@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Pat Fitzgerald was lying to us all along.

It turns out that one of the Northwestern head coach’s signature mantras – “stats are for losers” – isn’t true at all. In fact, his program uses analytics and statistics just like everyone else. More than many.

You probably heard Fitzgerald explain on Saturday why he went for two after his Wildcats scored a touchdown to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 24-9 with 8:45 left in the fourth quarter. The decision – as well as attempting another two-point conversion after scoring another touchdown with 4:10 left – set Twitter ablaze.

He claimed that they were “analytics decisions” and told the media to watch a YouTube video of Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh explaining his rationale for going for two. Fitzgerald even held up his decision chart at the podium and invited the media to take pictures of it.

But that rationale didn’t seem to jibe with Fitzgerald’s “stats are for losers” philosophy. So he was asked at his Monday press conference if there was a difference between stats and analytics, and why he could denigrate stats at every turn and yet use analytics to make game-altering – and possibly game-deciding – decisions.

He had a two-part answer ready to go.

“No. 1 is because – you ever heard of the Jedi mind trick? You know what the Jedi mind trick is? So you can figure that out statistically,” he said. “And No. 2, a lot of the stuff we do is proprietary.”

We’ll get to the proprietary stuff later, but the Jedi mind trick really tells you all you need to know.

For those who don’t remember it from the Star Wars movies, the Jedi mind trick is an ability that Jedis have to use “the Force” to influence the thoughts of others, usually to their advantage.

In this case, then, Fitzgerald repeats the “stats are for losers” phrase so often that you believe it’s true and think that Fitzgerald coaches by gut and feel, that all those times he’s gone for it on fourth down is because he’s a riverboat-gambler at heart.

In reality, Fitzgerald has research-based numbers to back up many of his decisions – though he pointed out that he doesn't use the numbers on their own. He doesn’t just blindly follow a table that states you should always go for two when trailing by 15 in the fourth quarter. There are many other things that he considers.

“It’s really game-specific,” he said. “We obviously have a comprehensive game plan and especially determine how we’re going to use analytics every single week. It’s a component of the weekly breakdown. It’s not everything.

“There’s major factors that go into it. How are we playing, how are they playing, weather, their health. Going into the game, what did we think we could do? What did we think we couldn’t do? Momentum. The list goes on and on and on.”

Take Saturday’s situation at Camp Randall Stadium.

“You look at the point when I made that decision: our starting quarterback in that game was out. Quite frankly, we’re playing the eighth-ranked team on the road and I’m going to (try to) win the game in regulation.

“So how do you get there? You get it down to 15, you (go for two and) get it down to 13. Score two more times and, extra point, extra point, Cats win, go home.”

Sounds easy enough. The logic is there. The problem is, the Wildcats had the 121st-ranked offense in the nation going against the No. 1 defense in the country. So, Fitzgerald was asked, if Wisconsin’s defense is so good and gaining two yards against them such a roll of the dice, why not just kick the extra point?

“Do you want to go to overtime with them?” he shot back. When the reporter hesitated, he gleefully exulted “Ah, there you go! See, you can’t have it both ways!”

Many fans argued that Fitzgerald should have gone for two, but on the last touchdown, not the first. If they scored three times in the fourth quarter, he could’ve kicked PATs on the first two and then went all-or-nothing on the last touchdown: one play to win or lose the game.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown went for a two-point conversion on Saturday with his team trailing No. 1 Clemson 21-20 with just 1:17 left. The Tar Heels failed, but everyone seemed to be on board with Brown’s decision.

Yet many disagreed with Fitzgerald’s. But he says that the numbers support going for two up front, instead of at the end. The coach says that he'd love to teach a class one day at Northwestern, so we'll let him explain it.

“You have three possessions that you have to have to win the game,” he explained. “When you go for (two) early, the numbers say, now I know on the subsequent series, what I have to do – one-point, two-point situations.

“Or you can kick extra point, kick extra point and you go for it all at the end. So the numbers say you go for it early so then as you go throughout the course of the game you know exactly what you have to do and when to do it.”

Fitzgerald went for two twice: at 24-9 and then again at 24-15. The Wildcats were unsuccessful both times. He might have been vindicated if the Wildcats had converted just one of the two and pulled it out at the end. “Unfortunately, if you go 0-for-2, it doesn’t work,” he said.

While the statistics recommend going for two early in a catch-up situation, Fitzgerald emphasized that his decision process could vary week to week. He pointed to last year’s game against Nebraska. When the Wildcats scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left, they kicked the extra point to go to overtime “because we thought that in overtime, we had a chance to go score some points.”

He was right. The Wildcats kicked a field goal in the extra frame to win 34-31.

Now, back to the proprietary aspect to the numbers. Fitzgerald says that, because a lot of the analytics he uses may be owned by other entities (such as data services the program uses), he employs “stats are for losers” as an avoidance tactic. If he just dismisses any statistics questions from the media with that magic phrase, he doesn’t have to explain them. That’s a good thing because talking about them could get him into trouble if the data is proprietary.

Fitzgerald says that using statistical analysis “is not unique to Northwestern football.” He explains that “the research is broad-based” and that the sources “could be internal, could be external.” He won’t go into much more detail than that.

Whether fans agree or disagree with his decisions, Fitzgerald is fine with it. He’s also happy with how successful his two-part ruse has been.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s worked a lot, but I never come up here and said anything about it. And that’s by design. That goes back to No. 1. That’s why stats are for losers.”

Old habits die hard.