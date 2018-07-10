The three weeks of the July evaluation period are critical to any aspiring college basketball players. For three-star forward David Roddy, it will probably determine whether or not he gets an offer from Northwestern.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder from St. Paul (Minn.) Breck and the Howard Pulley AAU program visited Northwestern at the end of June. Wildcat head coach Chris Collins told him during the visit that he wants to "put his eyes on" Roddy in July to see if he's made progress in some areas. If he plays well, an offer from the Wildcats will likely be coming his way.

What does Collins want to see from Roddy before he offers? We caught up with Roddy, a two-sport star who has also drawn offers as a football prospect, to get the latest on his recruiting picture.