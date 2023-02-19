Revenge is in the air for the Wildcats, and getting a chance to extend their winning streak to five only sweetens the pot.

Northwestern (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) will host Iowa (17-9, 9-6) on Sunday (5:30 p.m., BTN) at Welsh-Ryan Areana, a place that is becoming one of the most electric venues in college basketball. The game, which will be Northwestern's third straight sellout, is Round 2 for two teams with very contrasting styles.

Iowa has the top-ranked offense in the Big Ten (81.0 ppg) and wants to push the pace whenever possible to turn the game into a shootout. Northwestern, all alone in second place in the conference, scores just 68.0 points per game and wants to slow the game to a crawl and turn it into a rock fight for their No. 3 ranked defense (61.9 ppg).

In the first matchup, Iowa controlled the tempo and ran the Wildcats ragged. In a season filled with so many gritty games and impressive victories, Iowa's 86-70 win in Iowa City stands out like a sore thumb for the Wildcats. Blowout would be a polite term to describe how Iowa ended Northwestern's three-game win streak on Jan. 31.

The Wildcats come into this matchup with all the momentum in the world after a pair of Top 15 victories. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have two straight wins after picking off teams at the bottom of the standings.

Two things the Cats have going for them this time are rest and a home-court advantage. The first Iowa matchup came on the back end of the hectic stretch of COVID rescheduling that saw them play five games in 10 days. This time, the Wildcats have had three days since their win over Indiana, giving them ample time to rest and recover. They will also be playing on a home floor that has become hostile to opposing teams.

The first order of business on Sunday needs to be closing out on shooters on the perimeter. In the last game, Iowa shot 47.6% from long distance and made 10 three-pointers. Payton Sandfort, who hit five of seven shots from beyond the arc, was the primary Wildcat killer.

But smart possessions and controlling the tempo can help Northwestern limit the impact of Iowa's shooting prowess, as they can eat up clock and keep the ball out of Hawkeyes' hands. Slowing the pace can also help limit the Iowa fast break that outscored Northwestern 14-6 last time around. The Hawkeyes outrebounded Northwestern 32-24 and ran every time they got a chance.

Iowa's playmakers are no secret to Northwestern. Five different players scored in double figures for Iowa last time, straining the Northwestern defense.

Filip Rebraca and Sandfort led the way with 20 points apiece, but those aren't the only weapons for the Hawkeyes. Probable NBA Draft pick Kris Murray is always a threat, and he and Rebraca will give Northwestern's big men a handful inside. Tony Perkins has also had a nice run of games, including a 32-point performance against Illinois. The Wildcats will need to work as a unit more than ever, knowing when to switch and double effectively to stall Iowa.

Speaking of multiple players scoring, Northwestern could use some help from anyone not named Chase Audige or Boo Buie. The backcourt duo, which Audige called "the best in the country," has accounted for 52% of the team's points over the current four-game win streak.

While the Wildcats' dynamic duo will do the lion's share of lifting on Sunday, Northwestern needs someone like Ty Berry or Robbie Beran to step up and be that third threat. The Killer Bs had a strong performance against Indiana, with Beran contributing 12 points, and Berry adding 9.

The last thing to add is that the Wildcats can't let all of the attention and accolades they've been receiving go to their heads and keep their eyes on the prize. In the last week, head coach Chris Collins was named to the Naismith College Coach of the Year watch list, and Buie earned both Big Ten and March Madness Player of the Week honors. Experts from coast-to-coast are already calling them a lock for the NCAA Tournament after beating then-No. 1 Purdue and then-No. 14 Indiana back-to-back.

The Wildcats can't get distracted. So much of this team's identity stems from no one believing in them but themselves, and exceeding all expectations. Now is not the time to get cocky. The job is still not finished.