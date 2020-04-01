News More News
Rivals250 DE Josh McCarron honored by Northwestern offer

Josh McCarron picked up an offer from Northwestern last Friday. (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Josh McCarron had to wait a long time for an offer from Northwestern.

The Wildcats started recruiting the four-star, Rivals250 defensive end during his freshman year and recruiting assistant Bryan Payton was "the first college coach to ever follow me on Twitter." So, McCarron says, "It’s a pretty big honor to have that followed through."

We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder from Everett (Wash.) Archbishop Murphy to talk about his recruiting picture, his interest in Northwestern and what Wildcat head coach Pat Fitzgerald talked to him about on Monday.

