Takeaways: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
Northwestern struggled on the road yet again, losing 38-14 to No. 21 Duke in Durham, N.C.
The Wildcats cut the lead down to 17-7 headed into halftime with a sustained, 15-play drive that generated some momentum. But Duke came out of the locker room with back-to-back touchdown drives to put the game away.
After a 38-7 win over UTEP that snapped Northwestern's 12-game losing streak, the Wildcats got an immediate wake-up call from a ranked opponent on the road.
Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's loss to Duke:
The Devils got the job done on the ground: The headliner for the Blue Devils was talented dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, but they dominated the Wildcats on the ground, racking up 268 yards while outgaining NU overall, 487-267.
Leonard was their leading rusher with 97 yards and two touchdowns, senior running back Jordan Waters chipped in with 65 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaquez Moore completed the trifecta with 10 carries for 61 yards.
"From a defensive standpoint, anytime you're giving up that many yards on the ground it's going to be hard to have an effective day," interim head coach David Braun said. "I felt like as a defensive play caller, I played it passive and didn't give our guys an opportunities to be aggressive and get them behind the sticks."
Duke wound up averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
Ben Bryant should remain the starting quarterback: I'll admit that I gave a half-endorsement for Brendan Sullivan after the Rutgers game. He has two years of eligibility after this season and poses the same dual-threat that befuddles Northwestern's defense.
But after UTEP and after today, I think this job should be Bryant's as long as he is healthy. His stats against Duke don't fly off the page, with 17-for-34 passing for 123 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
But Duke is a Top 25 team for a reason. Clemson's former five-star signal caller, Cade Klubnik, who admittedly is yet to cement his starting role, came away from his matchup with Duke with 27-for-43 passing, 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Bryant was under constant fire from a prolific Duke pass rush that left his white jersey smeared with grass stains. He pressed the Blue Devil defense down the field and kept trying to jumpstart offense no matter how large the deficit became.
Sullivan delivered another touchdown drive in the final minutes of the game, similar to his effort against Rutgers. He flashed his arms and his legs with the second team, throwing for 40 yards on 5-for-6 passing, and rushing for 22 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Sullivan's stats look solid through three games and he's scored twice, but those are all effectively garbage time against second-team defenses. The Wildcats shouldn't throw in the towel on the best pocket passer they've had in three seasons because Sullivan can scramble a bit.
On that note, Sullivan's legs are a threat -- he scored on a quarterback draw from 10 yards out -- but they're not game breakers. There isn't a 30-point swing there, or even a 20-point swing. He has plenty of potential but Northwestern shouldn't make the decision to pull Bryant because Sullivan delivered dump-offs once games were already over.
If Bryant can't pull off a Big Ten win or close to it by Week 8 against Maryland, then Braun should take a serious look at prioritizing the program's future and giving Sullivan his chance. But until then, he should put the team's best foot forward and keep Bryant at the helm.
Both transfer wide receivers showed why they were worth it: Wide receivers AJ Henning and Cam Johnson have both played as advertised.
Henning had one drop but otherwise was an electric speed threat on handoffs and in space, hauling in the first touchdown of the game and his second on the season. He finished the game with five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, three carries for 19 yards, and a kickoff return out to the 28.
Johnson has shown sure hands and has been a reliable, traditional No. 2 wide receiver across from Bryce Kirtz. Johnson had five catches for 45 yards, leading the team in both categories.
Duke has all the makings of a really good team with a strong defense. Johnson and Henning were both able to make an impact and find open opportunities against them, not just against a Group of Five opponent like UTEP.
When Northwestern heads back to Big Ten play, they'll know that they have players who can get open and create targets and opportunities for this offense.
*****
*****
Dual-threat quarterbacks remain Northwestern's Achilles heel: Leonard torched Northwestern with more than 300 yards of total offense. He seemed to have a force field around him, and twice he juked what looked like sure sacks in the backfield and rumbled for yardage.
