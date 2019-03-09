Senior Day is always bittersweet. Maybe it’s fitting that Northwestern’s Senior Day was more bitter than sweet to cap a regular season that has left a bad taste in the Wildcats’ mouths.

Purdue dominated the offensive glass and Carsen Edwards scored 21 points to lead the Boilers to a 70-57 win over Northwestern in the season finale at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The win clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title for Purdue, which was awarded the Big Ten championship trophy after the game. For Northwestern, the setback just put further entrenched them in the league basement.

The sweet came early for Northwestern as walkon Charlie Hall got his first career start and Vic Law nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the circle to open the scoring. Miller Kopp then came off the bench to score seven early points.

Neither team played particularly well offensively in the first half as both went through extended scoring droughts before Purdue managed to forge a 33-25 lead at the break. The Boilers, however, crashed the glass hard and had an 8-0 advantage in offensive rebounds, leading to a 13-0 edge in second-chance points. That proved to be the difference as neither team shot the ball with any efficiency: Purdue hit 34 percent of its shots, NU 32.

Still, there was a feeling at halftime that if the Wildcats could go on a run, they could make it a game. Instead, it was Purdue that grabbed the contest by the collar in opening the second half on a 7-0 run to make it 40-28.

Purdue looked to be in control with a 15-point lead about halfway through the second half when Northwestern ripped off eight straight points, capped by a triple by AJ Turner, to close to within 54-47.

Evanston native Nojel Eastern ended that run with a layup and then disaster struck when Law went down with a leg injury with 8:31 left. He pounded the floor and was in visible pain as he waved the trainers onto the court. He did not return to the game but did re-emerge from the locker room on crutches late in the closing minutes of the game.

After play resumed, Matt Haarms and Eastern hit layups and Purdue’s lead was back to 13. At that point, the game looked to be over, but the Wildcats had one more run in them.

Turner hit back-to-back 3s to close the gap to 63-55 with 4:10 left and forced Purdue to take a timeout as the purple-clad fans in the sold-out crowd reached their decibel peak.

Edwards, who was erratic shooting the ball all day, then shushed the NU faithful with a dagger of a 3-pointer from the wing to all but end it. The Wildcats never got to within single digits again.

Turner drilled four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half to lead the Wildcats in scoring. Law finished with 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Anthony Gaines tallied nine points.

Edwards was just 6 of 18 from the floor but his 21 points paced all scorers. Eastern scored 15 while Matt Haarms finished with 11 for the Boilers.

Here are our three pointers from a loss that dropped Northwestern’s record to 13-18 overall and 4-16 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats will enter the conference tournament next week as the No. 14 seed.





Offensive rebounding killed the Cats: This game was close in many categories, but Purdue dominated in rebounding, especially on the offensive end.

Purdue outrebounded the Wildcats 37-26 overall as five Boilers had five or more rebounds. More critically, Purdue finished with a 10-2 advantage on the offensive glass. They turned those extra possessions into a lopsided 17-0 advantage in second-half points. Trevion Williams and Aaron Wheeler led the way with three offensive rebounds each.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said that NU’s double-teaming Edwards on his drives to the basket is what enabled Purdue to box out and corral those extra rebounds. In a game where both teams shot in the 30s, those extra possessions were the difference.





Law and Pardon deserved a better sendoff: Northwestern’s two senior leaders not only closed their careers with a loss, but both had games they’d rather forget.

Law had 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, an assist and a turnover. His performance wasn't bad, but he left the game with a gruesome injury and will now undergo tests to see if he can play in next week’s Big Ten tournament.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins said the injury occurred when Law was curling around a screen and Edwards’ knee hit his shin, opening “a nice cut” that was bleeding when he left the game.

As for Pardon, he failed to score in the first half and missed his first five shots before finally sinking a hook with 17:41 left in the second half. He finished with eight points but missed eight of 11 shots, very uncharacteristic for a 58.6-percent shooter. He also had just two rebounds, and his two assists were offset by three turnovers.





Law and Pardon were “special” for Collins: Collins got emotional talking about Law and Pardon, two players who served as foundations for his program and will always be remembered for helping to lead the team to its only NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

Collins reminisced about recruiting Law at Chicago St. Rita shortly after he got the NU job.

“Fortunately for me, he believed in me,” said Collins, his voice cracking. "It takes a lot of courage to say yes" to a Northwestern program that didn’t have much going for it at that time. He added, "We'll always have a bond and he'll always be special."

Collins went on to call Pardon the consummate Wildcat, saying that Pardon comes to mind when he asks himself "What is a Northwestern basketball player?”

Openly sobbing, he said. “I'm so proud of the man he's become, and the player."