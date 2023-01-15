Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's sixth straight loss to Michigan, which dropped the Wildcats' record to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten:

Boo Buie led all scorers with 22 points, Kobe Bufkin led the Wolverines with 20 and Hunter Dickinson chipped in a 10-point and 15-rebound double-double. Beran led all scorers in the first half, but finished with 16 after foul trouble limited him to 12 second-half minutes.

The Wildcats were able to fight back from an early deficit, take a halftime lead and keep that lead early in the second half behind a small-ball lineup that forced turnovers and frustrated the Wolverines.

Foul trouble killed the Wildcats and limited their small-ball opportunities: Northwestern made most of their headway in the first half by going to a small-ball lineup with Beran at center, but they were unable to stick to their guns in the second half because of Beran's foul trouble.

It is no coincidence that Michigan went on a 6-0 run after Beran sat down after his third foul with 12:57 to go, or that they went on a 9-0 run after Beran sat with his fourth with 8:16 to go. By the time Beran was reinserted into the game with 3:51 to go, Michigan led by seven and had unlocked the lineup that would win them game with Dickinson and Reed Jr. side-by-side.

The small-ball lineup is definitely something to keep an eye on going forward, though. Beran played an exceptional game, and while he ended up in foul trouble, Northwestern's ability to trap Dickinson and switch defensively completely flummoxed the Wolverines.

Plus-minus is far from a perfect stat, but in a seven-point loss, Beran was +1 in 25 minutes and Nicholson was -17 in 20 minutes. That's not to say that the game is Nicholson's fault; in fact, I think he played well against one of the best bigs in the conference in Dickinson.

But Beran and his accompanying smaller, quicker lineup gives NU head coach Chris Collins offensive and defensive flexibility that is sorely needed. Northwestern's defense remains stingy, but they've also given up 83 to Indiana and now 80 to Michigan. Northwestern might have discovered something today against Michigan, and should continue to give small-ball lineups with Beran at the five more minutes.





Northwestern couldn't handle the Wolverines once they super-sized: Northwestern controlled the inside in the first half, outscoring the Wolverines 20-10 in the paint and barely losing the rebounding battle, 15-14.

In the second half, Michigan played Reed Jr. alongside Dickinson and reasserted control of the paint. The Wolverines big men combined for 12 points and 16 rebounds in the second half and flipped the first-half script. Michigan outrebounded Northwestern 26-15 in the second half and blanked the Wildcats, 10-0, in the paint.

Michigan going bigger and getting more aggressive is what led Beran to foul trouble and pushed a thin Northwestern rotation to its breaking point. Tydus Verhoeven started this year as the starting center but has seen his role whittled away by the increased size and skill of Big Ten play. He only played nine minutes in this game, and the Wildcats clearly struggled to find a way keep Michigan off the glass, off the free-throw line and off the scoreboard once Beran came out of the game.





Brooks Barnhizer and Julian Roper were solid off the bench: Barnhizer and Roper both played quality games and sparked Northwestern's 31-17 run to close out the first half.

Audige and Buie started with a chilly shooting night, and Ty Berry never found a rhythm, so it was up to Beran, Barnhizer and Roper to keep Northwestern in the game. For the most part, they delivered. Obviously, it wasn't the end result the Wildcats would hope for, but Barnhizer and Roper have proven to be quality members of the rotation this season.

Roper and Barnhizer's confidence continues to increase as they provide better shot creation and defense, parts of the equation that enables the Wildcats to go small. Their physicality and athleticism as wings lets them switch onto bigs and guards alike, without compromising Northwestern's perimeter defense or rebounding.





Northwestern is still in a solid position going forward: The Wildcats had a strong 3-1 start to their Big Ten slate, but have fallen back to .500 with a pair of tough losses this week. A seven-point loss after a halftime lead will leave a bad taste in Northwestern's mouth, especially on the heels of a three-point home loss to Rutgers. Northwestern's trajectory towards a tournament berth is definitely a little shakier now, but still very much on the table.

Neither of the losses came to cellar-dweller programs. Northwestern didn't look outclassed in either game, and they haven't exposed any massive Achilles heel that hamstrings their future chances. If this team is going to make the tournament, they are going to get their by scratching and clawing their way through the rest of their Big Ten schedule, and trying to come out at or a little above .500.

The Cats built up a surplus with quality wins over Illinois and Indiana, and unfortunately turned around and spent it with these last two losses. They have some more tough sledding ahead hitting the road to play a red-hot Iowa and then hosting Wisconsin. But have light at the end of that tunnel with Nebraska, Minnesota and a rematch with Michigan at Welsh-Ryan.

These past two losses have been definitely tough, but Northwestern can still reach their potential if they win three or more of their next five games.