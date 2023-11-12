It was a winning weekend for Northwestern and their Class of 2024. The Wildcats went into Madison and brought home a 24-10 win over Wisconsin, and the four Future Cats still playing their senior seasons all won their playoff games handily. One commit's team scored more points than the other team had yards, another hauled in a key interception and a third allowed their first points of the postseason in their third game. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup:



Hicks and Frederick Douglass eviscerate Madison Central

In the regular season, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass and Terrion Hicks crushed Madison Central 44-7. In the playoffs, they sprinkled another six points on top. The Broncos thrashed Madison Central, again, 50-7. Douglass scored more points (50) than Madison Central accumulated total yards of offense (45). After a 5-4 regular season, Douglass has won their first two playoff games by a combined score of 98-7. If you take out their season opening 45-6 loss to Ohio-power Archbishop Hoban, Hicks and the Bronco defense have allowed a measly 11 points per game this season. Frederick Douglass (7-4) has a second-straight familiar face, Bryan Station, this week. The Broncos beat Bryan Station, 34-14, on Oct. 14. Now, more than a month later, they'll clash again in the KHSAA Class 6A quarterfinals.



Williams snags interception in playoff rematch with Maryville

Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central kept their undefeated season thriving with a 37-14 win over Maryville in the second round of the TSSAA Division I Class 6A playoffs. Tito Williams and the Bears defense kept Maryville in check yet again; they had already beat them 21-13 in the regular season. Williams tore an interception away from a Maryville receiver and also came up with a clutch fourth down stop in the backfield.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RpdG9XaWxsaWFt czIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaXRvV2lsbGlhbXMyMTwvYT4g d2l0aCB0aGUgc3RvcCBvbiA0dGggZG93biBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFkbGV5QmVhcnNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQnJhZGxleUJlYXJzRkI8L2E+IHR1cm5zIGF3YXkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NSFNSZWJlbHNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUhTUmViZWxzRkI8L2E+ISA8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT1RCNDIzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT1RCNDIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV0dPV1JlZFpvbmUzMD9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dHT1dSZWRab25lMzA8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2ZmVGhlQmVuY2hD SEE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9mZlRoZUJlbmNoQ0hBPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JlZHpvbmVzY29yZXM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJlZHpvbmVzY29yZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamxzaW1zeT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AamxzaW1zeTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db3JlUG93ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvcmVQb3dlcjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85N19zcG9ydHM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDk3X3Nwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zcG9ydHNjb3dib3k/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QHNwb3J0c2Nvd2JveTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DYXJsaXRvMjVXYXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENh cmxpdG8yNVdheTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T T1RHc21va2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNPVEdzbW9rZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jdXJ0cmVkem9uZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY3VydHJlZHpvbmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYm9vX0NhcnRlcjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGJvb19DYXJ0ZXI2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL21hcmN1c2dvcmVlXzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG1h cmN1c2dvcmVlXzI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ITUZPV3ZY aldqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSE1GT1d2WGpXajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBKZWZmIENhdGUgKEBUaGVKZWZmQ2F0ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVKZWZmQ2F0ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMzE2NDI5NDQ0MTc5 OTcyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Bradley Central (12-0) faces yet another rematch this week, hosting Bearden. The two teams played earlier this season and Bradley Central won, 46-14.



Christ Church posts second straight playoff blowout

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church and Dashun Reeder ran away from McBee, 43-21. The score is friendlier to McBee than reality, as Christ Church opened up a 28-0 lead by halftime behind an early Reeder touchdown. Reeder has done plenty of work for the Cavaliers on the ground this season, but they got this win through the air. Quarterback Tucker Hendrix completed 9 of 12 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the rout. Christ Church (10-2) plays at Blackville-Hilda this week.



St. Edward rolls to eighth straight win to advance to Elite Eight

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward's defense, led in part by Troy Regovich, allowed their first playoff points in three playoff games in their 41-17 regional semifinal win over Canton McKinley. McKinley hung around early and St. Edward held just a 6-0 lead after the first quarter, but put it in gear with a nearly unanswered 28-point second-quarter that established a 34-3 lead at the break. The Eagles scored just one second-half touchdown, but their damage was done and the win secured. Regovich and the Eagles defense have been sensational over their last eight games, allowing barely more than nine points per game since their loss to Massillon Washington. No. 1 St. Edward (12-1) hosts upstart No. 22 Medina (10-3) this week for the OSHAA Division I Region I championship.



Completed seasons