Northwestern has a laundry list of things to work on after this game, but the ability of their front seven to contain a dual-threat quarterback should be in bold and underlined. Experienced linebackers like Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller came up with armfuls of air or were shrugged off by Leonard and other Blue Devil ballcarriers all day. Braun schemed up several open lanes to Leonard but the team just couldn't get the 6-foot-4 signal caller on the ground.
Northwestern's next two opponents have big quarterbacks: Minnesota's Athan Kaliakmanis stands 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, and Penn State's Drew Allar is even bigger at 6-foot-5, 243 pounds. Neither are as fleet of foot as Leonard, but the Wildcats need to find a way to get big quarterbacks on the ground or they'll get blown out in both games like they did today.
Northwestern's offense has to stabilize their ups and downs: For the third straight game in the Duke series, the Wildcats went down three scores at the start of the game. Their first four drives went for six plays or fewer, none longer than 3:08, and gave the Blue Devils their chance to open up a three-score lead.
After Duke kicked a 35-yard field goal to go up 17-0, Northwestern responded with a carefully constructed, 15--play, 73-yard touchdown drive that drained 8:26 off the clock. It cut the deficit to 10 and left a red-hot Blue Devils offense cooling its heels on the sideline with just 34 seconds to try and make something happen.
There was another strong drive late in the third quarter, when the Wildcats strung together 13 plays for 63 yards, driving down to the Duke 9 before turning it over on downs. In a closer game that's a field goal and points, but with such a large deficit they had to roll the dice and go for it on fourth down.
If the Wildcats are going to compete in conference play, which could often be a step down in talent from this Duke team, they have to stabilize and start earlier on offense. They need to sustain those drives earlier and more often.
Braun brought an impressive level of accountability to the postgame press conference: Braun took responsibility for the team's struggles, an impressive trait in such a young coach with a myriad of excuses at his disposal.
"I told our team and I'm going to stand by this, I shoulder the burden on this one," he said. "Felt like we had an opportunity early in the game on fourth [down] and very short to go for it. In hindsight, we should have gone for that and given our offense an opportunity to stay on the field."
Braun is the defensive play caller as well as interim head coach this season, and he said that Duke's prolific day on the ground could be laid at his doorstep and attributed to his playcalling.
"I felt that as a defensive play caller, I played it passive," he said. "I didn't give our guys opportunities to be aggressive and get those guys behind the sticks. With the way they're coached offensively, the talent they have, specifically at quarterback, when they stay on schedule and stay in rhythm, they're a very dangerous team.
"I didn't do anything to help our guys in terms of being able to get [Duke] out of that rhythm."
Had there been other coaches present, they may have stepped forward to the podium and said "I am Spartacus" as well. Braun is too harsh on himself as the Wildcats had several opportunities to bring Leonard down that they missed, and going for it on fourth-and-1 on your own 34 on the opening drive is a video-game play call.
No matter the exact percentages of blame and fault, it was still impressive to hear a rookie head coach take that level of responsibility and to do it proactively after a tough loss.
Northwestern can be competitive this season: Many people, myself included, feared the worst after a brutal 24-7 loss at Rutgers. A 1-11 record seemed on the table, maybe even 0-12 if the team hit its true low point.
But given the performances of other Big Ten teams, and if they can iron out their early-game struggles, the Wildcats may be able to compete and beat plenty of teams in conference play.
At the end of the day, this was a punch in the mouth, but it was a punch delivered by one of the best 25 teams in the country. They have a brutal schedule with Notre Dame, Florida State and North Carolina in their future, but Duke could compete in, or win any of those games.
The Wildcats have opportunities for wins ahead of them, and they can't let a tough loss like this one bog them down. Minnesota took their own shot today with a 31-13 loss at North Carolina. Illinois was handled by Penn State, 30-13, in which neither team was particularly impressive. Wisconsin scuffled for three quarters with Georgia State. Maryland won big, but struggled early against Georgia Southern and Virginia.
Outside of Penn State, even after a tough loss like this, the Wildcats, and their fans, should not count themselves out against going forward.