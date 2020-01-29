THE LATEST: Rivals250 offensive lineman Eli Sutton didn’t waste much time hitting the road this offseason. The Tennessee-based tackle has toured the campuses of a number of schools since the conclusion of his junior season and will soon head to Penn State for a look around. Below, the four-star prospect discusses the schools that lead his recruitment and a timetable for a verbal commitment.





ON THE TEAMS THAT LEAD HIS RECRUITMENT

“Right now, my top six or seven would be Miami, UNC, Duke, Kentucky, Penn State, Georgia Tech and Northwestern.”





ON RECENT VISITS

"I’m going up to Penn State this weekend [Feb. 1]. Then I’ll visit Northwestern. Then, I’m trying to get down to Miami again, too.”





ON PENN STATE

“I’ve been building a relationship with them. I know what everyone knows about them. I know they’re pretty much a perennial program and all that. I’m going up there to see what the academic staff is like and see what Happy Valley is all about. I haven’t been up there yet.”





ON NORTHWESTERN

“I love the academic side at Northwestern. The reputation there obviously precedes it. And, with the football team, obviously it’s been very consistent for the past 12 years or so, as long as [Pat Fitzgerald] has been there.”





ON WHICH COACHES AT NORTHWESTERN HE”S CLOSE WITH

“It’s Coach Fitz and the o-line coach over there.”ON OTHER A COMMITMENT “I’m going to try to be committed by June or July.”





ON MIAMI

“I really like the mix they have of academics and football. If they really get their thing going there, it’s going to be a giant.”





ON VISITS TO MIAMI

“I’ve been down there a few times. I really like the area and I really like the campus. I have a grandfather that lives in Fort Lauderdale, so it’s pretty close to family. The attraction of academics and the ability to win is attractive.”





ON THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR IN HIS RECRUITMENT:

“The most important thing to me is, ‘Do I have a chance to win?’ Then it’s about a 40-year degree that will set me and my future family up for success.”



