wofford said to The Herald. “I’ve gotta do a better job with the offense and put them in better positions to be successful. I’ve gotta do a better job on the defense, working on tackling, coverages, and the things we need to get better on.” Northwestern (4-1) will have a bye week this week. The week after, they will host Lancaster.



Liberty rights the ship with a win over Park Hill

After two tough losses, Liberty and Ricky Ahumaraeze bounced back with a 49-24 win over Park Hill. The Blue Jays didn't end up needing much from their big wide receiver, they got plenty of scoring on the ground. Running back Anthony Wenson put up video-game numbers, finishing with 265 yards and an astonishing six touchdowns. Quarterback Christian Kuchta threw the ball just six times all game, and Liberty got back to .500 Liberty (2-2) hosts Park Hill South this week.



Covey IV injures ankle in Prospect's landmark win over Maine South

It was a monumental 42-41 win over Maine South for Prospect (Ill.), but it came at a high cost. Wide receiver Frank Covey IV injured his ankle in the first quarter on an 83-yard touchdown reception and did not return. Prospect has had an incredible start to their season, cemented by this victory over Maine South, an Illinois power and the alma mater of NU tackle Peter Skoronski. They'll be hoping for a swift return from Covey to continue their undefeated campaign, and we will keep you updated on his status when Prospect releases details about the injury or a return timetable. Prospect (4-0) hosts Hersey this week.



Leuzinger falls to 0-4 with loss to Bishop Amat

It has been a rocky campaign for Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger and Jacob Lewis. The Olympians lost their fourth game of the season, 38-14 to Bishop Amat. Bishop Amat broke the game open when they blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to extend their lead from 10 to 18 just before halftime. The Olympians have faced an absurd strength of schedule, their four opponents have a collective record of 18-1 this season. Leuzinger (0-4) will face another tough opponent when they host Mission Viejo (4-1).



Centennial wins on the road at Desert Vista

Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial and Dylan Roberts are picking up some steam after a 56-14 win over Desert Vista. Desert Vista had some early traction against the Coyotes, but it didn't last long. They got up 14-3 early, but Roberts and the defense dug in, and the Coyotes offense fired up. The Desert Vista lead didn't survive the first quarter, Centennial took the lead back 17-14. After a season opening loss where they gave up 38 points, Roberts and the Coyote defense have allowed just 21 points since. Centennial (2-1) will play at Millennium this week.



Mountain Ridge can't keep up with Hamilton

Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge and Alex Doost jumped out to an early lead against Hamilton, but couldn't hold on for the upset. Mountain Ridge got up 21-7, behind a pair of touchdowns thrown by quarterback Brendan Anderson.

Unfortunately, Hamilton responded in a big way with 45 unanswered points. They knotted the score back up at 21-21 in just a couple minutes of game time, and raced off to the win. Mountain Ridge (1-2) will look to get back to .500 when they host Apollo this week.



Lakota West defense dominant again in win over Princeton

West Chester (Ohio) and Joshua Fussell put on their fourth straight clinic. The Firebirds beat Princeton, 31-7, in their fourth straight game allowing seven or fewer points. They say the best offense is a good defense, and Lakota West's defense figured that they'd get involved in the scoring too. Taeberon Bennie-Powell scooped up a fumble from Princeton and took it 52 yards for a touchdown, extending the Firebird lead to 17-0. Lakota West (5-0) hosts Hamilton this week.





Off this week