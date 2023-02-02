Takeaways: Michigan 68, Northwestern 51
Northwestern dropped their second game to Michigan this season, and their second game in a row, in a frustrating 68-51 loss at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Thursday night.
The Wildcats were never able to get anything going offensively and had a horrid shooting night reminiscent of the early days of the season: 38% from the field and 16% from beyond the arc.
Boo Buie led all scorers with 23 points for the Cats. Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 19 points and Kobe Bufkin chipped in a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Michigan to the win.
Here are our takeaways from the loss that dropped Northwestern's record to 15-7 (6-5 Big Ten):
Fatigue caught up with the Wildcats: Northwestern is five games through their stretch of six games in two weeks to catch up after COVID postponements, and it showed. Just two days after running out of gas down the stretch in a loss to Iowa, the Wildcats never seemed to have the legs to be competitive in this game, and their offensive demons made a resurgence.
It's hard to attribute every point of a 17-point loss to dead legs, but when Chase Audige goes 4-for-16 and the team shoots anemically all over the court, it's hard not to factor in fatigue as part of the equation.
"We haven't had a practice in two weeks," Collins said. "Sometimes it rears its ugly head and you can have what we call game slippage."
Buie was still stellar with 23, but he and Audige have been asked to carry a Herculean load during the make-up run. He and Audige both played 72 out of 80 minutes against Nebraska and Minnesota, games the Wildcats won handily.
But it is hard to see how the Wildcats needed their best players to play so much earlier in this stretch, and it is how their tanks being fuller would not have been helpful tonight.
Northwestern struggled to keep Michigan off the glass again: Michigan won the rebounding battle again, beating Northwestern 41-33 on the glass and pulling down 14 offensive rebounds. The Wolverines didn't go to their supersized lineup that wreaked havoc on the Wildcats when they met a couple weeks ago in Ann Arbor, but they controlled the boards all the same.
Northwestern's fatigue reared its ugly head in this area as well, as guard Kobe Bufkin finished with 12 rebounds and forward Terrance Williams snagged 10 himself. When a guard and a forward combine for 22, that isn't a height or size issue, that's getting beaten to the ball.
Northwestern is living and dying by the three, their stars: The hole in Northwestern's defense has been three-point shooting, and the hole in Northwestern's offense has been three-point shooting.
When the stars align against the Wildcats like they did tonight, it is an insurmountable equation for a win. Michigan was 7-for-20 from three, Northwestern was 3-for-19. Good luck winning with that shooting differential from long distance.
The even more disturbing discrepancy was between Northwestern's stars and the rest of their roster. Buie and Audige combined to take 35 of Northwestern's 56 shots; the next highest player was Brooks Barnhizer, who had just six attempts.
Audige hits 1,000 points: Audige was recognized pregame for reaching 1,000 points as a Wildcat, a great accomplishment for a player who has come a long way in a Wildcat uniform.
Audige joined Buie as players to crack 1000 points this season, and while this was a tough night for Audige and this program's aspirations this season, his contributions and his development this season have been truly special.
"I told him welcome to the club, because I got mine too," Collins said with a smile.
Before he cracked that joke, Collins sincerely spoke with pride about Audige's time at Northwestern after transferring from William & Mary in 2019.
"One of the things I've always enjoyed as a coach is going through the journey with players, and going through the ups and downs, watching guys grow as leaders and grow as players," he said. "To see Chase be healthy this year, and to see the kind of season he's had...it's not easy to score 1,000."
This loss is a cause for concern: Northwestern was flying high after a trio of Big Ten wins, but have leveled out with losses to Iowa and Michigan. Going 0-2 in the season series with the Wolverines is a definite blemish on Northwestern's resume as the Wolverines are just a game over .500.
This was a tough pill to swallow, but Collins still felt good about his team's performance over the last five games.
"If you said before we played Wisconsin last Monday that in the next five games we would be 3-2, I think [we] all would have signed up for that," Collins said. "The disappointing thing is we won the first three, so we got greedy and we're like let's win every single one."
Northwestern has built up two surpluses in Big Ten play this year with their 3-1 start and their 6-3 standing through nine games. They spent both in short order by going on two-game losing streaks. Whether or not they can build a third surplus will make or break this team.
There isn't much let-up ahead for the Wildcats, either. They head into one of the toughest stretches of their schedule playing at Wisconsin, at Ohio State, vs. Purdue and vs. Indiana over their next four games.
While gauntlets similar to those has struck down many Northwestern seasons before, this Wildcat team is different. If they can get through this period with a record of 1-3 or 2-2, the dream of March lives on. If not, this may have unfortunately been a more circuitous route to yet another multi-game Big Ten losing streak and another missed March Madness.