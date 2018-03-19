Rivals250 linebacker Osita Ekwonu is heading back to Notre Dame for an official visit on April 13th but the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day star is looking at plenty of other schools. He is hoping to take all of his official visits and commit before the upcoming season. Watch the video above for all the details.

NOTES…

-Ekwonu visited Notre Dame twice and really likes everything Notre Dame has to offer on and off the field. He also has a very good relationship with the coaching staff.

-He wants to see Northwestern and Ohio State but those visits are not set.

Northwestern- Ekwonu likes the academics and football program. He’s also noticed the history of Nigerian athletes going there.

Ohio State- He knows they have great facilities, coaching staff, and education. He says the cancer research facility is one of the top in the nation.

-Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest coaches have made a strong impression.

-Attending the same college as his brother, Ikem Ekwonu, is something that they’ve talked about but it isn’t a necessity.

-Ekwonu wants to finish his official visits this offseason and commit before the season.

RIVALS’ REACTION…

It’s hard not to see Notre Dame as the heavy favorite for Ekwonu but he is going to do his research on his other top contenders before making any decision. It will be interesting to hear Ekwonu’s reaction after his visits to Northwestern and Ohio State. If Ekwonu were to insist on going to the same school as his brother, the most likely school would probably be Duke. The Blue Devils are very close to offering Ikem and Osita already holds a Duke offer. Of course, if Notre Dame or Northwestern were to pull the trigger also, that have a huge impact.