Snap Judgments: Jared Thomas' thoughts on NU's loss to Duke

Jared Thomas, a former Northwestern All-Big Ten center and captain, analyzes Wildcat football for WildcatReport.



Jared Thomas has been in Northwestern's players' shoes before. The former center played for the 2016 Wildcat team that lost its first two games to Western Michigan and Illinois State and started the year 1-3. He played for the 2017 squad that got whacked by Duke worse than this one did, 41-17, and started 2-3. He was on the 2018 team that lost to Akron and dropped three of its first four games. And he was a captain of the 2019 team that started 1-2 and never recovered. What he's learned in going through each of those slow starts is that a season is "a marathon, not a sprint." The team needs to stick together. "There are lots of games left to be played a lot can happen," said Thomas. "They just need to stay the course. I can hear Fitz saying all of their goals are still in front of them." They are, of course. After Saturday's 30-23 loss to Duke, Northwestern sits at 1-2 and 0-1 in the Big Ten. Thomas' 2016 Wildcats rebounded from that dreadful 1-3 start that included a loss to an FCS team and wound up winning the Pinstripe Bowl. The 2017 team won 10 games and the Music City Bowl. The 2018 squad rebounded from to capture the Big Ten West championship and win the Holiday Bowl. Only the 2019 team finished with a losing record. Thomas doesn't know why head coach Pat Fitzgerald's team seem to start slowly almost every year. The coach is 6-14 in September since 2016, and 31-13 in all other months. "If I had a theory, I would’ve fixed it by now," said Thomas with a laugh. "It looked to me like there were a lot of guys sitting around waiting for a play to be made instead of making a play." Yet, he points out, "as bad as they played, they still had a chance to win the game. If a couple different plays go our way, it’s a different ball game." That's certainly true. The Wildcats erased an early 27-point deficit to pull to within 30-20 with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter. There was plenty of time to complete the comeback if they had just made a couple more plays down the stretch. After the game, an animated and visibly upset Fitzgerald said that he would start with the coaches to figure out how to mend his ailing team. "I want some frickin' answers," he said. Thomas expects Fitzgerald to "turn up the heat a little bit" and try to "piss some guys off in practice" in an effort to light a fire under the Wildcats. But to Thomas, if this 2021 team wants to follow in the footsteps of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 teams and right the ship after it's already left the dock, the change has to come from the players, not the coaches. "At the end of the day, the guys got to go out and make plays," he said. "When coaches have to take over the team, that’s not a good sign. "The players have to be the ones that make the change. Coach Fitz, (strength) coach (Alex) Spanos, (offensive line) coach (Kurt) Anderson, (defensive backs) coach (Matt) MacPherson, they’re not out there with you. It’s not on the coaches to get this to go right. It’s got to come from the players. Whether that’s a players-only meeting, whatever it is." Thomas thinks it's time for the team's leaders, the captains, to close ranks in the locker room and get a message across. "If I were there, I’d say, 'We’ve got two options and we have to make a decision. We can continue to do what we’re doing and not fix our problems and continue to play lethargic football and win…four games, maybe? Or we can buckle down, prepare harder, and fix our mistakes we’ve made in the past.' "You have to look at the man in the mirror. Its ultimately a personal choice to work to be better. They have to believe they can turn it around." The good news is that the ingredients for the turnaround is already in the program's DNA. "Northwestern keeps fighting," said Thomas. "That’s all we know how to do, until they find answers. It’s no time to feel sorry for yourselves. You need to put your head down and go to work."



