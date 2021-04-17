WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Future Cats go 4-0

We now have a fourth future Wildcat to track in our weekly Roundup due to the addition of new 2022 tight end commit Chris Petrucci. Together, the Cat quartet went a perfect 4-0 on Friday night. One earned a playoff win, three kept their perfect 2021 records intact and all four posted wins. Here's this week's roundup.



Albright and Grimsley beat defending champs in playoffs

Northwestern tight end signee Lawson Albright caught four passes as No. 1-seed Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley knocked off two-time defending state champion East Forsyth, 27-13, in the first round of Class 4A state playoffs. The Whirlies held just a 7-4 lead at the half but outscored East Forsyth 20-0 in the third quarter to blow open the game and cost to the win. East Forsyth drew first blood with a second-quarter field goal, but Grimsley scored the next 27 points. Alonza Barnett III threw touchdown passes of 10 and 29 yards, Jeiel Melton had a 47-yard touchdown run and Caleb Curtain scored on a pick-six to give the Whirlies all of their points. Barnett III finished 11-for-18 passing for 107 yards, while Melton did the heavy lifting on the ground with 26 carries for 147 yards. Albright and Tyson Resper had four catches each to pace the receivers It was the second time Grimsley beat the Eagles this year, earning some revenge against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs and spoiled their undefeated season in 2019. Grimsley (7-0) will host Hillside (6-1) on Friday night in a second-round playoff matchup.



Fleurima and Naperville Central just keep rolling

Northwestern 2022 wide receiver commit Reggie Fleurima caught a 30-yard touchdown pass as Naperville (Ill.) Central continued its season-long dominance with a 42-7 demolition of Metea Valley in a DuPage Valley Conference contest. The Redhawks are now 5-0 and have outscored their opponents 193-31 on the year. Running back Jalen McGill did most of the damage for Naperville Central on Friday night, rushing for 133 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on one- and 20-yard runs and also caught a 25-yard TD pass. Niko Gordon contributed 80 yards and a TD on nine carries as Central racked up at least 250 rushing yards for the third straight game. Both McGill and Gordon credited Fleurima with drawing most of the defense's attention and opening up the ground game. “Last week against DeKalb, Reggie had three defenders on him,” Gordon told the Naperville Sun. “It just opens the box so wide and makes running really beautiful.” Redhawks quarterback Owen Prucha had a remarkably efficient game through the air, completing 4-of-5 passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Central will put its undefeated season on the line in the season finale on Friday night against an opponent to be determined.

Petrucci and Maine South claim conference title

New 2022 tight end commit Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South slipped past WInnetka New Trier 14-9 to win the battle of unbeatens and clinch the Central Suburban League South title. The Hawks got two touchdowns in the second half from running back Mike Sajenko and made it stand up with a stellar defensive effort. The first TD came on a swing pass from Rowan Keefe that Sajenko took 70 yards, and the other was a two-yard plunge. New Trier scored a touchdown on its first drive of the second half to pull to within five points, but that turned out to be the last points of the game as Maine South's defense kept the Trevians off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Keefe had an impressive first career start, finishing 22-for-31 for 248 yards passing. Petrucci had a quiet night as a receiver, but did make at least one catch (see highlight below). Maine South (5-0) will look to cap off its undefeated season next Friday in a CSL crossover matchup.

Carsello and GBN rout Niles West

Northwestern 2021 OL signee Jackson Carsello and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North got back in the win column with style. The Spartans (2-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-6 win over Niles West (0-3) in a Central Suburban League South matchup. Game recaps or statistics were not available for this game, but Glenbrook North will take the momentum from the win into its season finale against a CSL crossover opponent.



NOTE