WildcatReport - Social media: How Power Five programs tweeted out offers

Social media: How Power Five programs tweeted out offers
Lost in all the discussions around the coronavirus pandemic and whether high school and college football will even be played is that Aug. 1 marked the “official offer” day for the 2021 class. Here is a look at how every Power Five program handled that announcement on Twitter as branding, creative design and social presence make an even bigger impact on college football and recruiting:
ALABAMA
August 1, 2020
ARIZONA
#AGTG❤️ It is official!! pic.twitter.com/0osfeMa5Kf— Ja’Marian P. (@jjamarian1) August 1, 2020
ARIZONA STATE
August 1, 2020
ARKANSAS
Official scholarship offer!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/a7C9GdaJ7n— Albert Regis🔱 (@Albertregis44) August 1, 2020
AUBURN
August 1, 2020
BAYLOR
It’s official! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/EfjjqCtedo— Connor Heffernan (@heffernancC) August 1, 2020
BOSTON COLLEGE
officially official 🙂 pic.twitter.com/F7rVNOsV7n— Lewis Bond (@bondlewis23) August 1, 2020
CAL
🐻🐻🐻🖤 pic.twitter.com/Nv3Y8inJpl— Jermaine Terry II † (@AllDayMaine) August 1, 2020
CLEMSON
Truly blessed💜 can’t wait to start the next chapter, all glory to God💜 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cKQpGVqHlB— Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) August 1, 2020
COLORADO
Official Offer from The University of Colorado Boulder #Elevate21🐃⚫️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1HmxogML6P— De’Anthony Lewis♠️ (@Dlew_30) August 1, 2020
DUKE
#DukeGang 💪🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/SRhdt2br0V— Roman Z. Hemby (3⭐️ RB) (@r_h3mby) August 1, 2020
FLORIDA
Eternally grateful 💙🧡— 🎲 (@TunmiseAdeleye) August 1, 2020
@coachdt48 @1CoachCoop pic.twitter.com/zX6n78XpqY
FLORIDA STATE
Official scholarship offer from Florida State! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/UX5w4DzD48— JJ Henry. (@JJHenry25) August 1, 2020
GEORGIA
🙏🏽#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/GtLXEMw62k— De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren (@Ayoooo_daeee) August 1, 2020
GEORGIA TECH
ILLINOIS
Honored to be officially offered to The University of Illinois! #Illini 🧡 @IlliniFootball @LovieSmith pic.twitter.com/6Yxb9ere4I— Michael Myslinski (@MMys1inski) August 1, 2020
INDIANA
IU TO BE FIRST OFFICIAL OFFER #GoHoosiers 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8XJqhdJTwX— KyMontgomery⭐️ (@KyranMontgomer2) August 1, 2020
IOWA
Official Offer🐤‼️@HawkeyeFootball #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/YJBAEjUdcG— Arland Bruce IV (@abruceiv) August 1, 2020
IOWA STATE
Official Offer!!🌪🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CmOPoCbFR4— Tristan Michaud🇨🇦🇧🇧 (@TristanMichaud3) August 1, 2020
KANSAS
Officially offered from Kansas !!🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/sQN8vXboaA— Kelan Robinson⁸⁸ (@KelanRobinson02) August 1, 2020
KANSAS STATE
OFFICAL OFFER!!🐾 #EMAW #loko pic.twitter.com/TMiNtf2jBV— Brenen Hawkins (@BrenenHawkins) August 1, 2020
KENTUCKY
Official💙🤍 #BBN pic.twitter.com/v3kMgO32K1— Kahlil Saunders (@Kahlil_Saunders) August 1, 2020
LOUISVILLE
Late Night Blessings.. ✞— Victoine B2.⚡️ (@BrownVictoine) August 1, 2020
Beyond Blessed to receive a(n) OFFICIAL offer from The University of Louisville.#L1C4 pic.twitter.com/L8wu5ua8r0
LSU
OFFICIAL OFFERS 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gW74khFNHm— GaQuincy “Koolaid Glizxzy” McKinstry💔 (@GaQMcK1) August 1, 2020
MARYLAND
August 1, 2020
MIAMI
Thanks to the man above 🙏🏾 #Official💚🧡🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/4FlY1vaQTu— Thaddius Franklin Jr. (@Gucciboypopo) August 1, 2020
MICHIGAN
Dream Come True 🙏🏻〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/NxYXRM6ZGL— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) August 1, 2020
MICHIGAN STATE
MINNESOTA
Official scholarship offer from Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/JFwXKSmXW3— JJ Henry. (@JJHenry25) August 1, 2020
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Thank you🐶 pic.twitter.com/msJLwBU9IT— Ty Cooper (@TyvorisCooper) August 1, 2020
MISSOURI
Luv 2 see it 👍🏽😁 #newzou #lou2zou #showme @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/bcwGgeauEI— Tyler Hibbler (@t_hibb2x) August 1, 2020
NC STATE
Official Offer 🔴🐺 pic.twitter.com/C52ncTCLZ9— Rasheed Lyles (@sheedlyles) August 1, 2020
NEBRASKA
Official offer. #GBR pic.twitter.com/FhyYeDqII3— Henry Lutovsky 🦏 (@Luto_72) August 1, 2020
NORTH CAROLINA
#GoHeels 🐏 pic.twitter.com/vISFpHaZQL— ᴛ𝟿𝟶 (@TyrionI27) August 1, 2020
