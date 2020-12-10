WildcatReport - Takeaways: Cats collapse down the stretch in loss to Pittsburgh

Northwestern did it again. As they did so often last season, the Wildcats collapsed down the stretch as Pittsburgh rallied from a double-digit, second-half deficit to beat the Wildcats, 71-70. Here are our takeaways from another heartbreaking loss for Northwestern.



The Cats failed to close out the game: Northwestern held a 5-point lead with less than 40 seconds to go but somehow let the game slip through its fingers down the stretch. Northwestern's final three possessions went as follows: turnover, two missed free throws and a heaved 3-point attempt out of a double team. Pitt, on the other hand, scored on each of their possessions in the final minute of the game. Head coach Chris Collins said after the game that failing on the defensive end of the court was the biggest reason for the Wildcats' collapse. Collins' teams have had problems breaking the press throughout his career. Tonight, when Pitt first put on a press at the end of the game, Pete Nance passed the ball into Boo Buie, who then got trapped. Northwestern reacted like they had never seen that before, and all four of the other players ran away from Buie, leaving him on an island and double-teamed. Unsurprisingly, Buie turned it over leading to a wide open layup for Pitt. Buie committed that turnover and missed two free throws with 16 seconds left to set up Pitt's game-winner, a dunk by Justin Champagnie with five seconds left. It was Pitt's first lead of the game.



Up-and-down day from Buie: Buie looked like he was having a good night until the final minute of the game. He hit two big 3s in the second half to stop runs from Pitt. He continued to set up his teammates with open looks, finishing with a team-high six assists. Then, with the game on the line, he committed a turnover and missed two free throws to leave the door open for Pitt to take the lead. Before that trip to the line, Buie was 8-for-9 on free throws. Collins trusted Buie with the ball in his hands, and the sophomore point guard didn't come through.



Young makes huge impact off the bench: After starting all 31 games as a freshman, Ryan Young has been coming off the bench for the first three games of the season. But with Robbie Beran in foul trouble, Young played 23 minutes and came through with a big game for Northwestern, especially in the second half. Young had 13 points after draining 3 of 5 shots from the floor and going a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line. He tied Pete Nance for a team-best seven rebounds, and even dished out three assists. In a game where Northwestern struggled to find production from the usual sources, Young kept the Wildcats afloat for as long as he could.



Northwestern was dominated on the glass: Despite being one of the taller teams in the country, Northwestern was a poor rebounding team last season. That trend continued against the Panthers. Pitt outrebounded Northwestern 54-34 and outscored the Wildcats 18-4 on second-chance points. Beran dealing with foul trouble all game long certainly didn't help, but Nance and Young allowed Champagnie to grab 20 boards. After the game, Young talked about Collins emphasizing "gang rebounding" leading into this game against a physical Pitt team. Too often, though, Northwestern's gang of rebounders was out-muscled by a single player. Champagnie, in particular, was just more physical than whomever Northwestern had boxing him out. That's a concerning issue heading into the Big Ten season, when big men like Luka Garza and Kofi Cockburn await.



Pitt slowed NU's tempo: Northwestern had made a point of getting out and running in transition through their first two games. That came to a screeching halt against the Panthers. The Wildcats' offense devolved into what it looked like during much of last season. Without easy buckets in transition, Northwestern had trouble scoring in the half-court. Northwestern also struggled shooting the ball. They shot just 37% from the floor and hit just 8-of-28 3-pointers, after hitting 14 and 11 in their first two games. Leading scorer Chase Audige finished just 5-of-15, while the normally reliable Miller Kopp was 3-of-9 and failed to make a single triple. Pushing the ball up the floor for easy points allowed Northwestern to average 101.5 points per game in the first two contests against lackluster competition. Collins credited Pitt's defense and physicality with slowing down the Wildcats' offense, but said he still wants his guys to focus on being aggressive.

