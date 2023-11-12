Recruit Roundup: Remaining commits sweep playoff matchups
It was a winning weekend for Northwestern and their Class of 2024. The Wildcats went into Madison and brought home a 24-10 win over Wisconsin, and the four Future Cats still playing their senior seasons all won their playoff games handily.
One commit's team scored more points than the other team had yards, another hauled in a key interception and a third allowed their first points of the postseason in their third game.
Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup:
Hicks and Frederick Douglass eviscerate Madison Central
In the regular season, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass and Terrion Hicks crushed Madison Central 44-7.
In the playoffs, they sprinkled another six points on top. The Broncos thrashed Madison Central, again, 50-7. Douglass scored more points (50) than Madison Central accumulated total yards of offense (45).
After a 5-4 regular season, Douglass has won their first two playoff games by a combined score of 98-7. If you take out their season opening 45-6 loss to Ohio-power Archbishop Hoban, Hicks and the Bronco defense have allowed a measly 11 points per game this season.
Frederick Douglass (7-4) has a second-straight familiar face, Bryan Station, this week. The Broncos beat Bryan Station, 34-14, on Oct. 14.
Now, more than a month later, they'll clash again in the KHSAA Class 6A quarterfinals.
Williams snags interception in playoff rematch with Maryville
Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central kept their undefeated season thriving with a 37-14 win over Maryville in the second round of the TSSAA Division I Class 6A playoffs.
Tito Williams and the Bears defense kept Maryville in check yet again; they had already beat them 21-13 in the regular season. Williams tore an interception away from a Maryville receiver and also came up with a clutch fourth down stop in the backfield.
Bradley Central (12-0) faces yet another rematch this week, hosting Bearden. The two teams played earlier this season and Bradley Central won, 46-14.
Christ Church posts second straight playoff blowout
Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church and Dashun Reeder ran away from McBee, 43-21.
The score is friendlier to McBee than reality, as Christ Church opened up a 28-0 lead by halftime behind an early Reeder touchdown.
Reeder has done plenty of work for the Cavaliers on the ground this season, but they got this win through the air.
Quarterback Tucker Hendrix completed 9 of 12 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the rout.
Christ Church (10-2) plays at Blackville-Hilda this week.
St. Edward rolls to eighth straight win to advance to Elite Eight
Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward's defense, led in part by Troy Regovich, allowed their first playoff points in three playoff games in their 41-17 regional semifinal win over Canton McKinley.
McKinley hung around early and St. Edward held just a 6-0 lead after the first quarter, but put it in gear with a nearly unanswered 28-point second-quarter that established a 34-3 lead at the break. The Eagles scored just one second-half touchdown, but their damage was done and the win secured.
Regovich and the Eagles defense have been sensational over their last eight games, allowing barely more than nine points per game since their loss to Massillon Washington.
No. 1 St. Edward (12-1) hosts upstart No. 22 Medina (10-3) this week for the OSHAA Division I Region I championship.
Completed seasons
WR Carson Grove and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey finished their season 10-1.
OL Gabe VanSickle and Coopersville (Mich.) finished their season 8-3.
DE Callen Campbell and Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area finished their season 5-4.
OL Idrys Cotton and Canton (Mich.) Plymouth finished their season 4-5.
OL Aiden Newbill and Pflugerville (Tex.) John B. Connally finished their season 3-7.
TE Patrick Schaller and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North finished their season 2-7.