Northwestern dropped their second game to Michigan this season, and their second game in a row, in a frustrating 68-51 loss at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Thursday night. The Wildcats were never able to get anything going offensively and had a horrid shooting night reminiscent of the early days of the season: 38% from the field and 16% from beyond the arc. Boo Buie led all scorers with 23 points for the Cats. Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 19 points and Kobe Bufkin chipped in a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Michigan to the win. Here are our takeaways from the loss that dropped Northwestern's record to 15-7 (6-5 Big Ten):



Fatigue caught up with the Wildcats: Northwestern is five games through their stretch of six games in two weeks to catch up after COVID postponements, and it showed. Just two days after running out of gas down the stretch in a loss to Iowa, the Wildcats never seemed to have the legs to be competitive in this game, and their offensive demons made a resurgence. It's hard to attribute every point of a 17-point loss to dead legs, but when Chase Audige goes 4-for-16 and the team shoots anemically all over the court, it's hard not to factor in fatigue as part of the equation. "We haven't had a practice in two weeks," Collins said. "Sometimes it rears its ugly head and you can have what we call game slippage." Buie was still stellar with 23, but he and Audige have been asked to carry a Herculean load during the make-up run. He and Audige both played 72 out of 80 minutes against Nebraska and Minnesota, games the Wildcats won handily. But it is hard to see how the Wildcats needed their best players to play so much earlier in this stretch, and it is how their tanks being fuller would not have been helpful tonight.

Northwestern struggled to keep Michigan off the glass again: Michigan won the rebounding battle again, beating Northwestern 41-33 on the glass and pulling down 14 offensive rebounds. The Wolverines didn't go to their supersized lineup that wreaked havoc on the Wildcats when they met a couple weeks ago in Ann Arbor, but they controlled the boards all the same. Northwestern's fatigue reared its ugly head in this area as well, as guard Kobe Bufkin finished with 12 rebounds and forward Terrance Williams snagged 10 himself. When a guard and a forward combine for 22, that isn't a height or size issue, that's getting beaten to the ball.



Chase Audige was recognized before the game for scoring 1,000 points in his Northwestern career. (Northwestern Basketball)