Snap Judgments: The old Wildcats return

Jared Thomas, a former Northwestern All-Big Ten center and captain, analyzes Wildcat football for WildcatReport.



Jared Thomas liked just about everything he saw in Northwestern’s 21-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday at Ryan Field. The Wildcats played fundamentally sound defense. The offense was efficient. They played solid special teams. It was a performance Thomas is very familiar with. The Wildcat teams he played on from 2015-19 won 39 games, three bowls and a Big Ten West championship using largely the same formula. To him, they looked like the Wildcats of old. “Overall, in all facets of the game, it was a well-rounded win,” said Thomas. “Coming off of a bye week – you know was stressful after a 49-point loss in their last game (to Nebraska) – it has to feel good. “Looking at the box score, looking at the game, knowing where the team came from against Nebraska, this was their most complete win… Everybody clicked on all cylinders. It looked like a Big Ten win.” Thomas admits that Rutgers wasn’t at its best on Saturday, but he reminds everyone that the Scarlet Knights’ three losses going into Saturday were all against Top 10 teams, including a seven-point loss to No. 6 Michigan. As Purdue showed on Saturday by knocking off No. 2 Iowa, you have to bring your A game with you every Saturday in the Big Ten. “Northwestern handled their business and did what they were supposed to do,” he said.

Like everyone else who watched the game, Thomas was struck by the transformation of the Wildcat defense. The last time out, Nebraska put up 657 yards and 56 points against them; on Saturday, Rutgers managed just 222 and seven. Thomas’ main criticism of the defense through the first five games was that they didn’t have an identity. They did on Saturday. And it was the Cover-4, “bend-but-don’t-break” system favored by previous defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, and not new DC Jim O’Brien’s “star” defense that features five DBs. “That’s what a system is supposed to do, tailor itself to the personal strengths of the players,” he said. Thomas noted that linebackers, for the first time all season, were “playing downhill and flying around.” He thinks it’s the system they should have been playing all along. It’s the program’s identity for a reason. “Once you establish that identity, it eliminates thinking,” said Thomas, “and the less thinking you do, the more effective you are. It’s beneficial to everyone.” The Wildcats had their best game tackling, they sacked Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral four times and had a total of 11 tackles for loss. They had played well against lesser competition (Indiana State and Ohio), and they had played at a high level for a half against Duke. But this was the defense’s most complete game and should be the standard moving forward. Thomas wishes that the Wildcats had learned some of these lessons earlier in the season, but now, “it’s going to have to be expedited to accelerate the learning curve.” Thomas cautions, however, that the defense’s job isn’t done. Even if they’ve found the base system that suits them best, they will now have to “learn to make adjustments on the fly,” week-to-week, to match up with opponents. Rutgers had struggled offensively all season and lacked explosiveness, so in many ways the Knights were the perfect foil for the Wildcats. No. 6 Michigan, which has the No. 1 ground attack in the Big Ten, will be a far stiffer challenge this week. But that shouldn’t take away from what the Northwestern players and coaches accomplished during the bye week. “They did what they needed to do to simplify things and let players do what they do best.”

Ryan Hilinski had his best day as a Wildcat. (AP)

Thomas also enjoyed watching quarterback Ryan Hilinski on Saturday. The South Carolina transfer had his best day as a Wildcat, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He was poised and efficient and, save for a few footwork issues Thomas noticed early in the game and a fumble on a flea-flicker he recovered himself, played largely mistake-free football. He has now thrown 99 passes without an interception this season. Northwestern’s MO under Fitzgerald has traditionally relied more on the running game, but on Saturday, with the Scarlet Knights loading the box, they took to the air. Hilinski had almost double the number of the team’s rushing yards. Thomas, who is now living in his hometown of Indianapolis, went to the Colts game on Sunday. He sees lot of the same qualities in Hilinski that he sees in Colts QB Carson Wentz, a player Thomas admits he was skeptical of at first. “When he stands in the pocket and goes through his progressions, Hilinski is a pretty damn good quarterback,” said Thomas. “He reminds me of the quarterback I saw at South Carolina, when he beat Georgia on the road as a freshman.” Thomas also likes the chemistry that Hilinski has built with wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., another transfer. Robinson, a grad from Kansas, had five catches for 115 yards against Rutgers. Over the last two weeks, he has 13 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. “He’s the real deal,” said Thomas. To Thomas, the bottom line for Hilinski is this: after trying Hunter Johnson as the starter, and then losing Andrew Marty to injury, “I think Northwestern has found its quarterback.”

Stephon Robinson Jr. had five catches for 115 yards. (Northwestern Athletics)

The other big development on Saturday occurred about 230 miles west of Evanston, where Purdue went into Kinnick Stadium and drilled second-ranked Iowa, 24-7. As a result, the Big Ten West looks to be wide open. Iowa, a very limited offensive team, is still at the top of the division at 3-1 in Big Ten play. Minnesota and Purdue are right behind the Hawkeyes at 2-1, and the Boilers. Northwestern and Wisconsin, who both had slow starts, are still hanging round at 1-2. The Gophers did Northwestern a favor by knocking off Nebraska, a team that owns a division win over the Wildcats. The Huskers are now 1-4, and they and Illinois, at 1-3, are the only two that seem to be out of the running. “I never thought that much of Iowa this year,” said Thomas, who wasn’t surprised by the Hawkeyes’ loss. As crazy as it seemed after taking a licking in Lincoln to drop to 0-2 in Big Ten play, Northwestern still controls its destiny in the West. While beating No. 6 Michigan at the Big House seems like a Herculean task for the Wildcats, Thomas reminds everyone that the Wolverines “were in a 15-round fight” against the same Rutgers team that the Wildcats just spanked on Saturday. Similarly, the Minnesota team that beat Nebraska lost to Bowling Green just a couple weeks ago. “Anyone can win on any given Saturday in the Big Ten,” said Thomas. “Why not go slay the beast?”

