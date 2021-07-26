Sam Gerak hasn't forgotten 2019, determined to avoid repeat

When center Sam Gerak first took over as a starter on Northwestern's offensive line, the Cats were coming off the first Big Ten Championship Game appearance in program history. The season didn't go as planned and NU scuffled to a 3-9 record.

In Gerak's second year starting up front, NU got back to the Big Ten Championship game. Gerak wants to make sure a 2019-style letdown doesn't happen again.

"(2019 is) always at the forefront of my mind," Gerak said at Big Ten Media Days last Thursday. "You have to learn from past mistakes. In 2019, we did a couple things that I think we should've done differently. Hopefully this year, with a more mature group, a group that experienced winning and losing, understanding how much losing sucks and how great winning is, that's going to be important to fending off any season like (2019)."

NU returns three starters on the offensive line and two of them, Gerak and Ethan Wiederkehr, were around for 2019. Those two fifth-year seniors will be counted on to hold the rest of the offensive line accountable, but especially Gerak, who has 21 starts under his belt. The center is the leader of the line, and that's one of Gerak's favorite parts of the position.

"I like being able to control the offense to a certain degree," he said. "I like being in charge of the calls. Being in the middle helps me communicate to everybody. I love center; I've always loved it."

Gerak's been playing center since fourth grade (other than the 12 games he started at right guard for NU in 2019), when his dad, former Penn State and NFL guard John Gerak, told him he wasn't going to be tall enough to play tackle.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who is entering his 16th season as Northwestern's head coach, knew he would be peppered with questions about avoiding a similar letdown as 2019 at Big Ten Media Days last week. So he took the question to the team's leadership council before he left for Indy.

"One of our guys just said that it's all about trust," Fitzgerald said. "We've got to do what we did in '18 and in '20. And we've got to have great trust and confidence in the quarterback position. Then we've got to do the things that Wildcats do to win."

The Wildcats also have to trust and confidence in their coaches. One of the newer coaches on the staff is Gerak's position coach, Kurt Anderson, who is in his third year at NU.

The offensive line room is currently in the transition period between players like Gerak, who was recruited by the previous offensive line coach, Adam Cushing, and guys recruited by Anderson. That hasn't created any divides in the room, though. Anderson puts the five best guys on the field, regardless of who recruited them.

Quarterback play was a major issue for the Cats in 2019; there's no hiding from that. Few relationships are more important to a team than one between its quarterback and its center. If either Hunter Johnson or Ryan Hilinski starts for Northwestern week one, that will be three straight seasons that the week one starter is a transfer.

Gerak knows that at some places, building relationships with new quarterbacks could be difficult. But not at Northwestern.

"With the guys that we bring in, I don't think (building the center-quarterback relationship) is hard," he said. "The guys that we bring in are good men and are willing to do the work required of them."

Gerak also knows the team has the trust that Fitzgerald and the leadership council talked about being essential to avoiding a disappointment.

"I've never seen a group of guys that love and care about each other more," he said.