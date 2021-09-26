Recruit Roundup: Northwestern 2022 commits nearly perfect

This roundup has everything that makes high school football great: delayed flights, double overtime, a 96-yard future Wildcat touchdown run and orange artillery. Here’s how Northwestern's Class of 2022 commitments fared this week.



Fleurima and Naperville Central lose in double overtime

Reggie Fleurima put up six catches for 71 yards, but the Redhawks lost to Neuqua Valley, 20-17, in two overtimes. It was a battle of two teams ranked in the Top 10 by the Chicago Sun-Times, and it went into overtime knotted at 7-7. It was impressive for Fleurima to still put up those numbers in a grind it out game like this, it was the Redhawks' fourth straight game decided by three points. Naperville Central (3-2) hosts rival Naperville North this week. North's quarterback, Aidan Gray, just visited Northwestern this weekend for the Ohio game.



Himon explosive as Pulaski Academy returns to play

Running back Joseph Himon and Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy were idle last week, but came back in a big way with a 64-8 win over Watson Chapel. It was another explosive night for Himon, who scored twice: once from 47 yards, and another time from 96 from the Wildcat formation.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3NlcGhI aW1vbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9zZXBoSGltb248L2E+IHdp dGggdGhlIEV4cGxvc2l2ZSBXaWxkY2F0IHJ1biBmb3IgOTYgeWFyZHMhISDw n5KZ8J+Sm/Cfj4jwn5KZ8J+Sm/CfmKTwn5KoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ST0xMQlJVSU5TP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUk9MTEJSVUlOUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RIQVRTTVlCT1k/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUSEFUU01ZQk9ZPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWTJYOGRYblpveiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1kyWDhkWG5ab3o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFtYWxhIEhpbW9uIChA UGFtYWxhSGltb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFt YWxhSGltb24vc3RhdHVzLzE0NDE3NDA3ODc4OTM0MjgyMjc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

This was a bounce-back game for the Bruins, who lost 64-28 two weeks ago to Lipscomb Academy. This week they hit the road and head out of state to play Argyle (Tex.) Liberty Christian.



Howard and IMG remain undefeated

Some travel difficulties did not hinder safety Trevon Howard and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy as they still crushed Springfield (Mass.) Central, 49-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IVUdFIFMvTyB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0lNR0FGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASU1HQUZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiBXZSBzYXQgaW4gVGFtcGEgYWlycG9ydCBmb3IgYWxtb3N0IDEw IGhvdXJzIGR1ZSB0byBvdXIgZmxpZ2h0IGJlaW5nIGRlbGF5ZWQgYWJvdXQg NXguIFRoZW4gbGFuZGVkIGFyb3VuZCA0YW0sIG1vc3QgZGlkbuKAmXQgZ2V0 IHRvIHNsZWVwIHRpbCA1YW0gb3Igc28gdG8gcGxheSBhIGdhbWUgYXQgNXBt IPCfpbUgYW5kIDQ5LTAgd2FzIHRoZSByZXN1bHQhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SZXNwZWN0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmVzcGVjdDwvYT4gdG8gYWxsIGludm9s dmVkITwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEQgVGFyZHkgKEBEX1RhcmR5NykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EX1RhcmR5Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MjE1NTcz ODQ2MjI0NDg2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjYs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

IMG running back and Penn State commit Kaytron Allen ran for four touchdowns, and the Ascenders cruised to their sixth win. Howard and the defense continue to be a force; this is their fourth game out of six allowing one score or less. IMG (6-0) hosts Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More this week.



Smith, Oak Mountain idle this week

Future Northwestern cornerback Evan Smith and Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain are on bye this week, they look to continue their strong campaign this season next week against Spain Park.



"The Bus" and Glendora take care of business

Glendora (Calif.) stayed undefeated for another week with an easy 35-0 win over Diamond Ranch thanks in large part to the running back they call "The Bus." Braydon Brus, who will play linebacker at Northwestern, continues to star on the ground for the Tartans. He had 11 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns, including a punt return that could have been out of a video game. Glendora (6-0) has a huge matchup this week with fellow undefeated Chino Hills Ayala.

Firestone and Niceville keep rolling

For the first time this season, Austin Firestone and the Niceville (Fla.) defense allowed an opponent to crack 20 points. Not to worry, the Eagles put up 56 of their own. With the 56-27 win over Godby, Niceville moved to 5-0 on the season. Firestone and the offensive line were dominant, bullying Godby up front to the tune of 378 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also made his presence known defensively, teaming up to sack Godby's quarterback.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb29yZSBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9B dXN0aW5GaXJlc3RvbjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEF1c3RpbkZp cmVzdG9uMTwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgc2FjayBhcyBHb2RieeKAmXMgZmluYWwg ZHJpdmUgb2YgdGhlIGhhbGYgZW5kcyBhdCBtaWRmaWVsZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Y4YUVNbjV1ZngiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mOGFF TW41dWZ4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNldGggU3RyaW5nZXIgKEBTZXRoU253 ZmRuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NldGhTbndmZG4v c3RhdHVzLzE0NDE1NzI0MTcwNzIyMDk5MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Niceville (5-0) hosts Crestview this week.



