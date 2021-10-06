Revisiting Northwestern's worst beatdowns under Fitz
Saturday night's 56-7 loss to Nebraska was difficult to watch. But just how bad was it in terms of all-time beatdowns under head coach Pat Fitzgerald?
On the way out of Memorial Stadium, I heard the same thing from several people: "That doesn't happen too often to Northwestern."
No, it doesn't. But it happens more often than you might think.
Nine times during Fitzgerald's 16 years the Wildcats lost by five or more touchdowns. (We set the bar at a 35-point margin, figuring that was a good line of demarcation between a rout and a true beatdown.)
So we thought it would be fun -- well, fun is not the right word; maybe illuminating -- to look back on all nine of them. Where does Saturday's brutal beating rank? You'll have to go to the end to find out.
2006: No. 1 Ohio State 54 Northwestern 10
Fitzgerald got a rude awakening in his first season at the helm, when the No. 1 Buckeyes rolled the Wildcats in Evanston.
|
The game
|
OSU put up 21 points in the first quarter and coasted. Heisman-winning QB Troy Smith threw four TD passes and the Cats turned the ball over five times, including a pick-six.
|
The opponent
|
Ohio State (12-1, 8-0) was a juggernaut. Smith won the Heisman Trophy and the Buckeyes were No. 1 from wire-to-wire before losing the BCS national title game to Florida.
|
The Cats
|
The Cats (4-8, 2-6 B1G) lost to FCS New Hampshire but pulled out two of their last three games in the Big Ten.
2007: No. 8 Ohio State 58 Northwestern 7
Fitz suffered his biggest margin of defeat, 51 points, to another Top 10 Buckeye squad.
|
The game
|
This was the biggest bludgeoning of them all. The Buckeyes led 28-0 after one quarter and 45-0 at the half, as NU turned the ball over four times.
|
The opponent
|
Ohio State (11-2, 7-1) won the Big Ten and rose to No. 1 but lost the BCS national title game for the second straight year, this time to LSU.
|
The Cats
|
The decidedly ho-hum Cats (6-6, 3-5) dropped three of their last four to miss out on a bowl shot.
2008: No. 12 Ohio State 45 Northwestern 10
Are you sending a pattern? Another year, another Buckeye blowout for he Wildcats.
|
The game
|
The Cats hung around early, but Terrelle Pryor and the Bucks outscored them 21-3 in the second half to blow it open. Once again, NU turned the ball over four times.
|
The opponent
|
Ohio State (10-3, 7-1) tied for the Big Ten title, made a BCS bowl and finished ninth in the AP poll.
|
The Cats
|
Fitz’s first bowl team (9-4, 5-3) won three of its last four to crack the Top 25 before losing in overtime to Mizzou in the Alamo Bowl.
2010: No. 5 Wisconsin 70 Northwestern 23
We'll call this the Massacre in Madison, as Northwestern gave up 70 points, the most since 1989.
|
The game
|
With Evan Watkins at QB, the Cats turned the ball over seven times, as the Badgers led 49-17 at the half and racked up 559 total yards.
|
The opponent
|
Wisconsin (11-2, 7-1) tied for the Big Ten title before losing the Rose Bowl to TCU and finishing ranked 9th.
|
The Cats
|
Northwestern (7-6, 3-5) was flying high at 7-3 before star QB Dan Persa got hurt. They lost their last three in a row, including the Ticket City Bowl to Texas Tech.
2014: Iowa 48 Northwestern 7
To put this one in simple terms, Northwestern went into Kinnick Stadium and laid an egg.
|
The game
|
The Cats’ offense put up just 180 total yards as Iowa built a 24-0 lead in the first quarter, helped by a blocked punt return for a TD.
|
The opponent
|
This one’s a headscratcher as Iowa (7-6, 4-4) was decidedly average. The Hawkeyes got beat by 37 the next week at Minnesota and lost the TaxSlayer Bowl.
|
The Cats
|
Northwestern (5-7, 3-5) stunned then-No. 15 Notre Dame but needed a win in the finale vs. Illinois to make a bowl and lost with backup Zack Oliver at QB.
2015: No. 18 Michigan 38 No. 13 Northwestern 0
Northwestern was 5-0 and the higher ranked team but got blitzed by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.
|
The game
|
Jehu Chesson returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a TD as Northwestern trailed 21-0 in the first quarter and was never in the game.
|
The opponent
|
Michigan (10-3, 6-2) wound up beating Florida in the Citrus Bowl and finishing 12th in the AP poll in coach Jim Harbaugh's first season.
|
The Cats
|
Northwestern (10-3, 6-2) rode a stifling defense to 10 wins, a No. 12 ranking and a berth in the Outback Bowl (see below).
2016 Outback Bowl: Tennessee 45 No. 12 Northwestern 6
Somehow, a 10-win Northwestern team landed on this list twice.
|
The game
|
Again the higher-ranked team, Northwestern got embarrassed by the high-powered Vols, who scored 28 unanswered points after halftime.
|
The opponent
|
Tennessee (9-4, 5-3 SEC) won its last six in a row to finish with a No. 22 AP ranking.
|
The Cats
|
The Cats (10-3, 6-2) had a strong defense but an anemic offense. They lost only three games, but they were all blowouts: 38-0, 40-10 and 45-6.
2019: No. 4 Ohio State 52 Northwestern 3
This was a mismatch from the opening whistle at Ryan Field.
|
The game
|
The big, bad Bucks outscored NU 24-0 in the second quarter to blow it wide open as QB Justin Fields threw four TDs in the first half.
|
The opponent
|
Ohio State (13-1, 9-0) won its first 13 in a row, including the Big Ten title game, before bowing to No. 2 Clemson in the national semifinals.
|
The Cats
|
Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) never figured out the quarterback position and posted Fitzgerald’s worst record as a head coach a year after winning the Big Ten West.
2021: Nebraska 56 Northwestern 7
This was a shocker. Nebraska was a double-digit favorite but no one expected that kind of outcome.
|
The game
|
Nebraska scored on its first four possessions to build a 35-7 halftime lead using big plays and finished with 657 yards, the most every surrendered by a Fitzgerald team.
|
The opponent
|
Nebraska was just 2-3 at kickoff and the win over Northwestern was its first over a Power Five team.
|
The Cats
|
Northwestern (2-3) lost its three games against Power Five opponents to this point by a combined 124-51.
The worst of the worst: Nebraska, 2021. Out of all of these devastating demolitions, most came at the hands to very good teams, including Ohio State four times. But Nebraska came into Saturday night's game with a losing record. The Huskers were playing better than their record indicates, with narrow losses to top 11 Oklahoma and Michigan State, but they beat Northwestern worse than they beat Fordham. And it was the way they did it, with big play after big play, including three of more than 60 yards. Nebraska built a 21-0 lead in less than 11 minutes and amassed 405 total yards by halftime.
We’ll see where the Huskers end up, but right now, Saturday night’s was the most infamous defeat of them all.