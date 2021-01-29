WildcatReport - Season on hold, but Christian Winborne's offer list growing

Christian Winborne has yet to play a game in his junior season as his high school league isn’t playing yet, but that hasn’t slowed down the recruitment of the three-star point guard out of Baltimore.

LSU: “It’s a really prestigious program as far as making pros. I really like what they have going on down there.”

Nebraska: “I know their head coach used to play in the NBA and he has a long history of helping players make it to the NBA. I know they have a nice program where they let their guards run the show.”

Northwestern: “I was talking to them recently and they really like to play a fast-paced game and score early in the shot clock. I would really like to go to a school that challenges me academically and athletically.”

Virginia Tech: “What really stands out to me is how gritty their team is and how tough they play. I really love the pace they play at and how aggressive they are. They really want to win.”

Xavier: “I know they like to run a certain system when they play. I really like watching them play.”