DETROIT – Rivals was in attendance for the National College Showcase at Wayne State in Detroit on Thursday. Several college assistants and head coaches were in attendance for the event. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and several others were seen checking out the talent. Here’s a rundown of the latest with some of the top recruits in attendance.

Things got interesting recently since the Michigan native was being pursued hard by the new staff at Michigan State. They offered Clark a scholarship and tried to make a move but Clark told me that he’s sold with Wisconsin. That’s not likely to change unless Badgers offensive line coach AJ Blazek leaves the program.

Sadler is one of the most heavily recruited prospects at the camp with well over 20 scholarship offers on the table. Sadler was a problem for defensive backs all camp with his quickness and route-running ability. He’s visiting Oregon this summer and is excited about that trip. He’s in the process of setting several other visits to schools outside of the region. Michigan and Michigan State are pushing hard here, too. The Wolverines have the best shot to keep him in state. Sadler was at the Wolverines’ spring game and said that it always feels good to be back in Ann Arbor.

Robertson is an emerging 2026 offensive line prospect out of Michigan. The offensive tackle (6-7, 260) was offered by Toledo after camp. It was easy to see why he’s getting a lot of looks right now, as he has really good size and long arms to keep defenders at bay. He was recently offered by Kentucky and pans to visit there on June 9.

Tabron is a young signal-caller in the class of 2028 that was impressive. He may have been the youngest player at the camp but has the early look of a national recruit. He holds offers from Kentucky, Marshall and Maryland. He told me that he plans to camp at Michigan, MSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He enters the process with an open mind and didn’t have any dream schools growing up. “Schools I’ve been to and have had great experiences so far are Tennessee, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, Duke and Maryland,” he said.

Savoury was a prospect that the Michigan State coaches had a close eye on through the camp. The Spartans seem to be his leader but he is set to make five official visits over the next month. The first one will be to Michigan State this weekend. He's also scheduled to visit Wisconsin (June 7), Kansas (June 14), BYU (June 17) and Duke (June 21). He might go to Northwestern, as well. Savoury is an interesting projection because he recorded 15 receptions for 187 yards last season as part of a run-heavy offense. He performed well in front of many Spartan coaches including Smith.

Lincoln Keyes

Keyes is one of the potential risers at tight end for the 2026 class in the Midwest. He’s got a big frame (6-6, 225) and is getting better as a route runner. The Michigan native plans to camp at Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State this summer. He may take a swing down South too with potential Texas A&M and Tennessee trips. Keyes also added Miami (OH) to his offer sheet after the camp. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Keyes’ recruitment take off as more schools work with him in person.

Cleveland was a hot prospect at the National College Showcase. The linebacker (6-2, 200) moved well at his position and has a frame that can be built on. He picked up four offers on the day including his first Big Ten offer to Minnesota. Cleveland has been in contact with the Gophers for a while so it felt good to see his hard work pay off. He’s going to Indiana on Tuesday for a visit and camp. He doesn’t have any official visits set up yet. “I’m looking for a school that will help me develop as a player on the field into becoming one of the best LBs in the country,” Cleveland said. “Also, I’m looking for a school that has a strong culture.” Cleveland just set an official visit to Minnesota for June 7-9.

Miles was one of the true standouts of the camp on Thursday. He was excellent getting a quick release off the ball and ran crisp routes to get open all camp. He was rewarded quickly for that performance. After the camp, Miles received offers from Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Marshall and Western Michigan. Miles told Rivals that Syracuse is recruiting him the hardest right now but that could change following his impressive camp performance.

