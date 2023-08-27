Recruit Roundup: Home-state commits star in first week of play
The senior season for all nine commits is officially under way, and the Class of 2024 brought in an 8-1 record in their first week together.
The pair of in-state commits wasted no time showing what they can do, a defensive back left a top 5 Kentucky matchup victorious and a 245-pound DE/QB got his first win of the season.
Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.
Schaller barnstorms Lane Tech in season debut
Tight end Patrick Schaller was a one-man wrecking crew last week. He blocked a punt, truck-sticked his way to a touchdown and led Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North to an opening-week win over Lane Tech, 29-0.
Glenbrook North (1-0) hosts Grant this week, with an interclass clash with Carson Grove's Hersey team looming next week.
Grove catches 53-yard TD, beats New Trier for second straight season
WR Carson Grove and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey hosted New Trier and secured a 30-12 victory.
Grove and the Huskies started their undefeated regular season in 2022 with a 31-0 win over New Trier, and are off to the same start in 2023.
The highlight of the night was a 53-yard touchdown from 2025 quarterback Colton Gumino to Grove to put Hersey up 14-0.
Grove finished the game with seven catches for 121 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His head coach, Tom Nelson, raved about Grove to Greg Swiderski of the Daily Herald.
“He’s been doing good things for us for three years and I am glad people took notice of Carson,” Nelson said. “Best three-way player in the state.”
Hersey (1-0) plays at Fremd this week.
Hicks and Frederick Douglass hold on for win over Trinity
Terrion Hicks and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass beat Louisville Trinity, 17-14.
This was a matchup between two powerhouses, both teams were in Louisville Courier Journal's preseason top four in Class 6A.
Hicks and the defense stifled Trinity early, allowing the Broncos to open up a 17-0 lead that they carried into the fourth quarter. Then, it was just a matter of holding on for dear life as Trinity tried to mount a comeback.
The Shamrocks struck twice for touchdowns, and even recovered an onside kick for a final possession to try and take the lead, but ran out of time before they were able to get into Frederick Douglass territory.
Frederick Douglass (1-1) hosts Lexington Tate's Creek this week.
Reeder and the Knights bounce back with blowout win
The defending South Carolina Class A state champions proved their Week 1 loss was an anomaly by thrashing Southside last week, 61-0.
Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church was dominant all game long, establishing a 48-0 halftime lead and coasting from there.
While Dashun Reeder remains their star, they got this one done through the air. Quarterback Tucker Hendrix was 11-for-11 for 229 yards and six touchdowns.
Reeder and the Cavaliers (1-1) will look to build off the big win this week when they head to North Carolina to play Asheville School (Independent).
Campbell starts season with 49-point shutout
Callen Campbell and Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area announced their presence with authority to start the season by trouncing Lake Shore, 49-0.
Campbell, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound two-way menace, leads the Blue Devils at defensive end and as the quarterback in their option offense.
Watching the highlights and recap from MI Sports Now, Campbell was a man amongst boys, even as he facilitated to running backs and receivers.
The Blue Devils (1-0) play at Cheboygan this week.
Regovich sidelined with injury for ESPN game
Defensive end Troy Regovich remains sidelined with a minor tissue injury in his shin, preventing him from playing in Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward's matchup with Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) on ESPN.
St. Edward, ranked 18th nationally by ESPN, came away with the 28-7 win over 21st-ranked Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Regovich looks to make his debut next week, when St. Edward (2-0) hosts Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md.).
Inclement weather doesn't slow down VanSickle in Week 1 win
Gabe VanSickle and Coopersville laid down the law in the first game of their season when they demolished Otsego, 49-6.
The game was a multiday affair when the heat and inclement weather pushed the game from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.
The Broncos were cooking from the coin toss, scoring on their first two offensive plays on the way to an emphatic 43-point win to start their season.
Coopersville (1-0) hosts Richmond on Thursday night this week.
Hudkins and Forest Hill crack game open in the second half
Grand Rapids (Mich.) Forest Hills Central and Ty Hudkins dominated Jenison, 37-9, in their first game of the season.
The game was close at halftime, Forest Hills Central led 16-9, but the Rangers put the game away with 21 unanswered second half points.
Forest Hills Central (1-0) will play their second, and last, non-league game of the regular season this week when they host Portage Central.
Cotton loses opener on the road
Canton (Mich.) Plymouth had a tough task last week, on the road at Traverse City Central.
Idrys Cotton and the Wildcats lost their first game, 38-21. TC Central got out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held onto that margin the rest of the way.
Cotton and Plymouth (0-1) will try to get back on track this week at Northville.