Two of Northwestern's Class of 2024 commitments had the chance to go head-to-head last Friday before they end up on the same side at the next level, and wide receiver Carson Grove and his Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey team got the better of tight end Patrick Schaller and Northbrook Glenbrook North.

Northwestern's coaching staff wasn't going to let a backyard clash go unnoticed. Interim head coach David Braun was in attendance, along with wide receivers coach Armon Binns.