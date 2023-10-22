Northwestern just passed the halfway point of their season, but their Class of 2024 is in its final frames. Defensive end Troy Regovich and St. Edward won a clash of Ohio titans, and exacted revenge for a fellow commit earlier in the season. Regovich is one of four commits who will be starting playoffs or postseason play next week, sadly three others had their senior seasons come to a close. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.

St. Edward wins slugfest against Archbishop Hoban

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward went to war against fellow powerhouse Archbishop Hoban, and wrestled away a 14-7 win. Troy Regovich and the Eagles defense actually pitched a shutout, Hoban's only points came on a pick six in the first quarter. It was a hard won battle to keep their offense scoreless, but Hoban threatened late in the first half. Check out the clip below from Cleveland.com's Matt Goul. Regovich, wearing 57 and on the right of Hoban's center, helped the Eagles win the point of attack.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmOiBIb2JhbiA3LCBTdC4gRWR3YXJkIDc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NFSFNfRk9PVEJBTEw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFNFSFNfRk9PVEJBTEw8L2E+IHdpdGggdGhlIGdvYWwtbGluZSBz dG9wIG9uIGZvdXJ0aCBkb3duIGFzIEhvYmFuIHNjcmFtYmxlZCBvbiB0aGUg ZmluYWwgdHdvIHBsYXlzIG9mIHRoZSBoYWxmIHdpdGggbm8gdGltZW91dHMu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JbTdHMWNiVmZTIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSW03RzFjYlZmUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IEdvdWwgKEBt Z291bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tZ291bC9zdGF0 dXMvMTcxNTUxOTMyNDU5OTc5MTYyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5P Y3RvYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Eagles wore Hoban down in the second half, punching in a 13-yard rushing touchdown to take a 14-7 lead that would win the game. This was Hoban's first loss of the season. Regovich was able to exact vengeance for fellow commit Terrion Hicks, whose Frederick Douglass team lost to Hoban in Week 1. St. Edward (9-1) hosts Elyria in the first round of their playoffs.



Hersey completes second-straight undefeated regular season

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey thrashed Elk Grove, 63-14, to complete their second undefeated regular season in a row. Wide receiver Carson Grove chipped into the pile on with an 11-yard rushing touchdown, but the Huskies were comfortable from the kickoff in Week 9. Grove, the favorite target of 2025 QB Colton Gumino, has been a key cog for the Hersey machine. Across Grove's junior and senior seasons, alongside the hiring of program legend Tom Nelson as head coach, the Huskies have posted an 18-0 regular season record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbmNyZWRpYmxlIEJhY2sgdG8gQmFjayA5LTAgU2Vhc29ucyEgIFRo YW5rcyB0byBhbGwgdGhlIGdyZWF0IGNvYWNoZXMgb24gdGhlIHN0YWZmLCBl c3BlY2lhbGx5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVE5lbHNv bl85P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUTmVsc29uXzk8L2E+IGZvciBi ZWxpZXZpbmcgaW4gbWUhIE9uIHRvIHRoZSBwbGF5b2ZmcyEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FREdZVElNP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBFREdZVElNPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1ROVGlnbml0ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVE5UaWduaXRlPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xlbW1pbmdSZXBvcnQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExlbW1pbmdSZXBvcnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlsbF9LdXJlbGljP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCaWxsX0t1cmVsaWM8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQmlnUGV0ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCaWdQZXRlPC9hPiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Ub21Mb3kyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRvbUxv eTI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RQkhpdExp c3Q/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFFCSGl0TGlzdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZXJzZXlfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhlcnNleV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYXR0ZnJlZW1hbklTRD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbWF0dGZyZWVtYW5JU0Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzX0NsaW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNfQ2xpbnQ8L2E+4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9WQ3BTMnVTVVZpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVkNwUzJ1U1VWaTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2x0b24gR3VtaW5vIChAY2pndW1pbm9RQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jamd1bWlub1FCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE1 ODAxNDM4OTY4NzYyMzk1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

No. 4 Hersey (9-0) hosts No. 29 Wheaton-Warrenville South, the alma mater of kicker Jack Olsen, in the first round of the IHSA 7A playoffs this week.



Campbell's season ends with tough battle against unbeaten Gaylord

It was a heartbreaking end to the season for Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area. The Blue Devils, lead by defensive end/quarterback Callen Campbell, were knocked out of the playoffs by a tough loss to undefeated Gaylord, 20-7. Campbell tallied one sack and five tackles for loss in his final game for Sault Area.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZZCBsaWtlIHRvIHRoYW5rIG15IGNvYWNoZXMsIGZyaWVuZHMs IGZhbWlseSwgYW5kIGNvbW11bml0eSBmb3IgdGhlIGFsbCBvZiB0aGUgc3Vw cG9ydCBvdmVyIHRoZSBsYXN0IDQgeWVhcnMuICBJdOKAmXMgYmVlbiBhIGdy ZWF0IHJpZGUgU2F1bHQgSGlnaCBGb290YmFsbC4gIOKcjO+4j/CfkpkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2M3bW1QekFvNjkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9jN21tUHpBbzY5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbGxlbiBDYW1wYmVsbCBj L28gMjAyNOKtkO+4j+KtkO+4j+KtkO+4jyAoQGNhbGxlbl9jYW1wYmVsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYWxsZW5fY2FtcGJlbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE3MTU5NTAwNzg5MzI3MDk0Nzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Sault Area finished their season at 5-4. Campbell and the defense allowed just 12 points per game, and never allowed an opponent to score more than 28 points in a game.



