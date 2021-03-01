Northwestern had one of its best defensive seasons in program history last year, finishing #1 nationally in pass defense, 5th in scoring defense, 6th in defending the red zone, and 9th in interceptions. They won the West with these staunch stats from their stop squad and helped Wildcat fans enjoy yet another successful season under head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

But gone is the architect of that defense in Mike Hankwitz, who retired after 50 years of coaching, and an impressive 400 victories. Gone, too, are two of the most prolific linebackers to wear the purple and white, and one of the best cornerbacks in program lore as well. In all, the defense loses eight major contributors from last year’s group, so needless to say there are some intriguing defensive questions facing the Wildcats as we begin the spring of 2021.



