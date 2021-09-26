Recruit Roundup: Northwestern 2022 commits nearly perfect
This roundup has everything that makes high school football great: delayed flights, double overtime, a 96-yard future Wildcat touchdown run and orange artillery.
Here’s how Northwestern's Class of 2022 commitments fared this week.
Fleurima and Naperville Central lose in double overtime
Reggie Fleurima put up six catches for 71 yards, but the Redhawks lost to Neuqua Valley, 20-17, in two overtimes.
It was a battle of two teams ranked in the Top 10 by the Chicago Sun-Times, and it went into overtime knotted at 7-7.
It was impressive for Fleurima to still put up those numbers in a grind it out game like this, it was the Redhawks' fourth straight game decided by three points.
Naperville Central (3-2) hosts rival Naperville North this week. North's quarterback, Aidan Gray, just visited Northwestern this weekend for the Ohio game.
Himon explosive as Pulaski Academy returns to play
Running back Joseph Himon and Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy were idle last week, but came back in a big way with a 64-8 win over Watson Chapel.
It was another explosive night for Himon, who scored twice: once from 47 yards, and another time from 96 from the Wildcat formation.
This was a bounce-back game for the Bruins, who lost 64-28 two weeks ago to Lipscomb Academy.
This week they hit the road and head out of state to play Argyle (Tex.) Liberty Christian.
Howard and IMG remain undefeated
Some travel difficulties did not hinder safety Trevon Howard and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy as they still crushed Springfield (Mass.) Central, 49-0.
IMG running back and Penn State commit Kaytron Allen ran for four touchdowns, and the Ascenders cruised to their sixth win. Howard and the defense continue to be a force; this is their fourth game out of six allowing one score or less.
IMG (6-0) hosts Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More this week.
Smith, Oak Mountain idle this week
Future Northwestern cornerback Evan Smith and Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain are on bye this week, they look to continue their strong campaign this season next week against Spain Park.
"The Bus" and Glendora take care of business
Glendora (Calif.) stayed undefeated for another week with an easy 35-0 win over Diamond Ranch thanks in large part to the running back they call "The Bus."
Braydon Brus, who will play linebacker at Northwestern, continues to star on the ground for the Tartans. He had 11 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns, including a punt return that could have been out of a video game.
Glendora (6-0) has a huge matchup this week with fellow undefeated Chino Hills Ayala.
Firestone and Niceville keep rolling
For the first time this season, Austin Firestone and the Niceville (Fla.) defense allowed an opponent to crack 20 points.
Not to worry, the Eagles put up 56 of their own. With the 56-27 win over Godby, Niceville moved to 5-0 on the season.
Firestone and the offensive line were dominant, bullying Godby up front to the tune of 378 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also made his presence known defensively, teaming up to sack Godby's quarterback.
Niceville (5-0) hosts Crestview this week.
Fitzgerald dominates with three turnovers as Dallas Jesuit returns from bye
Safety Robert Fitzgerald had a standout defensive game as Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit came off their bye last week to beat Richardson Pearce, 47-21.
Fitzgerald was crucial to Jesuit's win as it opened district play, forcing three turnovers including a pick six.
On offense, Fitzgerald kept it short and sweet with one rush for a four-yard touchdown. His rushing and defensive touchdowns came in the midst of an opening run from Jesuit that put them up 27-0 with more than eight minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Jesuit (3-1) plays Dallas Lake Highlands this week.
Jaquez, St. Augustine picking up steam with fourth straight win
St. Augustine and defensive end Denis Jaquez are building momentum with their fourth straight victory.
The Hermits beat Millville 31-17 over the weekend. Millville came into the game averaging more than 47 points, but the Hermits clamped down and held them to 17.
This is the kind of performance that Northwestern fans following St. Augustine and Jaquez have come to expect. After giving up 34 points in Week 1, they have given up 45 total during their four-game streak.
St. Augustine (4-1) hosts Medford Lenape this week.
McGuire and Marist rebound vs. Marmion
Chicago Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire suffered their first loss of the season to Mt. Carmel two weeks ago, but the RedHawks bounced back against Marmion Academy with a decisive 38-13 win.
The game was close in the first half as Marist went into the break up only 14-0. But they extended their lead and controlled the rest of the way for a 25-point win.
Marist (4-1) will face another heavyweight test this week when they go on the road to play Loyola Academy. Loyola defensive end Brooks Bahr was another visitor at Northwestern over the weekend.
Maine South returns to form
After Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South and tight end Chris Petrucci were stunned by Palatine last week, they took out their anger on Glenbrook North, 41-0.
It was the kind of game that will give Petrucci bragging rights over current Northwestern freshman offensive lineman and Glenbrook North alum Jackson Carsello.
Maine South (4-1) hosts Glenbrook South for its Homecoming game this week.
Turner and Lone Star idle this week
Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star were on bye last week. They will play at Frisco Reedy on Thursday.
Saka and Loyola Blakefield stifle Georgetown Prep
Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield smothered Georgetown Prep, 24-6.
It was a tight game early, and Loyola Blakefield went into halftime with a narrow 7-6 lead. But the Dons pulled away in the second.
Defensive end Anto Saka and the Dons have allowed just 12 points since their opening week loss to St. Mary's, going 3-0 with a total score of 89-12 over that stretch.
Loyola Blakefield (3-1) returns home to face Brooklandville St. Paul's this week.
Herzog and Blue Valley win nail-biter over Aquinas
Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley edged out a hard-fought win over Overland Park Aquinas by just one, 36-35.
Offensive lineman Nick Herzog and the offense continue to show out for the Tigers. After their Week 1 defeat at the hands of Blue Valley Northwest, they have put up 35 or more points each week.
Blue Valley (3-1) hosts Blue Valley North this week.
Turner and McGill-Toolen shut out third straight opponent
Cornerback Braden Turner and Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen have completely flipped the script from their first two games, where they let up a combined 108 points, to record three straight shutouts.
The Yellow Jackets thrashed Murphy, 38-0, in the annual Battle of the Cannon. In one of the magnificent traditions that only high school football can create, the winner of the McGill-Toolen-Murphy football game gets to paint the cannon on Government and Houston Streets in Mobile, Ala. the winning colors.
See for yourself:
McGill-Toolen (3-2) looks to continue its explosive winning streak this week on the road against Baldwin County.