Fitzgerald dominates with three turnovers as Dallas Jesuit returns from bye

Safety Robert Fitzgerald had a standout defensive game as Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit came off their bye last week to beat Richardson Pearce, 47-21. Fitzgerald was crucial to Jesuit's win as it opened district play, forcing three turnovers including a pick six. On offense, Fitzgerald kept it short and sweet with one rush for a four-yard touchdown. His rushing and defensive touchdowns came in the midst of an opening run from Jesuit that put them up 27-0 with more than eight minutes remaining in the second quarter. Jesuit (3-1) plays Dallas Lake Highlands this week.



Jaquez, St. Augustine picking up steam with fourth straight win

St. Augustine and defensive end Denis Jaquez are building momentum with their fourth straight victory. The Hermits beat Millville 31-17 over the weekend. Millville came into the game averaging more than 47 points, but the Hermits clamped down and held them to 17. This is the kind of performance that Northwestern fans following St. Augustine and Jaquez have come to expect. After giving up 34 points in Week 1, they have given up 45 total during their four-game streak. St. Augustine (4-1) hosts Medford Lenape this week.



McGuire and Marist rebound vs. Marmion

Chicago Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire suffered their first loss of the season to Mt. Carmel two weeks ago, but the RedHawks bounced back against Marmion Academy with a decisive 38-13 win. The game was close in the first half as Marist went into the break up only 14-0. But they extended their lead and controlled the rest of the way for a 25-point win. Marist (4-1) will face another heavyweight test this week when they go on the road to play Loyola Academy. Loyola defensive end Brooks Bahr was another visitor at Northwestern over the weekend.



Maine South returns to form

After Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South and tight end Chris Petrucci were stunned by Palatine last week, they took out their anger on Glenbrook North, 41-0. It was the kind of game that will give Petrucci bragging rights over current Northwestern freshman offensive lineman and Glenbrook North alum Jackson Carsello. Maine South (4-1) hosts Glenbrook South for its Homecoming game this week.



Turner and Lone Star idle this week

Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star were on bye last week. They will play at Frisco Reedy on Thursday.



Saka and Loyola Blakefield stifle Georgetown Prep

Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield smothered Georgetown Prep, 24-6. It was a tight game early, and Loyola Blakefield went into halftime with a narrow 7-6 lead. But the Dons pulled away in the second. Defensive end Anto Saka and the Dons have allowed just 12 points since their opening week loss to St. Mary's, going 3-0 with a total score of 89-12 over that stretch. Loyola Blakefield (3-1) returns home to face Brooklandville St. Paul's this week.



Herzog and Blue Valley win nail-biter over Aquinas

Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley edged out a hard-fought win over Overland Park Aquinas by just one, 36-35. Offensive lineman Nick Herzog and the offense continue to show out for the Tigers. After their Week 1 defeat at the hands of Blue Valley Northwest, they have put up 35 or more points each week. Blue Valley (3-1) hosts Blue Valley North this week.



Turner and McGill-Toolen shut out third straight opponent

Cornerback Braden Turner and Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen have completely flipped the script from their first two games, where they let up a combined 108 points, to record three straight shutouts. The Yellow Jackets thrashed Murphy, 38-0, in the annual Battle of the Cannon. In one of the magnificent traditions that only high school football can create, the winner of the McGill-Toolen-Murphy football game gets to paint the cannon on Government and Houston Streets in Mobile, Ala. the winning colors. See for yourself:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9waWdza2lud25z cD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcGlnc2tpbnduc3A8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2NvdHRSVG9kZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2NvdHRSVG9kZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmlhbnduc3A/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJy aWFud25zcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaW5r V01vYmlsZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGlua1dNb2JpbGU8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUk9PVHduc3A/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJPT1R3bnNwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYXJsZXMyMUtpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENoYXJsZXMyMUtpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTWFya19IZWltP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYXJrX0hl aW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuVGhvbWFz UHJlcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJlblRob21hc1ByZXBzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzEwNTV3bnNwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAxMDU1d25zcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaW1vbmVFbGlfVFY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFNpbW9uZUVsaV9UVjwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5DT05GSVJNRUQgLSBDYW5u b24gUGFpbnRlZCBPcmFuZ2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0JhdHRsZUZvclRoZUNhbm5vbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JhdHRsZUZvclRoZUNhbm5vbjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NY1RKYWNrZXRzRkI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1jVEphY2tldHNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JRVW5keEFkazUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CUVVuZHhB ZGs1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhdmlkIFNjaHVsdHogKEBEYXZlV05TUCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXZlV05TUC9zdGF0dXMv MTQ0MTc1MTU1MDU0MDQwNjc5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==