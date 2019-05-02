Offensive lineman Josh Priebe committed to Northwestern on Monday and announced it to the world with a tweet on Wednesday morning.

But, he says, it was a secret, unannounced overnight visit to Evanston last week that sealed the deal for his decision. It was then, while he was having dinner and hanging out with other NU offensive linemen, that he knew he wanted to become a Wildcat.

We talked to the three-star prospect from Edwardsburg (Mich.) about the reasons why he chose the Wildcats over offers from Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State, among many others, in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.