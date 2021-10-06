Revisiting Northwestern's worst beatdowns under Fitz

Saturday night's 56-7 loss to Nebraska was difficult to watch. But just how bad was it in terms of all-time beatdowns under head coach Pat Fitzgerald?

On the way out of Memorial Stadium, I heard the same thing from several people: "That doesn't happen too often to Northwestern."

No, it doesn't. But it happens more often than you might think.

Nine times during Fitzgerald's 16 years the Wildcats lost by five or more touchdowns. (We set the bar at a 35-point margin, figuring that was a good line of demarcation between a rout and a true beatdown.)

So we thought it would be fun -- well, fun is not the right word; maybe illuminating -- to look back on all nine of them. Where does Saturday's brutal beating rank? You'll have to go to the end to find out.



