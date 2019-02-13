Another game, another loss for the reeling Wildcats.

Northwestern dropped its fifth straight game and fell to .500 on the year after Rutgers came into Welsh-Ryan Arena and hung a 59-56 loss on the Wildcats.

Once again, the dismal shooting that has plagued the Wildcats all year came back to haunt them against the Scarlet Knights. That, coupled with Rutgers dominance inside -- the Scarlet Knights outrebounded NU 44-30 and outscored them 34-14 in points in the paint -- added up to Northwestern’s 10th Big Ten loss in 13 tries.

This one started ugly and didn’t get much better. The opening half ended in a 22-22 tie and featured inept offense from both teams.

It was a far cry from the Wildcats’ output in their last time out against Iowa, when they shot 51 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc. It did not help the cause that Vic Law picked up his third foul with three minutes left in the half, but it’s not the first time the senior has gotten into foul trouble early.



Fortunately for Northwestern, Rutgers produced an almost identical first-half output. The two teams combined to shoot 2-for-19 on 3-pointers and just 4-for-10 from the line.



One positive note for Northwestern in the initial 20 minutes of the game was its ball security. Rutgers opened the game with a 2-2-1 press, and stuck with it sporadically throughout the half. The Scarlet Knights were hoping to replicate Northwestern’s inability to break the press against Iowa, but the Wildcats dealt with it better this time, turning the ball over only six times in the half. It wasn’t ideal, but it was certainly an improvement from Northwestern’s effort against Iowa.



The second half opened in similar fashion. Neither team was able to gain any separation from the other until Rutgers opened a nine-point lead with just over five minutes remaining. But Northwestern clawed to within three with 1:51 to play after an AJ Turner triple.



Eugene Omoruyi gave Rutgers a five point lead with a minute to go, but a clutch Law 3-pointer again brought Northwestern within a score. The Cats failed to get a stop on the other end, but Law knocked down yet another triple to close the gap to a single point with 18 seconds remaining.

This time, Northwestern’s defense forced a massive turnover, earning a five-second violation on the Rutgers inbound pass. However, Law couldn’t find the basket, missing a forced shot in the lane that would’ve given Northwestern the lead.



Omoruyi knocked down two free throws to extend the Rutgers lead to three, and a last-gasp 3 from Law missed well wide, send Northwestern to defeat.



Law led Northwestern with 17 points, and A.J. Turner had 11.

Montez Mathis and Geo Baker each had 12 for Rutgers, while Omoruyi notched 11.



Here are our three-pointers from another tough loss to swallow in Evanston:







So much for that shooting: After shooting the lights out against Iowa, Northwestern wasn’t able to replicate the production tonight. The Cats shot 36 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep, regressing back to similar outputs in games prior to the one at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The most disappointing aspect had to have been Law, who had his best game of the year against the Hawkeyes, going for 24 points. Against Rutgers, Law reverted to his previous struggling form. He went 6-for-16 overall and 2-for-7 from beyond the arc -- though both 3s came in the closing minutes.



In classic Northwestern fashion, its defense kept the team in the game, but when you shoot like that it’s nearly impossible to win, a lesson the team has learned all year.







Northwestern got dominated on the boards: Northwestern also had its best rebounding night in the Big Ten against Iowa. Tonight, it was outworked badly in that area. Rutgers garnered 12 offensive rebounds to Northwestern’s five, in addition to an overall rebounding edge of 14.



“They're big, they're physical,” coach Chris Collins said. “I thought we did a better job in the Iowa game of gang-rebounding, we got spread out tonight.”



Not helping matters, the normally dependable Dererk Pardon was a non-factor inside, finishing with six points and three rebounds in 39 minutes.

When a team shoots as poorly as Rutgers did -- it went 41 percent from the field and just 19 percent from long distance -- there’s really only one way you can lose on the defensive end, and that’s rebounding. And that's exactly how Rutgers stole this game.





This team has lost its confidence: Northwestern is just playing ugly basketball right now and seems to be going in the wrong direction. The Wildcats dropped a home game to a Rutgers team they beat on the road less than a month ago.

The team isn’t able to get any penetration in the paint, partly due to the absence of a ballhandler that can attack the rim, and its shooting doesn’t compensate to any degree. Until the final two minutes of the game, Northwestern lacked any inspiration from its leaders, and by the time Law began to knock down shots, it was too little too late.

The only truly redeeming quality that Northwestern has is its defense, which can only do so much when you can’t compete on the other end of the floor.



“They need to stay upbeat,” Collins said. “You can lay down on the season or you can dig down and fight. There's no doubt what my guys in that locker room are going to do.”