Northwestern's defensive performance on Saturday was particularly alarming, especially for a program that is built on defense. The Blue Devils racked up 420 yards and 30 points by halftime. Yet the Wildcats completely turned the tables in the second half, shutting Duke out, creating three turnovers and limiting Duke to 138 yards. "You can see how good the defense can be," said Thomas. But the first half was a horror show, with Duke's offense doing whatever it wanted. Running back Macaeo Durant gashed the Wildcats for more than 100 yards, while quarterback Gunnar Holmberg didn't have to find open receivers as much as figure out which receiver was the most open. "When you see wide open running lanes and receivers streaking down the field, it’s usually because guys are out of position," said Thomas, who wasn't sure if it was a lack of communication or individual breakdowns. "There are eight new players or starters in the mix, and growing pains come with that. You don’t make that kind of transition overnight." Duke, he pointed out, also repeatedly converted "backbreakers," gaining first downs on second- and 14 and 15, and third- and 13 and 7 in the opening half. "Those are psychological blows to the defense’s psyche," he said. The offense didn't do anything to help the defense, either. Their first two drives were three-and-outs and Duke had a 14-0 lead after just 3:43 of game time. Thomas talked about the importance of ball security in road games last week, and the Wildcats committed four turnovers in the opening two quarters and five in the game -- to a Duke team that hadn't generated a single takeaways in its first two games. As a result, Duke held the ball for 37:31 in the game, wearing the defense out. The Wildcats eventually came back to make it a game but didn't have enough in the tank to overtake the Blue Devils on a hot day in Durham. "(They had to) expend all that extra energy trying to get back in the game because of the slow start, instead of at the end of the game, when it’s winning time," he said. Quarterback Hunter Johnson was responsible for all four of those first-half turnovers. His first came with Northwestern at the Duke 2-yard line, when they had a chance to cut the lead to 14-7. Johnson was sacked by Lummie Young IV and lost a fumble. Thomas said that Duke was in "7-zero" coverage, which means that "someone is coming free" because the Wildcats have six blockers for seven rushers. "He’s got to get the ball out of his hand." He also pointed out that, on his second interception, Johnson eschewed an open tight end Charlie Mangieri underneath to go for a big play, but he threw the ball right to Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson instead. Hunter Johnson's mechanical issues -- throwing off of his back foot, not setting his feet -- got worse as the deficit and pressure mounted. "I thought Hunter was trying to do too much," said Thomas. "You get in trouble when players go outside of the play design and doing what they’re supposed to do." He added that dumping the ball to Mangieri early in the game will eventually pay dividends "when you try to drive the ball downfield later in the game."



Hunter Johnson tried to do too much on Saturday, says Thomas. (AP)

Andrew Marty came to the rescue for Northwestern on Saturday. All the redshirt senior backup quarterback was missing was a cape. Marty came in the game to relieve Johnson at the end of the second quarter and gave the floundering offense an immediate spark. "His first pass is a laser on the long (13-yard) out (to Malik Washington) for a first down," said Thomas. "That does something for the morale of the team." Unlike Johnson, Marty "took what the defense gave him." But he also had the confidence to take shots down the field. He threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Gill on that first drive. He hit Stephon Robinson Jr. for a 40-yarder and Marshall Lang for a 20-yard touchdown in the third. He also put another pass right on Bryce Kirtz down the sideline on fourth-and-8, but it slipped through Kirtz's fingers. That was one of those plays that Thomas thinks could have changed the complexion of the game. Marty also had "one play I'm sure he'd like to have back," said Thomas, referring to his fumble in Duke territory when the Wildcats were down 30-20. Marty lost the ball and was injured on the play and didn't return. HIs status is still unknown. Thomas snapped the ball to both Johnson and Marty during his career. He said that Marty "exudes a lot of confidence" and always has. "You have to as the leader of the offense," said Thomas. "Guys feed off of you in the huddle. Even after he made mistakes, he would own it and still have that confidence. He could come in and say ‘My bad, let’s get this right.’ That just builds morale and momentum." You might have seen former Northwestern offensive lineman JB Butler tweet on Sunday that Marty "was not good in practice, never has been," but that he always played well in games -- though Butler used more colorful language. Thomas thought that that characterization was a bit oversimplified. "Practice is a time for you to make mistakes," he said. He added that, as the Navy SEALS taught the Wildcats during his career, "in the heat of the battle, you don't rise to the occasion, you fall back on your habits." But Thomas marvels at how Marty always seems ready to answer the bell and ready to take his swings. He did the same thing when he was first called upon to come in against Minnesota in 2019. He was also the quarterback who piloted the Wildcats to their lone Big Ten win that season, in the finale against Illinois. "The biggest gift a player can give a coach is staying ready," said Thomas. "What Marty has done is stay ready. He was ready for the opportunity, and when he got that opportunity, he provided a spark."



Quarterback Andrew Marty "was ready for his opportunity" on Saturday. (Northwestern Athletics)

Thomas closed our conversation with a story about the 2016 Wildcats. That team stared into the abyss after a 1-3 start that included losses to a MAC and FCS team and included just one win -- over, ironically, Duke. The Wildcats had to go on the road to Kinnick Stadium, one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten, to take on 3-1 Iowa, which had been ranked earlier in the season. He said that the team held a player-only meeting that week. "It was a wake-up call for everyone in our locker room," he said. "It was time to tighten up. We knew that the next game would make or break our season. Our backs were against the wall." The Wildcats came out and shocked the Hawkeyes, 38-31, in a hostile environment. "It was a turn-around-the-season kind of moment," he said. Thomas feels like Northwestern will have one of those this season, too. "There's going to be a moment where this Northwestern team will look back and point to and say, 'When that happened, it all turned around.' They've got to stick together so that whenever that moment comes, they are ready for it." "I'm excited to see how they respond."

