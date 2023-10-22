News More News
Recruit Roundup: Playoffs on the horizon for Class of 2024

Defensive end Troy Regovich was key to St. Edward's 14-7 win over Archbishop Hoban on Friday.
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern just passed the halfway point of their season, but their Class of 2024 is in its final frames.

Defensive end Troy Regovich and St. Edward won a clash of Ohio titans, and exacted revenge for a fellow commit earlier in the season. Regovich is one of four commits who will be starting playoffs or postseason play next week, sadly three others had their senior seasons come to a close.

Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.

St. Edward wins slugfest against Archbishop Hoban

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward went to war against fellow powerhouse Archbishop Hoban, and wrestled away a 14-7 win.

Troy Regovich and the Eagles defense actually pitched a shutout, Hoban's only points came on a pick six in the first quarter. It was a hard won battle to keep their offense scoreless, but Hoban threatened late in the first half.

Check out the clip below from Cleveland.com's Matt Goul. Regovich, wearing 57 and on the right of Hoban's center, helped the Eagles win the point of attack.

The Eagles wore Hoban down in the second half, punching in a 13-yard rushing touchdown to take a 14-7 lead that would win the game. This was Hoban's first loss of the season. Regovich was able to exact vengeance for fellow commit Terrion Hicks, whose Frederick Douglass team lost to Hoban in Week 1.

St. Edward (9-1) hosts Elyria in the first round of their playoffs.


Hersey completes second-straight undefeated regular season

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey thrashed Elk Grove, 63-14, to complete their second undefeated regular season in a row. Wide receiver Carson Grove chipped into the pile on with an 11-yard rushing touchdown, but the Huskies were comfortable from the kickoff in Week 9.

Grove, the favorite target of 2025 QB Colton Gumino, has been a key cog for the Hersey machine. Across Grove's junior and senior seasons, alongside the hiring of program legend Tom Nelson as head coach, the Huskies have posted an 18-0 regular season record.

No. 4 Hersey (9-0) hosts No. 29 Wheaton-Warrenville South, the alma mater of kicker Jack Olsen, in the first round of the IHSA 7A playoffs this week.


Campbell's season ends with tough battle against unbeaten Gaylord

It was a heartbreaking end to the season for Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area. The Blue Devils, lead by defensive end/quarterback Callen Campbell, were knocked out of the playoffs by a tough loss to undefeated Gaylord, 20-7.

Campbell tallied one sack and five tackles for loss in his final game for Sault Area.

Sault Area finished their season at 5-4. Campbell and the defense allowed just 12 points per game, and never allowed an opponent to score more than 28 points in a game.


Glenbrook North can't pull off upset in rivalry game

It was a tough end to a tough season for Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North, losing 42-21 to their crosstown rival, Glenbrook South.

Patrick Schaller and the Spartans came into the season with playoff aspirations but couldn't overcome a difficult schedule laden with powerhouse opponents like Maine South and Hersey.

Schaller still made an impact in his final game for the Spartans, nearly toe-tapping a touchdown and hauling in a two-point conversion during their second-half comeback attempt.

Glenbrook North finished its season at 2-7.


Connnally snaps streak against Chapparal

Austin (Tex.) John Connally was starving for a win. They had lost four straight, three by eight or fewer points, heading into their matchup with Chaparral and snapped their streak with impunity.

Aiden Newbill and the Connally offense lit up the scoreboard in a 45-34 win, their first since a 56-42 win against Austin McCallum on Sept. 8. Not only did this snap the Cougars' four-game losing streak, it earned them their first district win of the season.

Connally (3-5) still has two more weeks in its regular season, they play at Waco University this week.


Bradley Central moves to 9-0 with crosstown win

Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central and Tito Williams earned hometown bragging rights with a 36-26 win over Cleveland last week.

It may not look like much, but for the Bears that's a close call this season. 26 points is the most they've allowed all year, and a 10-point margin of victory is their narrowest since a 21-13 win over Maryville in Week 2.

This was the ninth straight win over Cleveland for the Bears, Williams will graduate undefeated against the Blue Raiders.

Bradley Central (9-0) wraps up its regular season this week against Knoxville Bearden.


Reeder and Christ Church earn trip to Region Championship

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church beat St. Joseph's Catholic, 35-21, last week. Dashun Reeder and the Cavaliers have been rolling, that's their fifth straight win and their state title defense has hit its stride.

Christ Church (7-2) plays Southside Christian for the Region Championship this week.


Coopersville caps off season with five-game winning streak

After a rocky 2-2- start, Coopersville and Gabe VanSickle have rattled off five straight wins over league opponents to close out their regular season. Last week they beat Allendale, 24-21, to secure third place in the Ottawa-Kent Blue.

It was an impressive offensive campaign from the Broncos, who averaged 38 points per game.

Coopersville (7-2) will face East Grand Rapids in the first round of the Michigan Division 3 playoffs.


Frederick Douglass secures sixth straight district title

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass is leaving no doubt after a 2-3 start. They've won three straight, including a 50-6 blowout of George Rogers Clark last week.

Terrion Hicks and the Broncos defense have been flying around. They've allowed 15 points per game this season, a mark that has plummeted even further to nine points per game over their last three.

Thanks to their intensity and an explosive offense, the Broncos won their district for the sixth straight season.

Frederick Douglass (5-3) hosts Boyle County for their final regular season game this week.


Cotton paves way for record breaking day in final game

Canton (Mich.) Plymouth picked up their second straight win by 20+ when they beat Churchill, 42-21, but the headline in their final game of the season was running back Jaxon McCaig.

Idrys Cotton and the Wildcat offensive line helped McCaig rewrite his name in the record books with the 327 yards of offense, a school record for total yards by a single player.

Plymouth finished the season at 4-5.

