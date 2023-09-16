Northwestern struggled on the road yet again, losing 38-14 to No. 21 Duke in Durham, N.C.

The Wildcats cut the lead down to 17-7 headed into halftime with a sustained, 15-play drive that generated some momentum. But Duke came out of the locker room with back-to-back touchdown drives to put the game away.

After a 38-7 win over UTEP that snapped Northwestern's 12-game losing streak, the Wildcats got an immediate wake-up call from a ranked opponent on the road.

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's loss to Duke:





The Devils got the job done on the ground: The headliner for the Blue Devils was talented dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, but they dominated the Wildcats on the ground, racking up 268 yards while outgaining NU overall, 487-267.

Leonard was their leading rusher with 97 yards and two touchdowns, senior running back Jordan Waters chipped in with 65 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaquez Moore completed the trifecta with 10 carries for 61 yards.

"From a defensive standpoint, anytime you're giving up that many yards on the ground it's going to be hard to have an effective day," interim head coach David Braun said. "I felt like as a defensive play caller, I played it passive and didn't give our guys an opportunities to be aggressive and get them behind the sticks."

Duke wound up averaging 6.7 yards per carry.





Ben Bryant should remain the starting quarterback: I'll admit that I gave a half-endorsement for Brendan Sullivan after the Rutgers game. He has two years of eligibility after this season and poses the same dual-threat that befuddles Northwestern's defense.

But after UTEP and after today, I think this job should be Bryant's as long as he is healthy. His stats against Duke don't fly off the page, with 17-for-34 passing for 123 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

But Duke is a Top 25 team for a reason. Clemson's former five-star signal caller, Cade Klubnik, who admittedly is yet to cement his starting role, came away from his matchup with Duke with 27-for-43 passing, 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Bryant was under constant fire from a prolific Duke pass rush that left his white jersey smeared with grass stains. He pressed the Blue Devil defense down the field and kept trying to jumpstart offense no matter how large the deficit became.

Sullivan delivered another touchdown drive in the final minutes of the game, similar to his effort against Rutgers. He flashed his arms and his legs with the second team, throwing for 40 yards on 5-for-6 passing, and rushing for 22 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Sullivan's stats look solid through three games and he's scored twice, but those are all effectively garbage time against second-team defenses. The Wildcats shouldn't throw in the towel on the best pocket passer they've had in three seasons because Sullivan can scramble a bit.

On that note, Sullivan's legs are a threat -- he scored on a quarterback draw from 10 yards out -- but they're not game breakers. There isn't a 30-point swing there, or even a 20-point swing. He has plenty of potential but Northwestern shouldn't make the decision to pull Bryant because Sullivan delivered dump-offs once games were already over.

If Bryant can't pull off a Big Ten win or close to it by Week 8 against Maryland, then Braun should take a serious look at prioritizing the program's future and giving Sullivan his chance. But until then, he should put the team's best foot forward and keep Bryant at the helm.





Both transfer wide receivers showed why they were worth it: Wide receivers AJ Henning and Cam Johnson have both played as advertised.

Henning had one drop but otherwise was an electric speed threat on handoffs and in space, hauling in the first touchdown of the game and his second on the season. He finished the game with five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, three carries for 19 yards, and a kickoff return out to the 28.

Johnson has shown sure hands and has been a reliable, traditional No. 2 wide receiver across from Bryce Kirtz. Johnson had five catches for 45 yards, leading the team in both categories.

Duke has all the makings of a really good team with a strong defense. Johnson and Henning were both able to make an impact and find open opportunities against them, not just against a Group of Five opponent like UTEP.

When Northwestern heads back to Big Ten play, they'll know that they have players who can get open and create targets and opportunities for this offense.