NORTHWESTERN
@NUFBFamily 💜. pic.twitter.com/pJPp1BpzZZ— donnie gray (@donniegray03) August 1, 2020
NOTRE DAME
Blessings on blessings!! #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Ra8au0A8mT— Jason Onye (@jason_onye) August 1, 2020
OHIO STATE
This official matters the most ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fw5LdX5Z2I— 🎲 (@TunmiseAdeleye) August 1, 2020
OKLAHOMA
August 1, 2020
OKLAHOMA STATE
Official offer! GO POKES🤠🍊 pic.twitter.com/M3iKnjEO17— John Paul Richardson ⑦ (@johnpaulr_7) August 1, 2020
OLE MISS
Thanks @Lane_Kiffin for my official offer🔴⚪️🔵 #hottytoddy pic.twitter.com/QjqmMKQoUy— Makylan Pounders (@MakylanPounders) August 1, 2020
OREGON
🙏🏾#Goducks pic.twitter.com/CtbVshKPP0— Caleb Etienne (@BIG_CALEB77) August 1, 2020
OREGON STATE
Trying to keep up with all of Oregon State’s official offers today?— BeaversEdge.com (@Beavers_Edge) August 1, 2020
BeaversEdge has got you covered ⬇️https://t.co/phSA60bDHx
PENN STATE
🙏🏾 Blessed To Recieve My First Offical Scholarship From Penn State! #WeAre🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/r0JTtEo5Mj— Brandon (BC) Campbell 4🌟 RB (@2021BC) August 1, 2020
PITTSBURGH
#H2P 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/DFQkzEPL2y— 56 Nightmares🦍💪🏾 (@FugarMarco) August 1, 2020
PURDUE
Purdue University Official Offer ⭐️🤬🚂 pic.twitter.com/mBiYCB3dcp— KyMontgomery⭐️ (@KyranMontgomer2) August 1, 2020
RUTGERS
Happy Official Offer Day to the class of 2021! Take a look at what Rutgers is issuing this year from WR commit @brayfox04 ‘s instagram story pic.twitter.com/2jMFQ1XNBU— Shawn Brown (@ShawnB_247) August 1, 2020
SOUTH CAROLINA
🙏🏾#Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/XKK9QMBWbw— Caleb Etienne (@BIG_CALEB77) August 1, 2020
STANFORD
Grateful to say I have received my official offer from Stanford! #FearTheTree pic.twitter.com/hcLX3RRv7n— D🚂 (@derekwilkinss) August 1, 2020
SYRACUSE
Thank you @CoachBabersCuse for my Official Scholarship Offer!!! @SyracuseOn247 @CuseFootball to much 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/d55jCZhwEt— Enrique A Cruz Jr (@Enriquecruzz1) August 1, 2020
TCU
Blessed to receive a(n) OFFICIAL OFFER from Texas Christian University 😈🐸 #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/4jBFjg0HtB— T. Savea (@TiaoaliiS) August 1, 2020
TENNESSEE
Thankful 🙏🏼 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/sV8ICU5sxp— Tj Sanders (@Tj_Sanders24) August 1, 2020
TEXAS
Official scholarship offer!!🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/a9WcrM3PzC— Albert Regis🔱 (@Albertregis44) August 1, 2020
TEXAS A&M
Official Offer from Aggieland!! pic.twitter.com/iWAH35Jb3Q— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) August 1, 2020
TEXAS TECH
OFFICAL OFFER!!🔴⚫️ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/a2UIj1Nyh9— Jᴱᖇᴬᴺᴰ Bᖇᴬᴰᴸᴱʸ ⭐️ (@jbradley_9) August 1, 2020
UCLA
Beyond blessed to receive my official offer from UCLA! #GoBruins #4sUp pic.twitter.com/Da485Ls0Jv— D🚂 (@derekwilkinss) August 1, 2020
USC
Blessed and Highly Favored pic.twitter.com/1SmLblBUaQ— DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) August 1, 2020
UTAH
Thank you @UtahCoachWhitt for my Official Scholarship Offer!!! @Utah_Football Go Utes!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2kV6VPsZOL— Enrique A Cruz Jr (@Enriquecruzz1) August 1, 2020
VANDERBILT
Official Scholership from @VandyFootball #AnchorDown ⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/btZAkI3wNV— Ty Buchanan (@tybuchanan75) August 1, 2020
VIRGINIA
Officially official🤝 A dream came true #GoHoos 🔷🔶 @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/rzcvgzuaGR— Joshy (@josh_mccarron8) August 1, 2020
VIRGINIA TECH
#GoHokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/quuYYK89Sq— ᴛ𝟿𝟶 (@TyrionI27) August 1, 2020
WAKE FOREST
Honored @CoachTabacca @CoachGund @CoachClawson pic.twitter.com/0VAuzcHXv3— Matt Gulbin (@GulbinMatt) August 1, 2020
WASHINGTON
Beyond thankful for the official🙏 @CoachWillHarris @CoachTB02 @UW_Football @CoachLakeUDUB pic.twitter.com/mZQM6RFm4X— Z (@zakhari_spears) August 1, 2020
WASHINGTON STATE
Blessed🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/m6vDCkxqbR— Fred Thompkins (@Fredthompkins5) August 1, 2020
WEST VIRGINIA
Truly a blessing and I want to thank @NealBrown_WVU for giving my official offer can’t wait to get there and get to work #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/aE1Sy3Z5rI— hammond russell (@Lildukes3) August 1, 2020
WISCONSIN
Thankful... #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers pic.twitter.com/r1s376mwAL— Juice👑 (@_skylerbell5) August 1, 2020