Summer Jam: Patrick Baldwin looks like 2021's top player
MEQUON, Wisc. -- The Summer Jam was loaded with talent, but among a group of great prospects, Patrick Baldwin Jr. stood out as the best.
Actually, the 6-foot-8 shooter may be more than just the best prospect at one event, he may be the best player nationally in class. It may not even be much of a discussion given Baldwin's combination of size, skill, humility, savvy and upside. Especially now that he's settling in and learning to play against older and talented competition when he takes the floor with Milwaukee-based Phenom University.
“I think individually it’s been an uphill slope where I’m definitely improving," said Baldwin. "Going into summer ball we took some things to improve, broke it down and got better. I think my production has gone up and I’ve gotten a little more comfortable playing up a grade.”
The son of Wisconsin-Milwaukee -- and former Northwestern point guard -- Pat Baldwin, he actually credits his volleyball playing mother for his shooting touch.
“I give credit to my mom actually. My dad was a big defensive guy but my mom is all about touch. She put a ball in my hand and helped me work on my form."
Naturally, the elder Baldwin has offered his son a scholarship. So have 12 other programs. To date UNLV, USC, Kansas State, Arizona State, DePaul, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Wake Forest, LSU and Iowa have tendered offers. Of those who haven't yet offered, Baldwin mentioned Duke as a program he's built a good relationship with but he also pointed out that he's still quite young and open to the process.
If Baldwin continues to improve and grow at the rate he has over the past few months and things change with NBA rules, he may not even have to go to school. He's certainly heard about the possibility of NBA Draft changes and said that he's discussed it with his father. But also said that it's way down the road and he would have to think about if he was mature enough or ready when the time comes.
For now, the only thing Baldwin is worried about is getting better and his only commitment is to following his father's advice.
“He took something out of Joel Embiid’s playbook and told me to just trust the process," said Baldwin. "It might sound like a basketball cliché but that’s really what you have to do in order to get to the end goal that we have in mind. Most likely the NBA, definitely the NBA (is the end goal)."