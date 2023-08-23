This is the final media session of fall camp, as next week the Wildcats go into game-week mode.

Braun declined to name the starting quarterback

Braun said that last Saturday's scrimmage went well but didn't publicly disclose a starter at this time. His phrasing seemed to hint that internal discussions have already decided on one quarterback, but but he remained non-committal to the media.

"We've had talks internally and we're really excited about the competition and the depth in that room," he said. "But some of those decisions that we've made, we're choosing to keep in-house at this time."

Braun said the team will hold another scrimmage/mock game this Saturday at Ryan Field as they prepare for the season opener at Rutgers on Sept. 3. Braun made it clear that he wants there to be one starter on this team, though with the athletic skillsets of Brendan Sullivan and Jack Lausch, there may be certain situations where the Wildcats can utilize their talents.

"This team does need a starting quarterback, we need one individual who is our starter," Braun said. "If there's other ways to utilize skill sets in that room then let's tap into that. But we need someone where that's our starting quarterback and the locker room is behind that individual."





Captains should be announced soon

Nine different players have addressed the media these past three weeks, but none have been named captain. In fact, no one has. The Wildcats have taken longer than usual to name their official leaders this season, and Braun said they've done that with a purpose.

"We will name captains," he said. "And we'll be doing that very soon. Something that's been important to our leadership and myself is the way that this team has galvanized and embarked on the month of July and the month of August.

"Intentionally, we've taken some to work through [the captaincy] process and really see not just who is leading on Day 1, but who is leading as we go through the dog days of camp. I know that there are going to be a lot of young men on this roster that get a significant amount of votes."





The team practiced in the heat on purpose

The Wildcats practiced outside at Hucheson Field, rather than inside at the Walter Athletics Center on Wednesday, despite high humidity and temperatures that were already in the 80s. That was intentional as the team prepares for what will likely be warm temperatures in Piscataway, N.J. a week from Sunday.

Braun detailed the precautions they took and conversations he had with the medical and training staffs to get the green light to practice outside.

"The indoor [facility] that we have here is incredible," he said. "We'll continue to utilize it in scenarios where the weather is not gonna allow us to get done what we need to get done, or if we're anticipating good weather for our game.

"But we can anticipate heat at Rutgers, we can anticipate heat at Duke, all things that we haven't experienced very much because of the mild weather due to the lake. Today was a critical piece of our football preparation to get in that heat, getting that humidity and really start to prepare, prepare for what it's going to feel like on on game day."

This wasn't just a gut call from Braun, though. He talked with their medical and training staffs to make sure the players had enough water and rest throughout practice.

"Sometimes it seems like quite a bit of calculus... We not only had conversations about that today, but yesterday," he said. "[We talk about] how we're going to find water breaks and time it into practice. Guys are sponging down, cold towels, water, freeze pops, I mean there's a method to all of it."