Glenbrook North can't pull off upset in rivalry game

It was a tough end to a tough season for Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North, losing 42-21 to their crosstown rival, Glenbrook South. Patrick Schaller and the Spartans came into the season with playoff aspirations but couldn't overcome a difficult schedule laden with powerhouse opponents like Maine South and Hersey. Schaller still made an impact in his final game for the Spartans, nearly toe-tapping a touchdown and hauling in a two-point conversion during their second-half comeback attempt.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CdXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HQk5fRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdCTl9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4g Z290IGl0IGluIGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Bh dF9TY2hhbGxlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGF0X1NjaGFsbGVy PC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrUGhp bGJpbjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEphY2tQaGlsYmluNTwvYT4g aG9va2VkIHVwIGZvciB0aGUgMiBwb2ludGVyISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vV3ljRWRkRHl1TSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1d5Y0VkZER5dU08 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ+G0nMqA4bSbIFNjaGFsbGVyIChAY3VydHNjaGFs bGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2N1cnRzY2hhbGxl ci9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNTg1MTQwNzI3NjgzNTI5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Glenbrook North finished its season at 2-7.



Connnally snaps streak against Chapparal

Austin (Tex.) John Connally was starving for a win. They had lost four straight, three by eight or fewer points, heading into their matchup with Chaparral and snapped their streak with impunity. Aiden Newbill and the Connally offense lit up the scoreboard in a 45-34 win, their first since a 56-42 win against Austin McCallum on Sept. 8. Not only did this snap the Cougars' four-game losing streak, it earned them their first district win of the season. Connally (3-5) still has two more weeks in its regular season, they play at Waco University this week.



Bradley Central moves to 9-0 with crosstown win

Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central and Tito Williams earned hometown bragging rights with a 36-26 win over Cleveland last week. It may not look like much, but for the Bears that's a close call this season. 26 points is the most they've allowed all year, and a 10-point margin of victory is their narrowest since a 21-13 win over Maryville in Week 2. This was the ninth straight win over Cleveland for the Bears, Williams will graduate undefeated against the Blue Raiders. Bradley Central (9-0) wraps up its regular season this week against Knoxville Bearden.



Reeder and Christ Church earn trip to Region Championship

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church beat St. Joseph's Catholic, 35-21, last week. Dashun Reeder and the Cavaliers have been rolling, that's their fifth straight win and their state title defense has hit its stride.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZW5pb3IgWWVhciBpcyBnb2luZyBncmVhdC4gSSBjYW7igJl0IHdh aXQgdG8gY29tcGV0ZSBmb3IgdGhlIFJlZ2lvbiBDaGFtcGlvbnNoaXAgd2l0 aCBteSBicm90aGVycyB0aGlzIEZyaWRheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2Q0Tzc2Q3dRVmsiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kNE83NkN3UVZrPC9hPjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF0ZmllbGRRdWluP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXRmaWVsZFF1aW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hDX0Zvc3Rlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDX0Zvc3RlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icm90aTI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBicm90 aTI0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NoZXR5dWFu ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2hldHl1YW5lPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvZGRfQ18wOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVG9kZF9DXzA4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2FtYW5pcmljaGJ1cmc4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A YW1hbmlyaWNoYnVyZzg4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2NhdmNvYWNoOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhdmNvYWNo OTI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2F2Y29hY2g5 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2F2Y29hY2g5MjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jY2VzZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNjZXNmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL095N01pSHk2WGMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PeTdNaUh5Nlhj PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhc2h1biByZWVkZXIgKEBEYXlfMnhsbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXlfMnhsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcx NTczNTQ1OTM2MjQwMjcyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Christ Church (7-2) plays Southside Christian for the Region Championship this week.



Coopersville caps off season with five-game winning streak

After a rocky 2-2- start, Coopersville and Gabe VanSickle have rattled off five straight wins over league opponents to close out their regular season. Last week they beat Allendale, 24-21, to secure third place in the Ottawa-Kent Blue. It was an impressive offensive campaign from the Broncos, who averaged 38 points per game. Coopersville (7-2) will face East Grand Rapids in the first round of the Michigan Division 3 playoffs.



Frederick Douglass secures sixth straight district title

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass is leaving no doubt after a 2-3 start. They've won three straight, including a 50-6 blowout of George Rogers Clark last week. Terrion Hicks and the Broncos defense have been flying around. They've allowed 15 points per game this season, a mark that has plummeted even further to nine points per game over their last three. Thanks to their intensity and an explosive offense, the Broncos won their district for the sixth straight season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42WC4gRElTVFJJQ1QuIENIQU1QUy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaG5hdGVtY3BlZWs/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGNvYWNobmF0ZW1jcGVlazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1c3UUwxdTI0elAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XN1FMMXUyNHpQPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IERvdWdsYXNzIEZvb3RiYWxsIChARkRvdWdsYXNzRkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRkRvdWdsYXNzRkIvc3RhdHVz LzE3MTU1Mzc3NTQ5NDYyMTIxNzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Frederick Douglass (5-3) hosts Boyle County for their final regular season game this week.



Cotton paves way for record breaking day in final game