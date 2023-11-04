CHICAGO-Northwestern lost a heartbreaker to Iowa at Wrigley Field, 10-7, on Saturday. After a gruesome first three quarters, both teams strung together clutch scoring drives in the fourth. After falling down 7-0 after Iowa punched in a drive set up by a blocked punt from the NU 25, Northwestern tied it up with 1:50 left on a Brendan Sullivan touchdown pass to Cam Johnson. The TD was set up by an AJ Henning punt return to the Iowa 22. But time was still left on the clock, and the Hawkeyes did just enough to get the job done. Quarterback Deacon Hill completed a 23-yard pass to Kaleb Brown to break into Northwestern territory. The Hawkeyes ground out three more yards and kicker Drew Stevens drilled a 52-yarder with 14 seconds left to produce the final margin. Here are our takeaway from the loss that drops Northwestern to 4-5 (2-4 Big Ten) and all but eliminates them from the Big Ten West race.



Points were at a premium: And that's an understatement. Iowa doinked a field goal on their second drive and threw an end-zone interception; otherwise the remaining 10 drives of the first half ended in punts. Iowa gained a normally horrid 81 yards in the first frame, but that nearly tripled Northwestern's mark of 29. The first half ended 0-0, Northwestern punted on all six of their possessions. In the second half, a blocked punt set up Iowa at Northwestern's 25 and they punched it in seven plays later to go up 7-0. That looked like a dagger at the time, but the Wildcats suddenly found their groove offensively in the fourth quarter. "What clicked was our guys staying true," Braun said. "We talked about it all week that we'd have to celebrate process victories... "You can go back in hindsight and say this is what we need to do to start faster. But the end of the day, Iowa's defense, we knew what we were getting into. Iowa has made a lot of really quality opponents punt the ball eight, nine or 10 times." The Wildcats marched 66 yards on 18 plays on a fourth-quarter drive but were stuffed on four straight plays, three times from inside the 1-yard line. It was an absolute gut punch, but no one seemed to tell them. "We drove the ball down there, to get [in the end zone]," Sullivan said. "Obviously, we would have liked to score but it didn't dampen our mood at all. We were still confident in our abilities to get back in the end zone." The defense forced a three-and-out and a punt from Iowa's storied Tory Taylor that Henning caught on the run. He brought it back to the Iowa 22, and after NU punched it in, the game was suddenly tied with 1:50 to play. Iowa reeled off a seven-play, 37-yard drive, built on a 23-yard completion to Brown, to set up the game-winning field goal. Braun was kicking himself in the postgame about the play call that gave Hill a window to find Brown. "That's a call I'd like to have back," he said. "I made the call for a reason, it was a little bit more of softer coverage, zone, try to keep the ball in front of us. "In hindsight we would love to call a tighter coverage and challenge their guys. Our guys on the backend did a great job of challenging them all day." Sullivan's thoughts on the field goal were more succinct. "It felt like sh**," he said about Iowa's game-winning field goal.

Penalties continue to rear their ugly heads: The Wildcats had a fairly clean start to their season in terms of penalties, but their overall discipline has spiraled as of late. They racked up five penalties for 51 yards in the first half, and had two others declined by Iowa. It was a better effort in the second, but they still tacked on another two flags for 20 yards. Since the bye week, the Wildcats have been penalized heavily.

Penalties Game Penalties Yards Nebraska 8 75 Maryland 6 69 Iowa 7 71

Braun was frustrated by some of the pre-snap miscues, including a false start that turned a first-half third-and-2 into a third-and-7. But he attributed much of those yards to the cost of doing business. "Those subjective penalties, when our guys are playing aggressive and playing really hard, we're not going to over-analyze those," he said. "Those officials have a difficult job on their hands...we'd rather have an aggressive football team that occasionally gets penalized than a passive team that plays scared to get a flag thrown.

Friendly Confines aren't so friendly: First of all, it seemed like every Iowa fan in a 500-mile radius descended on Wrigley Field to put Northwestern's slogan as Chicago's Big Ten team to the test. The Hawkeye fans likely outnumbered the Wildcats' representatives 5- or 6-to-1 in the stands, and maybe 20-to-1 on Clark Street. Also, the actual field undercut the Cats. As the Wildcats tried to punch the ball across the plane from the 1, the churn of offensive and defensive linemen opened up a divot that looked more like the remnants of an explosion, like the conclusion of the movie, Caddyshack. No one slipped in the hole on any of those plays, as the grounds crew tried twice to fill it. The novel success of the game, plus the anticipated rebuild of Ryan Field, mean that the venue will continue to be part of Northwestern's schedule for years to come. But with a sideline warning, raucous opposing fans and a gaping pit opening near the goal line, the experience left a lot to be desired for the Wildcats.



Northwestern's attempts to punch in a touchdown from the 1 churned the Wrigley Field turf to pieces. (Associated Press)