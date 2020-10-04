WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Wildcat commits continue to roll

Nine future Wildcats were in action this weekend as defensive tackle Barryn Sorrell joined the party. Together, NU's 2021 classmates went a combined 7-2 over the weekend. Seven of the nine commitments have yet to taste defeat in 2020. Here's this week's Recruit Roundup:



Wallace and Pick Central finish off undefeated regular season

Pickerington (Ohio) Central simply cannot be stopped. The Tigers capped off a 6-0 regular season with a dominant 38-13 win over Reynoldsburg on Friday night. NU commit Garner Wallace wasn’t asked to do much this week, as running back Nick Mosely ran for four touchdowns. How dominant have the Tigers been this season? All six of their games have had to use a running clock in the second half. The Tigers head into the playoffs with a lot confidence after their undefeated regular season.

Tyus brothers combine for 4 TDs to lead Portage Northern to third straight win

Portage(Mich.) Northern improved to 3-0 with a 50-13 rout of Gull Lake behind another strong performance by Northwestern running back commitment Anthony Tyus III. Tyus III ran for two scores on his senior day to bring his season touchdown total to five. Anthony's younger brother, XaVior, also got into the act, running for a pair of scores on a big night for the Tyus family. Portage Northern coach Pete Schermerhorn was honored as the Detroit Lions’ high school coach of the week before the game.

Me and @XaViorTyus scored 2 Touchdowns each on Senior Night pic.twitter.com/njCw5xCVHy — Anthony Tyus III (@AnthonyTyusIII) October 3, 2020

Thompson and Fenton complete second fourth-quarter comeback

Josh Thompson and the Fenton (Mich.) Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to escape with a narrow 20-17 win over Linden and remain undefeated. Fenton trailed 17-7 entering the final period. The Tigers cut the deficit to 17-14 on a Logan Angel TD run mid-way through the fourth. Then a clutch interception by Eddie Briand with three minutes to go set up Fenton quarterback Dylan Davidson for the game-winning 10-yard touchdown run. Fenton looks to improve to 4-0 next week against Flushing.



Tiernan helps pave the way for Detroit Country Day to start 2-0

Caleb Tiernan and Detroit (Mich.) Country Day improved to 2-0 with a 10-0 win over Notre Dame on Friday night. Tiernan and his fellow linemen dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to lead the Yellow Jackets to the win. “It’s the strength of our team,” Detroit Country Day coach Dan MacLean said to The Oakland Press in regard to his linemen. “Those guys have played a lot of football for us. Some of them are some pretty big people. It’s an advantage for us at every level.”



Davison wins third straight behind Sullivan and defense

Brendan Sullivan threw for a pair of touchdowns as the Davison (Mich.) Cardinals improved to 3-0 with a 39-8 win over Harper Woods. Sullivan finished with 167 yards passing for Davison, which relied on its defense to limit Harper Woods to just one score. Davison, the defending state champions, will look to get to 4-0 next week when they take on winless Heritage.



Johnson and North Central end two-game skid

Theran Johnson put together another impressive performance as Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central got back to its winning ways with a 41-21 win over Lawrence Central. Johnson, who will play cornerback for Northwestern, ran the ball seven times for 167 yards and three scores for the Panthers, who got the win after two straight losses. His touchdowns went for 60, 2 and 61 yards, respectively. The Panthers finished off their regular season with a 5-2 record.

Showtime Arnett Sports Talk @_theran13 runs for a 60 yard TD and next year @NUFBFamily will receive a awesome athlete and I cannot wait until he put on the uniform pic.twitter.com/FLAlyFec9Z — Showtime Arnett Sports Talk (@ShowtimeA) October 3, 2020

Sorrell and Holy Cross start with a bang

Barryn Sorrell and New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross started off their season with a blowout win on Friday night. The Tigers dominated Chalmette in all phases, winning 56-7. Sorrell, who will play defensive tackle for the Wildcats, led a stout defensive effort that never really left the outcome in doubt. The Tigers will look to get to 2-0 next week when they take on Archbishop Shaw.

Hubbard and St. Ignatius continue to struggle

Aidan Hubbard and the St. Ignatius (Ohio) defense had a rough day on Saturday. The Wildcats surrendered 62 points to St. Xavier, losing 62-37, despite an interception by Hubbard, a Northwestern defensive end commit. Hubbard grabbed his interception in the first quarter for just about the only defensive highlight of the game for the Wildcats. St. Ignatius (1-3) has lost three in a row since opening the season with a victory. The Wildcats have a very quick turnaround as they play Avon on Monday before heading into the playoffs.



Solon blows fourth-quarter lead to drop third straight