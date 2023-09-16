@WildcatReport

It didn’t take long for all of the positive feelings generated by last week’s Northwestern win to vanish into the warm air of Durham, N.C.

Coming off of a 38-7 win over UTEP that snapped a 12-game losing streak, the Wildcats went on the road and got smacked in the mouth in a 38-14 loss to No. 21 Duke that illustrated how far away they are from competing with a legitimate Power Four conference contender.

Just like they did in their first road game against Rutgers, the Wildcats started slow, falling behind 17-0 by the midway point of the second quarter. Except for a brief window of momentum late in the second quarter, Northwestern never threatened the Blue Devils and often looked overmatched.

The Blue Devils dominated Northwestern on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The defense missed numerous open-field tackles and allowed nearly seven yards per rush. The offense’s first eight drives resulted in five punts, two turnovers on downs and one score before Brendan Sullivan scored a touchdown in garbage time.

It was a sobering afternoon for a Northwestern team that has gotten throttled by a combined score of 62-21 in two road games against major conference opponents this season. The Wildcats have now won just two of their last 20 games against high-level competition.

Unfortunately for them, eight of their last nine games come against Big Ten teams.

The Wildcats got the ball first and picked up nine yards on a sweep by AJ Henning on the first play of the game. But then, in a sign of what was to come, Ben Bryant threw an incompletion and was stuffed for no gain on third-and-1.

Hunter Renner came on and shanked an ugly 22-yard punt, and Duke took advantage of the gift, ripping off 56 yards on just six plays for a touchdown that came on a 24-yard run right up the middle by a tackle-breaking Jordan Waters. The Blue Devils, just like Rutgers and UTEP before them, scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game.

After another Northwestern three-and-out, the Wildcat defense rose up on fourth-and-1 to stuff quarterback Riley Leonard for no gain. But the big stop didn’t provide much of a spark as Northwestern’s offense floundered and Duke tacked on another Waters touchdown run to make it 14-0 two plays into the second quarter.

Leonard, a dangerous dual-threat QB, then showed off his wheels, juking a potential sack by a blitzing Ore Adeyi in the backfield and bullying his way downfield for a 33-yard gain. But Northwestern, which had been on its heels throughout the half, stiffened inside their own 25, forcing Duke to settle for a 35-yard Todd Pelino field goal.

That win by the defense proved to be a short-lived turning point. The Wildcat offense, which had looked dead in the water, suddenly found its rhythm.

The Cats mounted a 15-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that took 8:26 off of the clock. Bryant went 5-for-5 for 45 yards passing on the drive, including a 14-yard fade to Henning in the end zone that made the score 17-7 and gave the Wildcats some momentum going into halftime.

But that momentum quickly dissipated as Duke took its first possession of the third quarter and efficiently drove 80 yards for a touchdown that came on Leonard’s three-yard touchdown. That score upped Duke’s lead to 24-7 and pretty much ended the game, as Northwestern’s offense, save for the one scoring drive, failed to consistently move the ball.

Duke added another Leonard run for a touchdown late in the third quarter and the last one on a 15-yard run by Peyton Jones.

Bryant finished 17-of-34 passing for 123 yards, with one touchdown and one interception before being lifted for Sullivan late in the fourth quarter. Cam Porter led the ground game with 49 yards on 10 carries.

Leonard lived up to the hype, throwing for 219 yards and running for 97 and two touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils in both categories.

Northwestern will try to pick up the pieces before facing Minnesota next Saturday at Ryan Field.