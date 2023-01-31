WildcatReport

Here are our takeaways from a loss to Iowa that dropped Northwestern to 15-6 (6-4 Big Ten):

Northwestern was led by Boo Buie with 20, and was joined in double figures by Audige with 15.

Sandfort and Filip Rebraca both scored 20 to pace the hosts, while Kris Murray had 16. Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffrey also scored in double figures with 12 and 11, respectively.

The Wildcats got off to a good start and even took a nine-point lead with 3:30 left in the first half on a Chase Audige triple, but a 13-4 Iowa run to end the half punctuated by a Payton Sandfort three was a sign of things to come. Iowa outclassed Northwestern in the second half, led by Sandfort, who poured in 14 over the final 20 minutes.

Northwestern's winning streak couldn't last forever. After ripping off three wins in a week, things came to a screeching halt for the Wildcats in Iowa City on Tuesday night. In their fourth game in nine days, Northwestern ran out of gas down the stretch and Iowa ran away with an 86-70 victory.

Struggles in Iowa City continue: Northwestern has never won at Carver-Hawkeye Arena under head coach Chris Collins, and they'll have to keep waiting at least another year if they want that to change. This was the ninth-straight time NU has lost to the Hawkeyes; the last win came at Welsh-Ryan Arena in January of 2017.

While 16 points isn't exactly close, it was the closest Northwestern has come in quite some time. The most notable beatdown was Iowa throttling Northwestern by 36 points, 112-76, in last season's Big Ten Tournament. This was the first time the Wildcats kept the margin of defeat within 20 since December of 2020. They haven't gotten within single digits of the Hawkeyes in four years.

That's all to say Iowa is clearly a very bad matchup for Northwestern. The Hawkeyes' high-powered offense and up-tempo style clash with Northwestern's goal of slowing the game down and running their sets to get good shots.

Northwestern hasn't been able to successfully get Iowa out of their game in a long time. They'll have another chance to knock off the Hawkeyes on February 19 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, but history is against them.





Hawkeyes shot the lights out: Northwestern has struggled to defend the three for most of this season. A lot of that is by design, as the Wildcats are willing to take their chances with opposing players taking triples as opposed to giving up one-on-one matchups inside.

Iowa was not the team to challenge to a three-point shooting contest, though. The Hawkeyes have developed a reputation in recent years as a team that can fill it up from deep, and they proved that true on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes came into the game shooting 35.7% from three in Big Ten play, and they blew that number out of the water. Iowa hit 10 of 21 attempts from beyond the arc, led by five from Sandfort off the bench.

Northwestern's toothless three-point defense paired with Iowa's shooting ability was a concern coming into the game and it came to fruition, which was the main reason the Cats couldn't seem to slow the Hawkeyes down in the second half.





Cats were dominated inside: Part of the reason Northwestern struggles so much to defend the the three ball is because they trap the post every time the ball goes inside. This seemed like a matchup where Northwestern could hold their own inside, as Rebraca is not a traditional, back-to-the-basket center.

That could not have been further from what actually played out.

Rebraca dominated Matthew Nicholson inside all night long to the tune of a 20 and 10 double-double. The Iowa senior got it done in all sorts of ways, whether it be traditional post-ups, off the dribble or on stick backs. The Cats just had no answer for the Hawkeyes' five-man, and it made recovering out to scorching hot shooters all the more difficult.

The good news for Northwestern? Few teams in the Big Ten shoot it as well as Iowa, which should increase the overall effectiveness of their post trapping. The bad news? Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson is next on the schedule.





Martinelli shines: Freshman Nick Martinelli has been pressed into action since Julian Roper II went down with an ankle injury last Monday against Wisconsin, and he turned in the best performance of his young career on Tuesday evening.

Despite the fact that BTN play-by-play announcer Jeff Levering couldn't pronounce Martinelli's name, the freshman scored a career-high nine points on a perfect 3-for-3 from the field. He hit a pair of his now signature floaters and buried a triple from the right wing. He also added a pair from the line.

Even when Roper comes back, Martinelli's play over the last week and a half has made a case for him to remain in the rotation and give Northwestern some added depth.





No rest for the weary: Due to a pair of COVID cancellations, this marked Northwestern's fourth game in nine days, but it doesn't stop there. When the Cats take the floor on Thursday at home it will be five games in 11 days.

NU has handled the short turnarounds well so far, but the way the wheels fell off in the second half against Iowa has to raise some concerns about tired legs.

Luckily, on Thursday the Wildcats will have a raucous Welsh-Ryan Arena to provide extra energy.