Snap Judgments: Picking up the pieces

That's one positive that Thomas takes out of this loss. Getting embarrassed like that by a 5-7 Illinois team -- it was Northwestern's largest margin of defeat in the series since 1989 -- should "add fuel to the fire" this offseason.

"But what happened doesn't mean anything if you don't do something to correct it."

"More than the Illinois game, it's the whole season I'm disappointed about," said Thomas. "But I know what it feels like to be in that position. I feel for them. You feel like the world is against you. You feel like you let down the program, alums, your family.

In 2019, the Wildcat team that Thomas captained finished with the same 3-9 record that this team posted. Although Thomas' Wildcats were still able to beat Illinois in the season finale, he still remembers that feeling of living through a disastrous season.

But rather than angry, Thomas feels disappointed in the game, and the season as a whole, for the Wildcats. Mostly because he has been in their shoes.

Thomas played for the Wildcats from 2015 through 2019, and they beat their in-state rivals every one of those seasons to claim The Hat. He finished a perfect 5-0 against the Illini.

It was difficult to see the Wildcats fall behind by 28 points less than 20 minutes into the game. Then, after it was over, he had to endure seeing the Illini hold aloft the Land of Lincoln Trophy they haven't touched since 2014, the year before he arrived on campus.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald said after the game that "he's never been as fired up to get the team pointed in the right direction," noted Thomas. The players now need to "bottle up" all of the frustration, indignation and humiliation that they experienced this season, take it into the offseason and work to get better.

"It should be personal for every one of those guys," said Thomas. "They need to go into the offseason with a chip on their shoulder. They need to remember how they got manhandled during the season and attack the offseason with it."

Thomas also agrees with Fitzgerald that everything that happened to the Wildcats against Illinois was "a microcosm of everything that happened during the season."

Indeed, Northwestern turned the ball over twice in the first half, and then gave up several big plays to aid Illinois' scoring barrage. The same things happened multiple times to the Wildcats since the season opener on Sept. 3.

"Things got out of hand early," said Thomas. "(Illinois) scored 28 points in less than 13 minutes.

"Drastic momentum shifts like that are so hard to come back from. You have to fight to get that momentum back, and then you have to fight to win the game. It's like a double whammy.

"If you turn the ball over like that in any game, you will lose. It's going to bite you in the butt."

But still, Thomas didn't like what he saw in the Wildcats' effort. Once things started snowballing against them, they seemed to shut down. They were never able to turn things around.

"They looked defeated. They looked like a disappointed, frustrated, underachieving team," he said. "Against Nebraska, in their first Big Ten West game, they got smashed (56-7). Against Illinois, in their last Big Ten game, they got smashed again."

Like everyone else that has watched NU games this season, Thomas noticed a lack of physicality in the Wildcats. It's something that Fitzgerald has harped on quite a bit recently. On Saturday, the coach talked about his team's need to get into the weight room and get stronger as one of their first orders of business in the offseason.

Nowhere was that more glaringly evident than on defense against the run. Rushing defense was once the strength of the Wildcat program, but this year the front seven repeatedly got shredded on the ground.

Six times in nine Big Ten games the Wildcats surrendered more than 200 yards rushing, including on Saturday. Three times they allowed more than 300.

On the season, Northwestern finished dead-last in the Big Ten in rushing defense, allowing 217 yards per game, 51 yards more than any other team.

Thomas says there are two parts to playing with physicality. There's the strength-and-conditioning half of it, of course, led by S&C coaches under the direction of director or sports performance Jay Hooten, who has been in his position for more than 10 years. Thomas, though, his quick to point out that "there's only so much stuff (strength) coaches can do for a team," due to NCAA time restrictions.

The other half comes from experience playing in the system. That's something that was obviously lacking for the Wildcats this season.

"They had a lot of guys who were first-time players in Northwestern's system," said Thomas. "You have to mentally be conditioned in order to be physical. That's hard for guys that are new to the system."

On top of that, there is the physical aspect of playing young guys. Northwestern is, and always will be, a developmental program. "We don't get five-stars like Ohio State and Alabama," says Thomas.

Generally, it takes some time in NU's strength program and nutrition program for players to add the the size and strength necessary to compete in the Big Ten.

But he said, looking at the bright side of things, a lot of those younger players were able to gain valuable experience this year -- even if much of it consisted of "getting pounded in the face," Thomas notes. Now, they will get stronger this offseason and be prepared for the 2022 season.

"The best teacher is experience," he said. "You get better with repetition. They'll be in the system another year, and it will pay great dividends."

Thomas believes that most of Northwestern's problems this year are fixable ones that can be remedied with coaching and reps. It's now up to each individual to do what he needs to do to ensure that a season like this one doesn't happen again next year.

"They're tired, they're frustrated, they're fed up. We get it. They're human," said Thomas. "Now, do something about it."



