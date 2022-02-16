Takeaways: No. 5 Purdue 70, Northwestern 64

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's second-consecutive loss, one that lowered their record to .500 at 12-12 overall and 5-10 in Big Ten play:

Purdue too much for Cats once again: Northwestern only has one loss by double digits this year: at Purdue on Jan. 23. On Wednesday night, the final margin was just six, but that was only because the Wildcats rallied after the Boilers had the game well in hand.

Northwestern hung around for a half but Purdue opened the second half with a 7-0 run to break the game open. Northwestern was never really able to get back in it as Purdue's hot shooting kept the Wildcats at arm's length.

Northwestern closed the gap in the final three minutes to get it down from as large as 14, but the outcome of the game was never really in doubt.





Roper II steps up: After Chase Audige picked up his fourth foul with 17:59 remaining, freshman Julian Roper II was assigned future NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey on defense. Roper II tackled the assignment as he has everything else this year, without fear.

Roper II nabbed steals on each of his first two possessions on Ivey. He also added seven points, on a pair of threes and free throw, and an emphatic strip of Trevion Williams in the post.

In a year where Northwestern is a veteran-heavy team, one of the youngest guys on the team has been the most reliable. His offensive game is a work in progress, but he brings a toughness and defensive ability every night that Northwestern lacks elsewhere.

It hasn't been a banner year for Northwestern, but Roper II has been a bright spot.





Purdue guards slowed: Sasha Stefanovic killed Northwestern in West Lafayette, draining a half dozen threes and scoring a game-high 22 points. On Wednesday night, he was held to seven points and only one triple.

Collins credited the Cats' transition defense for not allowing Stefanovic to find any open looks. That was something he said they really focused on after struggling to contain Stefanovic earlier this eason.

Ivey, Purdue's superstar guard who came in averaging 17.2 points per game, missed the first meeting and was held in check in Evanston. He shot 2-for-12 from the field, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc to finish with a measly eight points.

Audige and Roper II were tasked with guarding the Boilermaker guards for most of the night and both held up very well. Even when Audige got into foul trouble, freshmen Roper II and Casey Simmons answered the bell and helped to keep Northwestern from letting the game get too out of hand.





Setting up for stretch run: Northwestern has five games left in the Big Ten schedule. NU's last two games have come against two of the best teams in the country in Illinois and Purdue. These final five games are against teams outside of the national championship picture.

It's a chance for the Cats to get their season back on track, and a five-game winning streak to end the season would get Northwestern to .500 in conference play. That would likely earn them an NIT bid and, coupled with some wins in the Big Ten Tournament, could initiate some NCAA bubble talk.

Head coach Chris Collins is happy with how his Wildcats have played the last two games against tough competition. Their goal is to keep that momentum rolling and try and make something out of the final 25% of the Big Ten season.

"Take it one step at a time," Ryan Greer said. "Go into the next game with the same kind intensity."