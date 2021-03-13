To get a better feel for all of Strickland's top schools, we caught up with him to ask about each of his top 10 programs and why they made the cut. They're listed in alphabetical order below.

Although he hasn't been able to see many of the schools he included, Strickland hopes to change that this summer with a combination of both official and unoffiical visits. Earlier this week, he announced that he tentatively set his first official visit with James Franklin and his staff at Penn State for June 11-13. That, of course, will depend on the NCAA's Division I council actually ending the dead period that's been in place for about a year now. Strickland added that he's also discussed official visits with Michigan and Northwestern. His goal is to hopefully make a decision at some point over the summer, although he won't rush it if he's not ready.

Cincinnati: Coach [Greg] Scruggs, I sat down with him when I did an unofficial there last year. It was probably three days before corona hit. We talked about everything. It was really nice. We got to see the campus, the dorms, the weight room and what they’re doing with their renovations. I’ve been there for game day visits, too. I’ve done multiple Zooms with them. I just did a Zoom a week ago with them. We’ve been talking a lot more recently. They’re just a school that’s been involved with me for awhile now. They’ve been communicating with me for years.

Harvard: It’s Harvard. It’s an incredible school. That’s the main thing. I’ve done probably four FaceTimes with them. We talk about school, their weight room, their coaches, their record, alumni, everything. I’ve learned about how they juggle class and football and really how they just go about things on a daily basis. I’ve liked my talks with them.

Indiana: Of course, Coach [Tom] Allen is a great guy, a great coach. I actually talked to him this morning, as well as Coach [Kevin] Peoples. One of their recruiting coordinators just left, and I would say that was a big loss. Him and the defensive coordinator were big losses, but the new coordinator they got from Georgia, Coach [Charlton] Warren, I think he’s a great coach. I have a Zoom with him and my dad on Monday. That should be good. But yeah, I mean, it’s IU. I’ve been there numerous times, probably five times total. It’s a great overall school and I like Coach Allen’s program. They’ve been open about where they see me in their scheme and a lot of different things. I’ve done Zooms with professors at the Kelley Business School as well.

Northwestern: I’m about to do Zooms with them for their business school and engineering schools. A lot of their guys do the business school when they go there, which I think says a lot because a lot of players major in stuff that doesn’t help you all that much after college. Northwestern is another really good college. I’m almost positive they just had the highest percentage of players who graduated early or something like that. That shows their commitment. It’s also just a beautiful campus from what I’ve seen online and what everyone has told me. I just did a Zoom with Coach [Pat] Fitzgerald and Coach [Marty] Long and really everybody there. We’re scheduling Zooms now about specific topics. I like the school a lot and my mom likes Coach Fitz a lot. She likes all the coaches, but she really enjoyed the Zoom we just had. Coach Long has shown me a lot of film and stuff like that, too. Northwestern is definitely a school that’s up there and they’ve been moving up recently with all those Zooms we’ve done.

Michigan: We just had a Zoom with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and everybody on the defensive staff the other week. We did a Zoom again last Sunday and we’re doing another Zoom this upcoming week. The last time we met, it was about facilities. The time before that, Harbaugh talked a lot, so I got to get to know him better. He was talking about everything really. He knows everything about the school. I remember he was talking about how my major would play out if I came there and how I would go about different classes. Also, he went into what would happen after college, potential salaries, all of that. Everyone just let him talk. He clearly knows and clearly pays attention to everything outside of football at Michigan, which I think is good. But he’s a great coach and it’s Michigan. As long as he’s there, I think they’ll be a great program.

Nebraska: I’ve done a couple Zooms with them now. They’re a good school, good fans. I’ve learned a lot from the Zooms and I like the program overall. I’m still learning about them. It’s a school I definitely don’t want to cut out yet, but I do need to learn more about them still. I think it’s a great place to play college football.

Penn State: There are a lot of reasons. Of course, Coach Franklin has been great. We’ve talked on Zoom probably six times now. That’s been great. We’ve done talks over the phone and FaceTime. I feel like I know everything pretty well there, aside from actually getting to go inside the place. I feel like they’ve been recruiting me the hardest and I like the place the most. I think the program is pretty good. I think this last year was just an off year, and although that’s not an excuse, it was 2020. A lot of things were off last year for a lot of schools. I don’t really see that reflecting on their program overall. They still have guys going in probably the first round or second round this year for the draft. It’s also a great school and a great program.

Also, everything I saw when I was there, it reminds you of their brand. Penn State is everywhere. I went to eat and it was Penn State this, Penn State that. When you’re in Pennsylvania, everyone recognizes them. I really just like the place. I like the coaches. I’ve talked to every single coach there. I talked to Coach [Charles] Walker a lot. He’s gone now, but I still like Penn State a lot. I’ve talked to Coach [Anthony] Poindexter probably since I was a freshman, mainly because of his time at Purdue. I’ve known him since I was 14, spending time with him my freshman year at camp there. We’re going to get on the phone soon. I’ve been working lately and I was on a retreat the other week for school, so I haven’t gotten on the phone with him yet, but we will probably this week. We’ve still been texting this whole time. I talk to Coach [John] Scott a lot. I talked to Coach [Deion] Barnes and Coach Franklin. So yeah, I feel very comfortable with all of them, but right now, I’m mainly talking to Coach Scott.

Purdue: I’ve been to Purdue a lot, for camps and games. I’ve been there for a basketball game, so I know Purdue pretty well. Coach [Jeff] Brohm and Coach [Mark] Hagen recruit me hard. They call me a lot and we text a lot. It’s a good program. I didn’t talk to their old defensive line coach much, but ever since Coach Hagen got there, it’s been pretty good. Before, Coach [Eron] Hodges was the one recruiting me pretty hard. I like him a lot. Also, I know Coach Hagen well from his time at IU. I’ve known him since I was a freshman, too. He’s been calling a lot and chatting it up on Zoom with me. I feel like we have a good bond.

Stanford: It’s Stanford. It’s an incredible school academically. I think it would be beneficial for me, both with football and academics. Coach [David] Shaw, I call him and we probably talk for 40 minutes. I just called him last week. Also, I talk to Coach [Diron] Reynolds a lot, too. We’re always on Zoom talking about film. I’ve probably done six Zooms total with them. I’ll probably apply early there, and I’m on a good path because I was accepted into even applying early, so that’s good. Stanford is just a great school, and that’s the big thing with them. My older brother just moved to California, too, so I think it would be a great place to be [for college]. I think the program overall is up-and-coming and the coaches that are there are great coaches. Coach Reynolds has coached some great guys. He got to work with Robert Mathis before. I believe they still talk constantly, so a lot of really good players have worked with him. He’s already showed me little moves and drills that I can do to keep getting better. I feel like he’s a coach that could really help me be great on the field, plus the school is Stanford, so there’s a lot to like. I’ve actually done some stuff with professors there already, too.

Virginia: I talk to them a lot, and I talk to their entire staff, offense and defense. Even though they’re recruiting me for defense, they want to get me in front of everyone there. I’ve talked with professors there and nutritionists. I just did that two days ago. I’ve talked to the head coach numerous times, both FaceTime and calls. Their defensive line coach, Coach [Clint] Sintim, he recruits me hard. I know he recruits his top guys hard. Everything he says is pretty real. I don’t think he’s someone to BS you. He also sends me videos of their workouts and I’ve actually done those workouts myself at times. But yeah, I think he’s a great coach and a great guy. I think Virginia is a place I can definitely see myself at, even though it’s 12 hours away. That’s another place I really want to visit this summer, whether it’s an unofficial or official.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook